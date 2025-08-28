NRV in Full Bloom

The story below is a preview from our September/October 2025 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

Sure, there’s Virginia Tech, Metallica, research, AI, bio-tech and whatnot, but living in the New River Valley is a lot more than that.

The New River flows north as it defines its namesake valley.

There are distinct moments, almost seared into our memories, that give the best definition of the New River Valley.

It begins at that moment in April when the crimson of the redbud trees blooms along I-81 creating a welcoming carpet, and segues into dozens of other memory-makers:

The sound of a standing ovation following a concert at the Center for the Arts at Virginia Tech;

The scene of tens of thousands of outdoor bluegrass and American music revelers at FloydFest in July and the Galax Fiddlers Convention in August;

The outdoor cooking smells wafting through Steppin’ Out, the Sun Drop Festival, the International Street Fair;

Mountain laurel is a hiking draw in early spring.

The quiet appreciation at the Summer Arts Festival, the Fine Arts Center of the New River Valley, Radford University’s Visual and Performing Arts Center;

A wide variety of farmers’ markets in season;

The silent introspection of the Floyd Yoga Jam;

The pristine view from cabins overlooking the New River and Claytor Lake;

“A good walk spoiled” (as Mark Twain would have it) at 11 golf courses;

Spectacular hikes on a variety of venues ranging from 50 miles of the Appalachian Trail to the Huckleberry Trail, the Cascades, Stiles Falls, Mill Creek Park Trail, Angel’s Rest, Mountain Lake Conservancy, New River Trail, Falls Ridge Reserve and a dozen others of note;

Pickleball everywhere;

Three noteworthy wineries: Beliveau Farm, New River Vineyard and Chateau Morrisette;

“Oh, wow!” moments at museums like the Glencoe Museum in Radford, the Blacksburg Museum and Cultural Foundation, the Wonder Universe for children at the Uptown Christiansburg Mall, the Wilderness Road Museum and the Crooked Road celebrating Americana Music throughout the NRV;

There is often unexpectedly multi-star dining, especially in Blacksburg, and plenty of lodging — mostly because of sports at Virginia Tech.

The entertainment and visual values in the New River Valley are undeniable, but there is a good bit more.

The 1,458-square-mile region has a high degree of economic and social integration and a total population of more than 180,000 people (600,000 within an hour’s drive). In the past five years, the NRV’s gross domestic product has grown 13.1% and more than 3,000 people moved into the area since the COVID Year of 2020.

The economy in the NRV is solidly based around the research opportunities at Virginia Tech and the educational values of Radford University and the New River Community College. Along with those educational institutions, the Valley has excellent opportunities at some of its largest employers: Volvo, Moog, Carilion NRV and BAE Systems.

Expand Adobe Stock Virginia Tech’s size (2,600 acres, 38,000 graduate and undergraduate students, 13,000 faculty and staff) often sucks up all the oxygen in the room.

New and growing businesses, many of them technological, are based at the Corporate Research Center, which was founded on the Tech campus in 1985 and has grown to 220 companies in 40 buildings with 1.5 million square feet of office space. The CRC is host for the Smart Highway transportation research center, Artificial Intelligence, biotechnology, defense and aerospace research. New patents regularly begin at the CRC.

Virginia Tech’s size (2,600 acres, 38,000 graduate and undergraduate students, 13,000 faculty and staff) often sucks up all the oxygen in the room. But to the people of the NRV, Tech is but one element of a life away from the congestion and hurry of a city with the livability of the rural.

Jeff LeCroix is an engineer at the Corporate Research Center who “grew up in a small town,” so Blacksburg was neither a surprise nor a culture shock when he arrived in 2011. “This is a nice community that meets all [his family’s] needs. It is quiet, has low traffic and cities are nearby if we need them. There is community and I could retire here.” The only significant drawback? “A larger airport would be nice.” Still, “Every time I go on a trip and drive home, I see the mountains in the distance, and I know I am home.”

