Seasonal Celebrations

The story below is a preview from our January/February 2025 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

Your calendar will be pleasantly packed every weekend thanks to our handy guide of Roanoke’s most popular annual festivals.

× Expand Courtesy of Roanoke Regional Partnership The Freedom First Down by Downtown Festival offers a vibrant and expansive display of live entertainment.

Roanoke offers a vibrant array of seasonal festivals, each bringing unique entertainment, food and culture to the Star City. From celebrating global cultures to exploring the outdoors, there’s something for everyone in each season. Here’s a guide to some of Roanoke’s must-attend festivals, organized by season.

Spring Festivals

Down by Downtown Music Festival

April 18-21, 2025 • Downtown Roanoke

The Down by Downtown Festival transforms Roanoke into a city-wide celebration of live music, with performances at venues across the downtown area, including breweries, coffee shops and even an outdoor amphitheater. Kait Pedigo, Roanoke Outside event manager, describes it as “the perfect weekend to experience live music and discover interesting hot spots you may have never visited before.” With artists from around the world filling the city with sound, this festival invites visitors to explore Roanoke’s bustling downtown in a fun and energetic atmosphere.

Vinton Dogwood Festival

April 25-26, 2025 • Vinton

The Vinton Dogwood Festival is a true community celebration, rooted in a tradition that started back in 1956 to help a high school band get new uniforms. What began as a modest fundraiser with dogwood tree sales has grown into a vibrant festival loved by locals and visitors alike. Every spring, downtown Vinton comes alive with colorful parades, live music, family-friendly entertainment and plenty of local food and craft vendors. It’s the perfect way to experience the warmth and spirit of Vinton, with something for everyone to enjoy. From community members parading down the street to kids enjoying festival games, this is one of those events where visitors feel like part of the celebration from the moment they arrive.

Historic Garden Week

May 3, 2025 • Southwest Roanoke County,

Tour Headquarters at North Cross School

Each spring, the Historic Garden Week tour opens the doors to some of Roanoke’s most beautiful private homes and gardens. In 2025, the tour will showcase three private homes and a sprawling 4-acre garden, featuring al fresco dining areas, pollinator gardens, bee hives and a greenhouse—all set against the majestic Blue Ridge Mountains. With landscaped beds, native plants and outdoor spaces designed to inspire, the tour is both an educational and visually enriching experience. “We expect around 1,200 visitors this year to enjoy a day of exploration, relaxation and inspiration,” Lisa Turner, HGW tour chair, says.

× Expand Courtesy of Lisa Spencer Local Colors Festival

Local Colors Festival

May 17, 2025 • Downtown Roanoke

Roanoke’s Local Colors Festival is a beloved celebration of cultural diversity that brings together people from all backgrounds for a day of global food, music and dance. “The Local Colors Festival provides an opportunity to travel around the world without leaving Roanoke,” shares Lisa Spenser, executive director of Local Colors of Western VA. “It’s a great way to experience the many different cultures here and gives a platform for people to share their cultural heritage.”

Summer Festivals

Festival in the Park

May 23-25, 2025 • Elmwood Park, Downtown Roanoke

Festival in the Park, a Memorial Day weekend staple in Roanoke since 1969, fills Elmwood Park with vibrant arts, crafts and live entertainment. Celebrating regional artistry, the festival showcases everything from paintings and photography to handcrafted jewelry and woodwork, offering a range of unique finds. Attendees can also enjoy diverse food vendors and browse an eclectic array of booths, while live evening concerts at the amphitheater bring a festive close to each day.

Salem Fair

July 2-13, 2025 • Salem Civic Center Complex

The Salem Fair is Virginia’s largest and one of the nation’s top fairs, drawing families from across the region for two weeks of excitement and fun. Located at the Salem Civic Center Complex, the free-admission fair boasts a bustling midway with classic carnival rides by Deggeller Attractions, along with daily live entertainment like racing pigs, comedy jugglers and butterfly exhibits.

Want to read about even more exciting events coming up this year, including those taking place in the autumn and winter months? Check out the latest issue, now on newsstands, or see it for free in our digital guide linked below!

