Sunny for Solar

The story below is a preview from our September/October 2018 issue. For the full story Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!

Better tech and increased awareness mean there’s never been a better time to power up those panels.

× Expand Courtesy of Solar Connexion

For Russell Bailey, when a team of contractors carried nine solar panels up a tall ladder to a triangular-shaped corner of his roof, it was a dream come true.

He’d been pondering clean power for decades and actively working toward installing a solar system for more than nine years by the time his photovoltaic system was up and operational. To make it happen, he removed a chimney, re-routed his furnace and hot water heater exhausts, immersed himself in reams of research and assured his installer that he was more concerned with generating his own energy than how quickly his panels would pay for themselves.

“I just wanted to offset what we could,” Bailey says, his excitement still palpable two years after putting panels on his South Roanoke home. An app on his phone tracks the energy his system brings in–roughly a quarter of his annual energy use. “Solar is a simple way to offset our energy consumption with an essentially endless, pollution-free energy source.”

Homeowners like Bailey–with an engineering background, a deep commitment to sustainability and a healthy savings account–have typically been the region’s top clean-energy customers. Virginia’s first solar group effort began with a collection of highly educated, committed solar hopefuls in Blacksburg in 2014.

But that may be about to change.

With improved technology making solar less expensive, more efficient and more adaptable, federal incentives slated to shrink starting in 2020, concern that tariffs may cause prices to rise in the future and with more awareness, more support, more installers, there has never been a better time for homeowners to give solar a try.

“Prices have dropped dramatically in the last five years,” says Rick Brown, an electrical engineer who opened his Floyd-based installation company, SolShine Energy Alternatives, in 2010. That means the panels pay for themselves faster, he says. “After that, all the energy you’re producing is free. It also increases the value of your home. It’s a win-win.”

What’s Changed

Ten years ago, a mid-sized solar system installed in Virginia might have cost $25,000, which would take roughly 20 years to pay for itself in energy savings. Panels are guaranteed to last 25 years, meaning a homeowner would potentially have only five years of free energy.

Today, with installations in Virginia 53 percent lower than they were in 2013, according to the Solar Energy Industries Association, a homeowner could pay for the investment in 10 years or less, resulting in at least 15 years of free power.

Additionally, developments in inverter technology mean the energy captured by each panel can be processed separately; if one panel is cast into shade it no longer acts as a drain on the entire system. This improves the performance of panels, even in less-than-optimal conditions.

Another advancement in the solar realm is the amount of information and support available to those interested in alternative energy. Solar United Neighbors is an advocacy group that began in the Washington, D.C. area in 2007, and has now expanded to eight states, including Virginia. Their website offers an easy-to-understand explainer on how solar works, a checklist to see if solar is right for homeowners and a wealth of detailed information on everything from how to choose an installer to how to read an electrical bill.

This year Solar United Neighbors coordinated a solar co-op—“basically an informal buying club,” says Aaron Sutch, program director for Solar United Virginia–for the Roanoke-Botetourt-Blacksburg area. Anyone interested in learning more about solar could attend informational meetings, join the co-op or sign up to receive a reduced price for their system.

... for the rest of this story and more from our September/October 2018 issue, Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!