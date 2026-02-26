Strength in Sisterhood

The story below is a preview from our March/April 2026 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

From professional networks to grassroots support systems, these local women’s groups are shaping the future by empowering one another today.

Women’s History Month celebrates the progress made by and for women, but progress rarely begins alone. For many women across the world, and especially in our community, progress starts with the example set by generations of women within their families. While we honor the trailblazers, quiet advocates, and every woman in between, we celebrate the women today who are furthering past generation’s efforts by creating communities rooted in support and mentorship.

The Roanoke region has a number of outlets for women in search of groups with other like-minded women with ambitions to make Roanoke a better place for all.

FemCity

Celebrating the group’s 9-year anniversary in March, FemCity Roanoke is one of more than 30 local FemCity Chapters. The group’s mission is to elevate and celebrate women’s achievements, while providing them with the tools, resources, and connections they need to excel in their chosen path.

Expand Courtesy of FemCity Roanoke FemCity celebrates their 5-year anniversary.

Roanoke Chapter President, Getra Hanes-Selph, recalls her personal inspiration stemming from the elders in her family. Most recently, she credits another outlet of inspiration- the women of FemCity who are leaders in the community.

“At FemCity, we have a special spark that brings women together, and we aim for participants to feel uplifted and more confident following each event,” Hanes-Selph said. “The spark is difficult to describe, though I am frequently told it is felt by the ‘Fems’ who attend our events. FemCity is a warm and welcoming women’s group.”

The group holds three events a month in Roanoke and partners with their sister chapter in Smith Mountain Lake for an additional monthly event. These events are a time for networking and a safe space for expressing needs. From these connections, two members recently landed their dream jobs.

“Women, especially entrepreneurs, career-changers, or women returning to the workforce, often don’t have access to influential networks or referral pipelines. FemCity addresses this by creating a supportive space,” Hanes-Selph shares.

Learn more about FemCity Roanoke at femcity.com/roanoke.

Huddle Up Moms

Huddle Up Moms began as a grassroots effort in 2019, as “small huddles” to support local women in varying stages of their motherhood journey. Since then, the group expanded beyond community connection to also meet tangible needs. This growth led to the recent celebration for the opening of the group’s new space.

Expand Courtesy of Huddle Up Moms Huddle Up Moms' annual Taco Fest fundraiser takes place every September.

“When we first started the Support Shop, I remember one mom driving more than 30 minutes, desperate to make it before we closed,” recalled director of special events Amanda Holcomb. “We stayed past closing to ensure she had the formula needed for babies.”

Holcomb noted the importance of meeting moms where they are, both, figuratively and literally, as she explained she has even delivered supplies directly to a mom with a newborn. Huddle Up Moms offers the Support Shop, Diaper Bank, Moms Under Pressure community health intervention program, and educational events. Its Women’s Resource Summit is Saturday, June 6, at Virginia Tech Carilion-Fralin Biomedical Research Institute.

“The organization is uniquely positioned to fill gaps for women who may not qualify for other programs or whose needs are not fully met. By bridging the gap between health and community, Huddle Up Moms creates a supportive environment that empowers and uplifts mothers,” Holcomb said.

These efforts honor all women by creating a stronger and more supportive community for future generations. Holcomb thinks of her younger nieces as she continues to advocate for a brighter and better future.

Learn more about Huddle Up Moms at huddleupmoms.org.

Want to learn more about local women's support groups, including the Junior League of Roanoke Valley, Professional Women's Resource Group and Roanoke Valley Newcomers? Check out the latest issue, now on newsstands, or see it for free in our digital guide linked below!

The story above is a preview from our March/April 2026 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!