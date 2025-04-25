Nonprofit Champions

The story below is a preview from our May/June 2025 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

Nonprofit leaders in Roanoke are creating lasting change through passion, perseverance and service, overcoming challenges to support mental health, foster care and community well-being.

Nonprofit leaders in Roanoke are shaping the community through passion, perseverance and purpose. From feeding the hungry and sheltering the vulnerable to preserving land and promoting mental health awareness, these leaders navigate the challenges of nonprofit work with a commitment to service. Their journeys vary, but they share a common thread: an unwavering dedication to making a difference.

Finding Their Calling

Expand Courtesy of Ande Melton Ande Melton, director of Agape Center Vinton/Roanoke

For many, the path to nonprofit leadership was unexpected. Ron D. Boyd, president and CEO of the Local Office on Aging (LOA), credits his innate sense of service, influenced by a family of medical professionals. “Service to others was always in me,” he says. Renee Brown, CEO of DePaul Community Resources, found her way into nonprofit work organically, inspired by her mother, a social worker. “I’ve always enjoyed solving problems and felt responsible for helping others,” she shares.

Dr. Kathleen Thorell, executive director of Tudor House, entered the nonprofit world through her background in counseling and education. “Mental health has always been my passion,” she says. “Joining Tudor House was the ultimate way to honor my dear friend, Louis Tudor, and advocate for suicide prevention.”

For Ande Melton, director of Agape Center Vinton/Roanoke, her calling to nonprofit work came later in life. “Now, at 72 years old, I see how God was preparing me for this season,” she says. Raised in Roanoke, Melton always had a heart for those struggling in life. “As one who has received redemption, mercy and forgiveness, I wanted to serve not only in the local church but out in the marketplace, helping those who feel like there is no hope for the future.”

David Perry, executive director of the Blue Ridge Land Conservancy, discovered nonprofit work by chance. “I got my break when I happened to inquire about employment at a local Boy Scout council in North Carolina,” he says. “They had an opening, and as an Eagle Scout, I landed the job. It was just dumb luck or divine intervention.” That experience led him to a career of community-building, which he continues today through environmental conservation.

Overcoming Challenges

While their motivations differ, these leaders all face similar challenges, particularly with funding. “You have to be vigilant and diversify funding sources,” says Boyd. Brown echoes the sentiment, explaining that restrictive federal and state funds require creative solutions. For Thorell, financial resources remain a constant struggle, but Tudor House has adapted with grants, sponsorships and fundraising events.

Volunteer recruitment is another hurdle. “We rely on 350+ volunteers, but keeping them engaged is a challenge,” Boyd explains. Melton agrees. “All our volunteers serve faithfully without pay. Finding more people with a heart to serve is critical.”

× 1 of 3 Expand Courtesy of Pat Carter Pat Carter, executive director of Keystone Community Center × 2 of 3 Expand Courtesy of Renee Brown Renee Brown, CEO of DePaul Community Resources × 3 of 3 Expand Courtesy of Garry LautenSchlager Garry LautenSchlager of Salem Area Ecumenical Ministries Prev Next

Garry Lautenschlager of Salem Area Ecumenical Ministries (SAEM) notes the challenge of maintaining strong leadership and succession planning in smaller nonprofits. “Ensuring continuity when key leaders step down can be tricky, especially in all-volunteer organizations,” he says.

Another challenge is breaking down misconceptions about nonprofit work. “People assume nonprofits don’t have to worry about business operations, but that’s not true,” Perry says. “We still deal with HR, accounting, marketing and revenue — our services just aren’t tied to profit margins.”

Making an Impact

Despite these challenges, the impact of their work is profound. Brown recalls a foster family who welcomed a child into their home with uncertainty, only to later adopt him. “Their journey exceeded their expectations. They couldn’t imagine life without him.” Similarly, Boyd recounts a time when a Meals on Wheels volunteer found an injured senior and stayed with them until help arrived. “Our services go beyond the immediate needs,” he says.

Thorell highlights the Comfort Bag program at Tudor House, which provides warm blankets, activity books and notes of encouragement to psychiatric patients in Carilion’s ER. “It’s a simple gesture, but it brings comfort during a critical time,” she says. One teenage volunteer, Rachelle, launched the initiative in honor of her brother, who died by suicide. “Delivering 150 Comfort Bags to Carilion was deeply personal for her,” Thorell shares.

At the Agape Center, volunteers not only provide essential items like food and furniture but also offer spiritual and emotional support. Melton recalls a moment when three young Latino women came in for assistance. After receiving needed household items, she gifted one of them a Spanish Bible. “She buried her head in my chest and wept out loud as she clutched her new Bible,” Melton says. “It was a powerful moment of connection and hope.”

Engaging the Community

Want to learn more about how Roanoke’s nonprofit leaders overcome funding struggles, inspire volunteers and create lasting community impact? Check out the latest issue, now on newsstands, or see it for free in our digital guide linked below!

The story above is a preview from our May/June 2025 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!