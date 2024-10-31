Spread Joy with Local Gifts

The story below is a preview from our November/December 2024 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

Get into the holiday spirit with these thoughtful, local gift ideas that combine instant joy with something to look forward to, perfect for everyone on your list!

Tis the season! With Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa coming up, the gift-giving season is upon us (although, really, any time is a good time for a heartfelt gift).

Receiving a present is exciting; the human brain is hardwired to crave novelty, and a wrapped package is full of possibilities. Many people claim that they have too much stuff and don’t want anything; the trick is to make the gift one which the recipient is thrilled to receive and one that they will use or enjoy.

Should you skip the gifts entirely? Not so fast! Numerous studies have found that the act of giving a gift makes us happy (hello, dopamine) and reinforces relationships. Selecting the right gift can be stressful, but here are some ideas for everyone on your list.

One trick to keep in mind is that the perfect gift is one that combines instant gratification with something to look forward to. For example, if you are shopping for a chocoholic, fill a charming gift bag with a selection of candies from chocolatepaper and include a gift card so your recipient can explore more flavors at a later time.

This approach will work for a variety of interests and tastes:

Shopping for a beer lover? Find out their favorite style (IPA, lager, etc.) and curate a sampler of that style from the local breweries. This will take some leg work, but they will look forward to doing a taste test and may find their new favorite. Add to the gift by including a shirt or other merch from their favorite brewery. You can also grab their favorite beverages at spots like Barrel Chest or Crystal Spring Grocery.

A wine connoisseur will enjoy receiving a bottle of their preferred libation. Including a gift card to someplace like Wine Gourmet, Gladheart Wine & Brews, The Jolly Grape or Stave and Cork where they can sample a variety of wines and purchase the one they like will elevate the gift to an experience.

Caffeine drinkers will enjoy gift cards or certificates from Mill Mountain Coffee and Tea, RND, Little Green Hive or Sweet Donkey. Add a bag of coffee from RND or a package of coffee or tea from Mill Mountain for the win.

Got a sweet tooth on your list? Visit The Dilly Dally, The Candy Store Roanoke, Blue Cow or Sugar Magnolia for some sweet treats.

For the avid reader, a gift card or certificate to one of our local bookstores is a great idea. Check out Book No Further, War On Books, Wonderous Books and More, Rainy Day Reads, Dragon Bite Books and Too Many Books for their next favorite read. Make it even more special by adding a bookmark and something tasty to snack on or sip while reading.

