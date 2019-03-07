Preventing Cervical Cancer

The story below is from our March/April 2019 issue. For the full issue Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!

Perhaps the most startling fact about cervical cancer is how it’s almost always preventable.

Roanoke resident and graphic designer Elizabeth Milne wants people to know how life-altering cervical cancer can be. A cancer survivor, Milne was diagnosed in 2014 with endocervical adenocarcinoma, the earliest stage of cervical cancer, with an abnormal Pap smear. That test, along with appropriate follow up evaluations and treatment, may have saved her life.

Although Milne has been treated and she is considered cured, HPV is never too far from her mind and she is fearful that she may have a recurrence. The virus can lay dormant and cause no symptoms, so she second-guesses any changes in her body. When she does receive a Pap smear, she is uneasy until the test results are known.

Milne was devastated by her diagnosis. Even in the earliest stages of cervical cancer, the HPV virus can take a toll on the body physically. Many patients are also deeply affected emotionally.

“I only told my sisters and my boyfriend at the time,” she says. Only after she was treated with an outpatient procedure to remove cancerous cells from her cervix was she able to tell her mother. “I didn’t want her to worry. I’m not even sure if my dad knows about it to this day.”

Now 35, Milne is able to share her experience among friends, and eventually publicly at a local Junior League meeting.

“I think people are embarrassed because it’s associated with a sexual disease.”

At the time of her treatment, Milne went to all of her appointments alone. She even drove herself to and from her biopsy. “For me, the biopsy was not painful. However, there was some mild cramping a day or two later. The cramping actually had more of an emotional toll on me, as it reminded me that there was something wrong with my otherwise healthy body.”

Caught early on, Milne’s disease was well-managed, but there is still an emotional toll. With every new romantic relationship, she feels the stress of discussing her HPV diagnosis and it stays in the front of her mind.

Men and women can contract certain types of cancers caused by a virus that is as common as a cold. Human Papillomavirus (HPV) is the cause of nearly all cervical cancers and is mostly preventable. According to the CDC, most sexually active people will be exposed to one of over 100 types of HPV in their lifetime, some forms are deadlier than others. Common warts and genital warts are also caused by HPV and are spread by skin to skin contact.

Dr. Janet Osborne, Chief of gynecologic oncology at Carilion Clinic, wants patients to know that most invasive cervical cancers can be avoided, and is passionate about getting the word out.

“It is truly heartbreaking every time myself or one of my partners sees a woman with advanced cervical cancer; cure rates are low and it’s almost always preventable. In my first year practicing medicine in Roanoke, I saw more women with advanced cervical cancer than in the preceding 11 years in practice in Wisconsin,” says Osborne.

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) back up her observations. Virginia ranks in the top half of the country for cervical cancer deaths. CDC data collected from 2011-2015 indicated that 63,645 women were diagnosed with cervical cancer, with 20,673 deaths.

“Patients are just not showing up to get care. It’s not uncommon for women to stop getting Pap smears after their last child is born,” says Osborne. She is optimistic about the 2019 Medicaid expansion in Virginia. Many people don’t get preventative screenings due to lack of insurance or being under-insured.

“When a patient presents with advanced cervical cancer symptoms [weight loss, fatigue, back pain, leg pain or swelling, leakage of urine from the vagina and bone pain that does not go away], many can no longer be cured with surgery, such as a hysterectomy, and now require chemotherapy and radiation,” Osborne says.

“This is why cervical cancer awareness is life-saving. In such late-stage disease, chemotherapy and radiation may extend life, but there may be significant side effects of treatment and curing the cancer is difficult. Most people could have avoided the entire ordeal.”

