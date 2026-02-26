Powerful Trailblazers

The story below is a preview from our March/April 2026 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

These women are shaping the outdoors scene in Southwest Virginia.

× Expand Courtesy of Alex Siple Alex Siple, executive director of The Wild Way.

On any given weekend in Southwest Virginia, the outdoors looks different than it did a decade ago. Trails once frequented by a narrow slice of users now host families, beginners and longtime enthusiasts alike. Rivers are becoming gathering places, not just recreation corridors. And increasingly, women are at the center of how the region’s outdoor culture is expanding—by building access, creating community, and redefining who belongs outside.

Expand Courtesy of Kait Pedigo Roanoke Outside Foundation events manager Kait Pedigo.

For Alex Siple, executive director of The Wild Way, the outdoors has always represented possibility. Raised in Southwest Virginia, she didn’t come from what she describes as an “outdoorsy” family. Instead, she found comfort on her own.

“I spent a lot of time alone wandering through the forest, playing in streams, and creating my own little Terabithia,” Siple said. “The woods always felt so safe to me.”

That sense of freedom eventually evolved into a lifelong passion. Today, through The Wild Way, Siple works to introduce girls ages 9 to 14 to outdoor experiences designed to build confidence, resilience and curiosity. The program was founded in 2021, after Siple noticed a disconnect between the region’s abundant natural resources and who was actually accessing them.

“The outdoors is the Roanoke Valley’s greatest asset,” she said. “Yet that’s not what I see.”

While the area boasts the Appalachian Trail, greenways and rivers, Siple said participation often depends on prior experience, equipment and cost. When she began researching local options, she was surprised by how few free or low-cost outdoor programs existed for children.

“I wanted to create a program that was affordable for all families and that provided a laidback, positive environment where girls could experience the power of the outdoors and all of its benefits,” she said.

Expand Courtesy of the City of Roanoke Roanoke Parks and Recreation director Cindy McFall.

That emphasis on lowering barriers—financial, social and psychological—runs through the work of many women shaping the region’s outdoor landscape.

Kait Pedigo, events manager for the Roanoke Outside Foundation, summed up the need succinctly: “Access, to oversimplify it.”

Pedigo grew up backpacking with her father near Washington, D.C., and later guided trips in Craig County before settling in Roanoke. Over time, she has watched the outdoors shift from a backdrop to a defining feature of the region.

“The region doesn’t treat the outdoors like just wallpaper anymore,” Pedigo said, paraphrasing mentor Pete Eshelman. “We have started to collectively value how the outdoors can make every part of being a Roanoker better.”

Much of Pedigo’s work focuses on building that sense of belonging at scale. Fundraising tied to events like the Foot Levelers Blue Ridge Marathon and GO Outside Festival directs tens of thousands of dollars annually to organizations and projects that expand outdoor access and representation.

“Building a sense of belonging guides every part of what I do,” she said. “I feel strongly that everyone has a place in the outdoors and something to contribute to building our community.”

For Cindy McFall, director of Roanoke Parks and Recreation, structured programming plays a critical role in helping people take their first step outside.

Expand Courtesy of the City of Roanoke Roanoke Parks and Recreation outdoor recreation coordinator Kat Andrew.

“I’ve heard many people say they don’t even know where to start when getting outdoors,” McFall said. “That’s why our programs are so important; they offer an approachable introduction.”

Kat Andrew, outdoor recreation coordinator with the department, has spent more than two decades working in the outdoor industry. She said transportation and cost of gear are persistent obstacles, particularly for youth.

“When talking about youth programming, we often find that transportation is the largest barrier to entry,” Andrew said. “We were most successful when we were able to provide all necessary transportation.”

Andrew also works to address representation through targeted programming, including women-specific offerings and the Queer Adventure Club.

“Traditionally, the outdoor industry has been monochromatic and tends to skew towards male participation,” she said. “We still have a long way to go.”

For Siple, creating comfort is often the first hurdle. Even free activities like hiking can feel inaccessible without guidance.

“Most people aren’t going to just hit up a trailhead on their own for the first time,” she said.

