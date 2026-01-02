Sweet Discoveries in Our Regional Retail

The story below is a preview from our January/February 2026 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

Across Virginia’s Blue Ridge, boutiques, markets and makers thrive on community connections, bringing creativity and local character to every corner.

Megan Baker serves as Director of Economic Development for Roanoke County, Virginia. She leads initiatives that attract investment, support businesses and strengthen workforce and education partnerships. A Certified Economic Developer (CEcD), Megan holds degrees from NC State University and Indiana University and was named one of North America’s Top 50 Economic Developers by Consultant Connect in 2025.

× Expand Downtown Roanoke Inc. - Jennie Marie Photography Downtown Roanoke’s Historic City Market is one of many excellent farmers markets to buy gifts, produce and more.

Roanoke County continues to blend small-town charm with big-city momentum. Together with its neighbors — Botetourt County, Franklin County, Salem and Roanoke City — the region is experiencing a wave of revitalization that’s drawing new businesses and visitors alike. The region’s dining and shopping scene has never been more vibrant, offering new spaces to gather, taste and explore.

Whether it’s a cozy coffeehouse on a crisp morning, a family-owned market filled with handcrafted gifts or a patio dinner overlooking mountain views, every experience here celebrates the county’s spirit of creativity and community. Over the past few years, a wave of new businesses has added fresh energy to the local landscape.

A New Chapter in Local Shopping

Expand Courtesy of Basil’s Marketplace Basil’s Farm Market & Gifts is the perfect place to pick up farm-fresh foods, handcrafted gifts, home decor and more.

In Roanoke County, shopping is no longer just about checking off a list — it’s about discovering something meaningful and supporting the people behind the counter. Nowhere is that more apparent than at Basil’s Farm Market & Gifts, which recently reopened on Brambleton Avenue. Basil’s has been a local favorite for those who appreciate farm-fresh foods and unique finds and its new location takes that experience to the next level. Inside, you’ll find seasonal produce, local jams, fresh breads and an assortment of handcrafted gifts, from pottery to home décor. It’s the kind of place where you can pick up dinner ingredients and a thoughtful gift for a friend, all while chatting with familiar faces who make Roanoke County feel like home.

Just a mile away, Moda Bella Boutique brings a modern, stylish twist to the County’s retail mix. Locally owned and operated, Moda Bella offers an ever-changing collection of women’s fashion and accessories that blend affordability with versatility. Whether it’s a statement piece for work or a casual outfit for a weekend out, the boutique captures the laid-back sophistication that defines life in the Blue Ridge.

Together, these shops reflect the diversity and creativity of our small business scene. Each storefront tells a story, connecting local makers and entrepreneurs with residents.

In Franklin County, thoughtful shopping takes on a personal touch. Boutiques like The Magnolia Closet and JBohnBishop Mercantile bring fashion and home goods rooted in small‑town values, while The Busy Bee Boutique offers curated apparel, accessories and home accents in downtown Rocky Mount. For those seeking something creative and unique, Dragon Bite Books & Crafts showcases second‑hand books alongside handmade and up‑cycled items, celebrating local artistry and sustainability.

Roanoke City invites shoppers to explore an eclectic mix of boutiques and specialty stores for home, garden, gifts and more. From the industrial charm of Black Dog Salvage to the curated fashion and home accents at WyndRose Boutique, the city balances creativity with everyday practicality. Along the Historic City Market, visitors can wander among favorite stores like chocolatepaper, Ladles and Linens Kitchen Shoppe and La De Da, each offering unique gifts and one-of-a-kind finds.

Expand John Park Crystal Spring Grocery offers tasty lunch and to-go options, but it’s always worth perusing their curated gift ideas.

Downtown favorites such as Mast General Store bring classic general-store goods and regional favorites to life, while Davidsons caters to men with stylish clothing and accessories. Sweet treats and charming gifts await at Sugar Magnolia, while Crystal Spring Grocery pairs curated gifts with some seriously tasty lunch options and Yard Bull Meats showcases high-quality butcher meats and specialty products for the enthusiastic home cook or master griller.

In Salem, treasure hunters can explore Blue Moon Vintage Mercantile and Salem Antique Market, uncovering timeless pieces that honor generations past and future. Boutiques like 2nd on Main bring local craftsmanship and vintage charm together, offering artisan goods and one‑of‑a‑kind home décor. For something a bit different, Shrewd Outdoors combines specialty archery gear and outdoor equipment in a 12,000‑square‑foot pro‑shop, while also offering private lessons, tournaments, team‑building events, league nights and membership options, proving that Salem’s retail scene embraces a variety of passions.

Even in Botetourt County, expanding retail corridors are welcoming locally‑owned markets and specialty shops that celebrate the region’s creativity and community. Historic downtowns such as Fincastle, Buchanan and Troutville teem with boutique stores, antiques and artisan goods; meanwhile, larger retail centers like the shopping hub at the I‑81 Exit 150 gateway serve as a growing draw for the wider region.

One standout example: the Botetourt Farmers Market at the Daleville Town Center brings together fresh produce, handmade crafts, locally‑sourced specialties and fine gifts each Saturday — a fusion of market and retail that reflects Botetourt’s entrepreneurial spirit and local‑maker ethos.

A Taste of Home, Reimagined

Roanoke County’s restaurant scene is growing just as fast as its retail offerings, with new and revived dining experiences inviting visitors to slow down and savor the moment.

For barbecue lovers, Pok-E-Joe’s BBQ in the Town of Vinton remains a must-visit. Known for its authentic Texas-style smoked meats and down-home hospitality, Pok-E-Joe’s has perfected the art of comfort food. The restaurant draws regulars and newcomers alike to plates piled high with brisket, pulled pork and ribs — all served with the kind of friendliness that makes every guest feel like a local. It’s the kind of destination that brings in barbecue lovers from nearby Salem and Roanoke City, proof that great food knows no county lines.

Just around the corner, Pollard 107 South has become Vinton’s go-to for casual dining. Its menu features artisan flatbreads, gourmet burgers and expertly grilled steaks, served in a modern, inviting space. Whether you’re meeting friends for lunch or winding down after work, Pollard’s atmosphere strikes that perfect balance between elevated dining and small-town comfort.