Our 2026 40 Under 40 Reception Recap

See the full list of our 40 Under 40 Class of 2026 HERE.

Our 40 honorees, along with their guests and The Roanoker team, gathered to celebrate at The Roanoker Magazine’s 40 Under 40 Class of 2026 recognition event in Rocky Mount.

This special evening honored the outstanding young professionals making a meaningful impact across Virginia's Blue Ridge. The celebration took place in the welcoming setting of Olde Towne Social House and The Alley Cat, where attendees connected, shared stories, and toasted to achievement in a space built for community.

The 40 Under 40 program is about more than recognition. It highlights the innovation, dedication, and leadership shaping our region’s future while creating meaningful connections among rising leaders across industries. Our heartfelt thanks to all nominees and nominators whose submissions helped shine a light on these remarkable individuals!

Our presenting sponsor Franklin County Economic Development helped make this celebration possible and supports the continued spotlight on the talent driving growth and progress in our area.

We are proud to honor these inspiring young professionals each year and even more proud to celebrate them together, in person, at an event created just for them!

More photos from the event coming soon!

Photos by Ashlee Glen.

Thank you to our presenting sponsor and host venue!