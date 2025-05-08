Best of Roanoke 2025

The story below is from our May/June 2025 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

Your votes resulted in our 2025 Best of Roanoke winners, celebrating our friends and neighbors who work so hard to offer terrific services, events, hidden gems and more.

× Expand Aaron Spicer

Our Best of Roanoke Reader Poll just keeps getting bigger — and it’s all thanks to you! This year, we hit an incredible milestone with over 13,000 votes cast by our passionate readers. Every nomination begins with a write-in ballot, making the process fair, open and entirely community-driven. Winners receive platinum, gold or silver awards, and ties are recognized in select categories. To protect the integrity of the poll, each email address is limited to one vote, and we closely monitor for irregularities. Categories evolve over time, and your feedback helps shape them. A big congratulations to this year’s winners — officially named Roanoke’s best by those who know it best!

Where to Go, What to Do

Explore the best places to visit and things to do around town.

Best Live Music Venue

Platinum: 5 Points Music Sanctuary

5 Points Music Sanctuary Gold: Dr Pepper Park at the Bridges

Dr Pepper Park at the Bridges Silver: Elmwood Park

Best Local Sports Team to Root for

Platinum: Rail Yard Dawgs

Rail Yard Dawgs Gold: Salem Red Sox

Salem Red Sox Silver: Virginia Tech Hokies Football

Best Sporting Event

Platinum: Rail Yard Dawgs hockey games

Rail Yard Dawgs hockey games Gold: Salem Red Sox games

Salem Red Sox games Silver: Guns and Hoses Hockey Annual Charity Event

Favorite Spot for a Day Date

Platinum: Mill Mountain Zoo

Mill Mountain Zoo Gold: Blue Ridge Axe Throwing

Blue Ridge Axe Throwing Silver: Taubman Museum of Art

Best Date Night (Non-Restaurant)

Platinum: Jump Into Mystery

Jump Into Mystery Gold: Motel Studios

Motel Studios Silver: Blue Ridge Axe Throwing

Best Night Club / Dance Spot

Platinum: The Park Dance Club

The Park Dance Club Gold: Los Amigos Bar & Grill Salsa Dancing

Los Amigos Bar & Grill Salsa Dancing Silver: Sidewinders

Favorite Local Attraction

Platinum: Mill Mountain Star

Mill Mountain Star Gold: Mill Mountain Zoo

Mill Mountain Zoo Silver: Taubman Museum of Art

Best Arts Performance in 2024

Best Local Dance Company / School

Best Local Craft Beer Brewery

Platinum: Parkway Brewing

Parkway Brewing Gold: Big Lick Brewing Company

Big Lick Brewing Company Silver: Twisted Track Brewpub

Best Local Distillery

Platinum: Brady’s Distillery

Brady’s Distillery Gold: Twin Creeks Distillery

Best Luxury Weekend Getaway

Platinum: The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center

The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center Gold: The Homestead

The Homestead Silver: Mountain Lake Lodge

Best Country Club

Platinum: Hidden Valley Country Club

Hidden Valley Country Club Gold: Roanoke Country Club

Roanoke Country Club Silver: Hunting Hills Country Club

Attraction to Feel Like a Kid Again

Platinum: Mill Mountain Zoo

Mill Mountain Zoo Gold: Pinball Museum

Pinball Museum Silver: Starcade at Center in the Square

Best Gym / Place to Work Out

Platinum: Pure Barre Roanoke

Pure Barre Roanoke Gold: Hustle/Haven

Hustle/Haven Silver: YMCA of Virginia’s Blue Ridge

Best Personal Trainer

Platinum: Melissa Newman, Pure Barre Roanoke

Melissa Newman, Pure Barre Roanoke Gold: Bryan Swann, Ferguson Fitness (tie)

Bryan Swann, Ferguson Fitness (tie) Gold: Christine Thompson, Pure Barre Roanoke (tie)

Best Place for Yoga or Pilates Classes

Platinum: Hustle/Haven

Hustle/Haven Gold: Pure Barre Roanoke

Pure Barre Roanoke Silver: YogaSix Roanoke

Best Yoga/Pilates Instructor

Platinum: Lauren Carpenter, Hustle/Haven

Lauren Carpenter, Hustle/Haven Gold: Christine Thompson, Pure Barre Roanoke

Christine Thompson, Pure Barre Roanoke Silver: Lauren Bingler, Pure Barre Roanoke

Best Thing To Happen In Roanoke, 2024

Platinum: Joe Cobb wins Roanoke City Mayor

Joe Cobb wins Roanoke City Mayor Gold: Jump Into Mystery events

Jump Into Mystery events Silver: Market on Melrose opening

New Business You Can’t Wait to Check Out

Platinum: Toebean Cat Café

Toebean Cat Café Gold: VFM Billiards & More

VFM Billiards & More Silver: Shrewd Outdoors

Thing You’re Looking Forward to Most in 2025

Platinum: Jump Into Mystery events

Jump Into Mystery events Gold: Angels of Assisi’s new building

Angels of Assisi’s new building Silver: Joe Cobb as Mayor

Hidden Gem

Most Worthy Group to Donate to

You’re Not a Real Roanoker Until You Visit...

Platinum: Mill Mountain Star

Mill Mountain Star Gold: Texas Tavern

Texas Tavern Silver: Mill Mountain Zoo

Best in Services

Find the best local services that cater to your needs and enhance your lifestyle.

Best Regional/Locally Based Bank

Platinum: Bank of Botetourt

Bank of Botetourt Gold: Pinnacle

Pinnacle Silver: Atlantic Union Bank

Best National Bank

Platinum: Truist Financial

Truist Financial Gold: WellsFargo

WellsFargo Silver: First Citizens Bank

Best Credit Union

Best Local/Regionally Based Mortgage Company

Platinum: Movement Mortgage

Movement Mortgage Gold: ALCOVA Mortgage

ALCOVA Mortgage Silver: Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group

Best Local Insurance Agency

Platinum: State Farm Insurance

State Farm Insurance Gold: Bill Meador Insurance Agency

Bill Meador Insurance Agency Silver: Marks-Tiller Insurance Agency

Best Local Insurance Agent

Platinum: Bill Meador, Bill Meador Insurance Agency

Bill Meador, Bill Meador Insurance Agency Gold: Brent Hershey, State Farm Insurance

Brent Hershey, State Farm Insurance Silver: Harold Dill, Dill Insurance

Best Mortgage Lender

Platinum: Steven Rexrode, Movement Mortgage

Steven Rexrode, Movement Mortgage Gold: Jason Bialek, Guaranteed Rate

Jason Bialek, Guaranteed Rate Silver: Bill Morse, PrimeLending

Best Financial Advisor

Platinum: Carl Grove, Edward Jones Investments

Carl Grove, Edward Jones Investments Gold: Mike Pendleton, Edward Jones Investments

Mike Pendleton, Edward Jones Investments Silver: Patrick Ayers, Ayers Financial

Best CPA Firm

Platinum: Foti, Flynn, Lowen & Co.

Foti, Flynn, Lowen & Co. Gold: Brown Edwards and Company, LLP

Brown Edwards and Company, LLP Silver: Neely’s Accounting Services

Best Lawyer

Platinum: Daniel L. Crandall, Crandall & Katt

Daniel L. Crandall, Crandall & Katt Gold: Brittany Gordon, Steidle & Gordon Attorneys at Law

Brittany Gordon, Steidle & Gordon Attorneys at Law Silver: John Lichtenstein, Lichtenstein Law Group PLC

Best Law Firm

Best Computer Repairs

Platinum: Brambleton Computer

Brambleton Computer Gold: Vinton Computer

Vinton Computer Silver: Commonwealth Computer Services

Best Internet Service Provider

Platinum: Glo Fiber

Glo Fiber Gold: Cox Communications

Cox Communications Silver: Lumos

Best Information Technology Solutions for Businesses

Best Women’s Hair Stylist

Platinum: Jenny Schneider, HigherGroundHair

Jenny Schneider, HigherGroundHair Gold: Amber Kamide, AmbHair LLC

Amber Kamide, AmbHair LLC Silver: Emily Salyers, Emily Vivian Hair Co.

Best Men’s Hair Cuts

Platinum: Corporate Image Barber Shop

Corporate Image Barber Shop Gold: Grandin Road Barber Shop

Grandin Road Barber Shop Silver: Jacks Barber Shop

Best Spa

Best Nail Salon

Platinum: Tiffany Nails & Spa

Tiffany Nails & Spa Gold: Classic Nails

Classic Nails Silver: Tony’s Nails

Best Spray Tanning Salon

Best Holistic Healer

Best Medi Spa