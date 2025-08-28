Past Meets Present

The story below is a preview from our September/October 2025 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

Our region’s museums are shedding the image of quiet galleries full of look-but-don’t-touch displays in favor of hands-on learning opportunities and engaging programming rooted in community.

The museum experience used to feel cold and distant. Visitors walked through hushed halls and learned by observing artifacts and antiquities preserved behind glass. Today, those in the Roanoke region are encouraging deeper engagement by rolling out interactive displays, new technologies, innovative, community-driven programming and more. They’re also becoming places where people gather, education is active and stories are shared in ways that feel personal. Let’s take a closer look at five that are leading the charge.

Salem Museum

The Salem Museum might look quaint from Main Street, but inside are five floors of thoughtfully recontextualized exhibits, interactive experiences and a deep dedication to education and local pride.

Expand Courtesy of Salem Museum Assistant Director Hunter Haskins (left) and Executive Director Garrett Channell (right) take a closer look at some of the artifacts in the Salem Museum’s collection.

Executive Director Garrett Channell recommends starting on the ground floor with “Through Their Eyes: The Moments That Made Salem.” This permanent timeline exhibit highlights 16 major events from 1671 to the 21st century, with each panel containing history-book facts, images and a “Through Their Eyes” section — “kind of like historical fiction,” he explains, based on documents from each time period. The exhibit also features a variety of elements that encourage learning by doing, including flip signs and a telegraph that lights up when the key is tapped.

Tech-savvy touches add another layer of immersion. The virtual reality catalog includes an experience that has participants navigate recreated World War I tunnels as debris falls around them. A touchscreen kiosk in the popular Champions Gallery — an ode to Salem being Virginia’s Championship City — allows locals to reminisce as they peruse photos and read stories about the city’s state champions.

Education is at the heart of the Salem Museum’s mission, and Channell, originally hired as an educator, continues to expand programming and outreach. Thousands across Roanoke County, the cities of Salem and Roanoke and surrounding areas are served through field trips, classroom visits and monthly Homeschool Days, all of which offer opportunities for tactile learning. A favorite activity among students is getting to dig through archaeology kits — sandboxes containing arrowheads, pottery sherds, 3D-printed bird skulls, bullets and more — while learning about Native American and Civil War history.

But the museum’s role in the community extends far beyond exhibits and educational programs. It hosts art shows, book launches, a monthly speaker series and special events like living history days. A research library serves as an important resource for genealogists, writers and other researchers, and temporary exhibits are curated in collaboration with local organizations. Spaces can even be rented out for reunions, showers and meetings. “I want us to be a community center,” says Channell. “That’s where a lot of museums are heading, and we want to be part of it.”

Harrison Museum of African American Culture

On the cusp of completing its move to Melrose Plaza, the Harrison Museum of African American Culture’s Executive Director, E.B. Smith, and the board are reenvisioning what a museum experience can be. The goal? To make learning feel immersive, personal and deeply connected to the lives of those who walk through the door.

Expand Courtesy of Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge At its new home in Melrose Plaza, the Harrison Museum will introduce thematic exhibits that deepen the connection between its artifacts and the stories — and people — behind them.

A major shift from their former Center in the Square space is how items in the collection will be presented. The new programming model will rotate by theme, cutting down on static displays and allowing for more in-depth contextualization of items and landmarks so visitors can better connect with the people and stories behind them. “For example, when we talk about the railroads, it’s going to be great to have a conversation not just about the fact the railroads were here [and] Black folks worked on them, but [also] where the Pullman porters [came] from and what [they meant] to Black folks across the South,” explains Smith.

This model also paves the way for unique connections to future events like speaker series and workshops. For instance, CPR and Stop the Bleed classes may complement an exhibit on the medical establishment as a way to talk about how treatment has evolved. “Also,” adds Smith, “as folks are coming into the museum from the high school next door or from other schools around town, [we’ll be] giving them a taste of what some of the skills might be if they want to go into the medical field.”

The Harrison Museum’s deep community roots continue to guide its growing network of partnerships and educational initiatives. From exploring shared histories with Christiansburg Institute to developing Virginia SOL-aligned curriculum with Roanoke College, the focus remains on making offerings meaningful and accessible. The move to Melrose Plaza — near a library, market and adult high school — will only strengthen its ties to the people and places that call Roanoke home.

The museum’s coveted oral histories collection exemplifies this dedication to community. It contains stories told by Roanoke-area residents. These voices and those to come, thanks to an on-site whisper room, preserve the past but will also shape upcoming exhibits, grounding them in lived experience and ensuring that local legacies are remembered, celebrated and passed on.

Virginia Museum of Transportation

