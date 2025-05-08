Best of Roanoke 2025

The story below is from our May/June 2025 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!
Your votes resulted in our 2025 Best of Roanoke winners, celebrating our friends and neighbors who work so hard to offer terrific services, events, hidden gems and more.
Aaron Spicer
Our Best of Roanoke Reader Poll just keeps getting bigger — and it’s all thanks to you! This year, we hit an incredible milestone with over 13,000 votes cast by our passionate readers. Every nomination begins with a write-in ballot, making the process fair, open and entirely community-driven. Winners receive platinum, gold or silver awards, and ties are recognized in select categories. To protect the integrity of the poll, each email address is limited to one vote, and we closely monitor for irregularities. Categories evolve over time, and your feedback helps shape them. A big congratulations to this year’s winners — officially named Roanoke’s best by those who know it best!
Where to Go, What to Do
Explore the best places to visit and things to do around town.
Best Live Music Venue
- Platinum: 5 Points Music Sanctuary
- Gold: Dr Pepper Park at the Bridges
- Silver: Elmwood Park
Best Local Sports Team to Root for
- Platinum: Rail Yard Dawgs
- Gold: Salem Red Sox
- Silver: Virginia Tech Hokies Football
Best Sporting Event
- Platinum: Rail Yard Dawgs hockey games
- Gold: Salem Red Sox games
- Silver: Guns and Hoses Hockey Annual Charity Event
Favorite Spot for a Day Date
- Platinum: Mill Mountain Zoo
- Gold: Blue Ridge Axe Throwing
- Silver: Taubman Museum of Art
Best Date Night (Non-Restaurant)
- Platinum: Jump Into Mystery
- Gold: Motel Studios
- Silver: Blue Ridge Axe Throwing
Best Night Club / Dance Spot
- Platinum: The Park Dance Club
- Gold: Los Amigos Bar & Grill Salsa Dancing
- Silver: Sidewinders
Favorite Local Attraction
- Platinum: Mill Mountain Star
- Gold: Mill Mountain Zoo
- Silver: Taubman Museum of Art
Best Arts Performance in 2024
- Platinum: Southwest Virginia Ballet, “The Nutcracker”
- Gold: Roanoke Ballet Theatre, “The Nutcracker”
- Silver: Roanoke Ballet Theatre, “Dracula”
Best Local Dance Company / School
- Platinum: Art in Motion Dance Center
- Gold: Little Leapers & LEAP Performing Arts Academy
- Silver: Roanoke Ballet Theatre
Best Local Craft Beer Brewery
- Platinum: Parkway Brewing
- Gold: Big Lick Brewing Company
- Silver: Twisted Track Brewpub
Best Local Distillery
- Platinum: Brady’s Distillery
- Gold: Twin Creeks Distillery
Best Luxury Weekend Getaway
- Platinum: The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center
- Gold: The Homestead
- Silver: Mountain Lake Lodge
Best Country Club
- Platinum: Hidden Valley Country Club
- Gold: Roanoke Country Club
- Silver: Hunting Hills Country Club
Attraction to Feel Like a Kid Again
- Platinum: Mill Mountain Zoo
- Gold: Pinball Museum
- Silver: Starcade at Center in the Square
Best Gym / Place to Work Out
- Platinum: Pure Barre Roanoke
- Gold: Hustle/Haven
- Silver: YMCA of Virginia’s Blue Ridge
Best Personal Trainer
- Platinum: Melissa Newman, Pure Barre Roanoke
- Gold: Bryan Swann, Ferguson Fitness (tie)
- Gold: Christine Thompson, Pure Barre Roanoke (tie)
Best Place for Yoga or Pilates Classes
- Platinum: Hustle/Haven
- Gold: Pure Barre Roanoke
- Silver: YogaSix Roanoke
Best Yoga/Pilates Instructor
- Platinum: Lauren Carpenter, Hustle/Haven
- Gold: Christine Thompson, Pure Barre Roanoke
- Silver: Lauren Bingler, Pure Barre Roanoke
Best Thing To Happen In Roanoke, 2024
- Platinum: Joe Cobb wins Roanoke City Mayor
- Gold: Jump Into Mystery events
- Silver: Market on Melrose opening
New Business You Can’t Wait to Check Out
- Platinum: Toebean Cat Café
- Gold: VFM Billiards & More
- Silver: Shrewd Outdoors
Thing You’re Looking Forward to Most in 2025
- Platinum: Jump Into Mystery events
- Gold: Angels of Assisi’s new building
- Silver: Joe Cobb as Mayor
Hidden Gem
- Platinum: Mill Mountain Zoo
- Gold: The Bird Cage Boutique
- Silver: Jump Into Mystery
Most Worthy Group to Donate to
- Platinum: Angels of Assisi
- Gold: TNR SWVA
- Silver: Friendship House Roanoke
You’re Not a Real Roanoker Until You Visit...
- Platinum: Mill Mountain Star
- Gold: Texas Tavern
- Silver: Mill Mountain Zoo
Best in Services
Find the best local services that cater to your needs and enhance your lifestyle.
Best Regional/Locally Based Bank
- Platinum: Bank of Botetourt
- Gold: Pinnacle
- Silver: Atlantic Union Bank
Best National Bank
- Platinum: Truist Financial
- Gold: WellsFargo
- Silver: First Citizens Bank
Best Credit Union
- Platinum: MemberOne Federal Credit Union
- Gold: Freedom First Credit Union
- Silver: Blue Eagle Credit Union
Best Local/Regionally Based Mortgage Company
- Platinum: Movement Mortgage
- Gold: ALCOVA Mortgage
- Silver: Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group
Best Local Insurance Agency
- Platinum: State Farm Insurance
- Gold: Bill Meador Insurance Agency
- Silver: Marks-Tiller Insurance Agency
Best Local Insurance Agent
- Platinum: Bill Meador, Bill Meador Insurance Agency
- Gold: Brent Hershey, State Farm Insurance
- Silver: Harold Dill, Dill Insurance
Best Mortgage Lender
- Platinum: Steven Rexrode, Movement Mortgage
- Gold: Jason Bialek, Guaranteed Rate
- Silver: Bill Morse, PrimeLending
Best Financial Advisor
- Platinum: Carl Grove, Edward Jones Investments
- Gold: Mike Pendleton, Edward Jones Investments
- Silver: Patrick Ayers, Ayers Financial
Best CPA Firm
- Platinum: Foti, Flynn, Lowen & Co.
- Gold: Brown Edwards and Company, LLP
- Silver: Neely’s Accounting Services
Best Lawyer
- Platinum: Daniel L. Crandall, Crandall & Katt
- Gold: Brittany Gordon, Steidle & Gordon Attorneys at Law
- Silver: John Lichtenstein, Lichtenstein Law Group PLC
Best Law Firm
- Platinum: Gentry Locke Attorneys
- Gold: Crandall & Katt
- Silver: Steidle & Gordon Attorneys at Law
Best Computer Repairs
- Platinum: Brambleton Computer
- Gold: Vinton Computer
- Silver: Commonwealth Computer Services
Best Internet Service Provider
- Platinum: Glo Fiber
- Gold: Cox Communications
- Silver: Lumos
Best Information Technology Solutions for Businesses
- Platinum: Banks Technology Services (tie)
- Platinum: Commonwealth Computer Services (tie)
- Gold: Tight Technologies Inc
Best Women’s Hair Stylist
- Platinum: Jenny Schneider, HigherGroundHair
- Gold: Amber Kamide, AmbHair LLC
- Silver: Emily Salyers, Emily Vivian Hair Co.
Best Men’s Hair Cuts
- Platinum: Corporate Image Barber Shop
- Gold: Grandin Road Barber Shop
- Silver: Jacks Barber Shop
Best Spa
- Platinum: Belle Santé Cosmetic Day Spa & Wellness
- Gold: Wanderline Esthetics
- Silver: Indulgence Salon & Spa
Best Nail Salon
- Platinum: Tiffany Nails & Spa
- Gold: Classic Nails
- Silver: Tony’s Nails
Best Spray Tanning Salon
- Platinum: Glo Custom Spray Tanning
- Gold: Golden Girls Spray Tanning
- Silver: Adorn Salon
Best Holistic Healer
- Platinum: Nourished IV Drip Bar & Wellness Clinic
- Gold: Therapeutic Elements, LLC
- Silver: Appalachian Integrative Health
Best Medi Spa
- Platinum: Agenacare Aesthetics (tie)
- Platinum: Alouf Aesthetics (tie)
- Gold: Skin Firm Aesthetics
Best Tattoos
- Platinum: Black Caesar Tattoos & Piercings
- Gold: Blue Lotus Tattoo
- Silver: Maiden and Crow Tattoo
Best Dry Cleaner
- Platinum: A Cleaner World
- Gold: Harvey’s Cleaners
- Silver: Wheeler’s Fast Service Laundry & Cleaning
Best Rental Store
- Platinum: Aztec Rental
- Gold: Premier Rental-Purchase
- Silver: Grand True Value Rental
Best Massage Therapist
- Platinum: Angie Dobbins, Appalachian Integrative Health
- Gold: Tristina Pagans, Therapeutic Elements, LLC
- Silver: Tammy Smith, Belle Santé Cosmetic Day Spa & Wellness (tie)
- Silver: William Ross, The Hybrid Clinic Wellness Center (tie)
Best Acupuncturist
- Platinum: Zachary Hurt, Appalachian Integrative Health
- Gold: Katie Clifton, The Wellness Wagon
- Silver: Yueling Li, Acupuncture Wellness Center (tie)
- Silver: Deann Bishop, Blue Ridge Acupuncture (tie)
Best Home Health Care
- Platinum: Brandon Oaks at Home
- Gold: Friendship Home Care
- Silver: Carilion Clinic Home Care
Best Retirement Community
- Platinum: Friendship
- Gold: Brandon Oaks
- Silver: The Glebe
Best Rehab/Post-Op Facility
- Platinum: Friendship
- Gold: Brandon Oaks
- Silver: Raleigh Court Health & Rehabilitation Center
Best Physical Therapy Practice
- Platinum: CORA Physical Therapy
- Gold: Lucas Therapies
- Silver: Friendship Rehab South
Best Weight Loss Clinic
- Platinum: Alouf Aesthetics (tie)
- Platinum: RevIVe Hydration (tie)
- Gold: Nourished IV Drip Bar & Wellness Clinic
Best Weight Loss Practitioner
- Platinum: Whitney Bowles, RevIVe Hydration
- Gold: Bethany Nichols, Nourished IV Drip Bar & Wellness Clinic
- Silver: Gregory Alouf, Alouf Aesthetics
Best Therapy Practice
- Platinum: Shenandoah Psychological Services
- Gold: Friendship
- Silver: Intercept Health
Best Therapist
- Platinum: Zach Pennington, Shenandoah Psychological Services
- Gold: Todd Gearheart, Enlightened Path Therapy, PLLC
- Silver: Dana McKenzie, Restore Family Counseling, Inc.
Best Eye Care Practice
- Platinum: Vistar Eye Center
- Gold: Invision
- Silver: Eye Care & Surgery
Best Esthetician
- Platinum: Brittany Tessner, Skin Firm LLC
- Gold: Chasity Setchel, Agenacare Aesthetics
- Silver: Rebecca Hunter, Wanderline Esthetics
Best Individual Dentist
- Platinum: Dr. Richard Smith, Hunting Hills Family Dentistry
- Gold: Dr. Lindsay Thorn, LAT Dentistry
- Silver: Dr. Sean Eschenbach, Eschenbach Family Dentistry
Best Dental Group
- Platinum: Hunting Hills Family Dentistry
- Gold: Henritze Dental Group
- Silver: Mills & Shannon Dentistry
Best Orthodontist
- Platinum: Dr. David L. Jones, Roanoke Valley Orthodontics
- Gold: Dr. Misty Lenk, Lenk Orthodontics
- Silver: Dr. Evan Johnson, Johnson Orthodontics
Best Periodontist
- Platinum: Dr. Priya Acharya, Acharya Periodontics & Dental Implants
- Gold: Dr. Gavin M. Aaron, Aaron Periodontics & Dental Implants
- Silver: Dr. Linda Till, Dr. Linda G. Till, DDS
Best Endodontist
- Platinum: Dr. Laura Garden, Roanoke Endodontics
- Gold: Dr. Divya Sharma, Blue Ridge Endodontics
- Silver: Dr. Michael Hunt, Valley View Endodontics
Best Chiropractor
- Platinum: Dr. Sean Skinner, Adjust NRV
- Gold: Dr. Daryl Rich, Core Chiropractic and Wellness
- Silver: Dr. Brian Shepherd, Slakman Chiropractic (tie)
- Silver: Dr. Thomas Baader, Oasis Chiropractic (tie)
Best Place to Find Your Next Pet
- Platinum: Angels of Assisi
- Gold: Roanoke Valley SPCA
- Silver: Franklin County Humane Society Planned Pethood Clinic & Adoption Center
Best Local Pet Supply Store
- Platinum: Nature’s Emporium
- Gold: Wag N’ Wash
- Silver: Unleashed, LLC
Best Pet Grooming Company
- Platinum: Pretty Paws Dog & Cat Grooming Salon, LLC
- Gold: Biscuits and Bubbles
- Silver: Hopeful Pet Care
Best In-Home Pet Sitting Service
- Platinum: Paw 2 Paw Pet Sitting
- Gold: The Well-Trained Dog & Pet Care
- Silver: Pawsome Pet Sitting VA
Best Doggie Day Care/Overnight Service
- Platinum: Biscuits and Bubbles
- Gold: City Dogs Boarding and Playcare
- Silver: Barkley & Rover with Klub Kanine
Best Dog Trainer
- Platinum: Hope Sisitsky, High Hopes Dog Training
- Gold: Trish Flick, Trish’s Dog Training, LLC
- Silver: Crystal Armes, Off Leash K9 Training Blacksburg/Roanoke
Best Emergency Veterinarian
- Platinum: Emergency Veterinary & Specialty Services of Roanoke
- Gold: Vinton Veterinary Hospital
- Silver: ADR Urgent Veterinary Care
Best Individual Veterinarian
- Platinum: Dr. Thomas Blaszak, Roanoke Animal Hospital
- Gold: Dr. Hannah Hart, Roanoke Animal Hospital
- Silver: Dr. Derek O’Dell, Brandon Animal Hospital
Best Veterinarian Group
- Platinum: Roanoke Animal Hospital
- Gold: Big Lick Veterinary Services
- Silver: Vinton Veterinary Hospital
Best Real Estate Agency
- Platinum: MKB Realtors
- Gold: Walker Real Estate Solutions
- Silver: Lichtenstein Rowan Realtors
Best Individual Real Estate Agent
- Platinum: Frazier Hughes, Walker Real Estate Solutions
- Gold: Ashley Ramsey, REAL Broker, LLC
- Silver: Bradley Thomas, Mountain View Real Estate LLC
Best Architect
- Platinum: Bill Hume, Interactive Design Group (tie)
- Platinum: John Fulton, John Fulton Associates (tie)
- Platinum: John Wallis, Mid Atlantic Architects Group (tie)
Best Interior Designer
- Platinum: Olivia Hartberger, Hartberger Design & Interiors
- Gold: Emily Mangus, Emily Mangus Interiors
- Silver: Jessica Durham, magnolia
Best Custom Framing Company
- Platinum: Simply Framing by Kristi
- Gold: Brambleton Frame Shop
- Silver: The Frame Connection
Best Home Restoration Company
- Platinum: Blue Ridge Restoration & Construction
- Gold: Essential Improvements
- Silver: Green Home Solutions (tie)
- Silver: ServiceMaster of Roanoke (tie)
Best Foundation Repair Company
- Platinum: Appalachian Foundation Services
- Gold: JES Foundation Repair
- Silver: Sure-Dri Basement Waterproofing
Best Kitchen & Bath Contractor
- Platinum: 1Shabby Chic
- Gold: RockFab
- Silver: Cabinetry with TLC (tie)
- Silver: Dollman Construction, Inc. (tie)
Best Flooring
- Platinum: Fashion Floors Roanoke
- Gold: Rey Hardwood Floor
- Silver: Carpetland USA
Best Home Design/Building Firm
- Platinum: Dollman Construction, Inc.
- Gold: F&S Building Innovations
- Silver: Building Specialists, Inc. (tie)
- Silver: JTC Inc. (tie)
Best Commercial Construction/Developer Company
- Platinum: Branch
- Gold: Dollman Construction, Inc. (tie)
- Gold: Lionberger Construction (tie)
Best General Contracting Company
- Platinum: Dollman Construction, Inc.
- Gold: Blue Ridge Restoration & Construction
- Silver: Branch (tie)
- Silver: JTC Inc. (tie)
- Silver: Senior Remodeling Experts (tie)
Best Custom Cabinetry Services
- Platinum: Ideal Cabinets
- Gold: Cabinetry with TLC
- Silver: Montgomery Cabinetry, Inc. (tie)
- Silver: Roanoke River Cabinetry (tie)
Best Home Organizing Company
- Platinum: Spotless Cleaning LLC
- Gold: Melanie’s Cleaning
- Silver: Mary’s Mess Management
Best HVAC Services
- Platinum: Woods Family Heating & Air Conditioning
- Gold: Bower Heating & Air Conditioning
- Silver: Ostrom Electrical Plumbing Heating & Air
Best Plumbing Services
- Platinum: Sink’s Septic Tank & Drain Services, LLC
- Gold: Ostrom Electrical Plumbing Heating & Air
- Silver: Wisler Plumbing, Heating, Cooling, & Electric
Best Septic Services
- Platinum: Sink’s Septic Tank & Drain Services, LLC
- Gold: Hall Septic Tank Cleaning, Inc.
- Silver: Tidy Services
Best Electrical Services Company
- Platinum: Ostrom Electrical Plumbing Heating & Air
- Gold: Sundown Electric, Inc.
- Silver: Cline Electrical
Best Fire/Water Damage Restoration Company
- Platinum: Servpro of Roanoke, Montgomery & Pulaski Counties
- Gold: ServiceMaster of Roanoke
- Silver: PuroClean of Roanoke
Best Indoor Air Quality / Disinfecting Provider
- Platinum: Green Home Solutions
- Gold: W.C. Butler Heating and Air Conditioning
- Silver: Woods Family Heating & Air Conditioning
Best Landscaping/Professional Grounds Care
- Platinum: The Green Team
- Gold: TG Lawn Care & Landscaping LLC
- Silver: Simmons Landscaping
Best Appliance Repair Company
- Platinum: Appliance Medic
- Gold: Appliance Repair Service
- Silver: Chuck’s Appliance Services (tie)
- Silver: Peerless Appliance Services (tie)
- Silver: Vinton Appliance Center (tie)
Best Pest Control Company
- Platinum: Bug Man Exterminating
- Gold: Star City Pest Control & Wildlife Services
- Silver: Bug Bee Gone Exterminating
Best Home Cleaning Services
- Platinum: Spotless Cleaning LLC
- Gold: Galvan Housekeeper LLC
- Silver: Melanie’s Cleaning
Events, Faces & Places
Explore exciting events, meet local personalities and uncover hidden gems.
Your Male “Star of the Star City”
- Platinum: Chris Perkins, COO, Roanoke City Public Schools
- Gold: Pedro Szalay, Artistic Director, Southwest Virginia Ballet
- Silver: Chuck Baker, Owner/General Manager, Haley Toyota of Roanoke
Your Female “Star of the Star City”
- Platinum: Genya Kalinina, @Hello.Roanoke
- Gold: Melissa Gaona, WDBJ7 Anchor
- Silver: Quiana Fields, Assistant Principal, Hurt Park Elementary School, Roanoke City Public Schools
Your Star City Hero
- Platinum: Joe Cobb, Roanoke City Mayor
- Gold: James Creasy, Sergeant, Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office
- Silver: Charles Price, former executive director, Harrison Museum of African American Culture
Most Savvy Entrepreneur
- Platinum: Sabrina East, Jump Into Mystery (tie)
- Platinum: Kenny Martin, Competition Cars and Classics (tie)
- Gold: JD Sutphin, Big Lick Entertainment
Your Top Healthcare Champion
- Platinum: Rachel Meadows, Restoration Direct Primary Care
- Gold: Jamie Brackenrich, Align Neurology
- Silver: Nancy Agee, CEO, Carilion Clinic (now retired)
Best Community Builder
- Platinum: Abby Hamilton, United Way
- Gold: Pedro Szalay, Artistic Director, Southwest Virginia Ballet
- Silver: Richmond Vincent, Goodwill CEO / Melrose Market
Best Cultural Ambassador
- Platinum: Cheryl Moseley, Vice President, Community Impact, United Way of Virginia’s Blue Ridge
- Gold: Pedro Szalay, Artistic Director, Southwest Virginia Ballet
- Silver: Joe Cobb, Roanoke City Mayor (tie)
- Silver: Donna Davis (tie)
Best Local Social Media Presence
- Platinum: Genya Kalinina, @Hello.Roanoke
- Gold: Kinnfolk, @kinnfolk.music
- Silver: John Park, @HungryAsianRke
Best Local Musician
- Platinum: Foster Burton, Mad Iguanas
- Gold: Kyle Hutchens, Cinematique
- Silver: Jared Stout, Jared Stout Band
Best Local Band
- Platinum: Kinnfolk
- Gold: Jared Stout Band
- Silver: The Kings
Best Local Artist
- Platinum: Jon Murrill
- Gold: Bryce Cobbs
- Silver: Maggie Perrin-Key (tie)
- Silver: Maria Driscoll (tie)
Best Local Art Gallery
- Platinum: The Little Gallery
- Gold: The Loft Gallery at Black Dog Salvage
- Silver: LinDor Arts
Best Local Artwork Project
- Platinum: Jon Murrill, Lady Appalachia, Downtown Vinton
- Gold: Bryce Cobbs and J.C. Stallings, Celebrate the Faces, YMCA Gainsboro
- Silver: Jon Murrill, Nature Train, Downtown Roanoke
Best Television Personality
- Platinum: Logan Sherrill, WDBJ7
- Gold: Melissa Gaona, WDBJ7
- Silver: John Carlin, WSLS10
Best Radio Personality
- Platinum: Brett Sharp, 94.9 Star Country
- Gold: Taylor Sherrill, 94.9 Star Country
- Silver: Monica Brooks, K92
Best Meteorologist
- Platinum: Brent Watts, WDBJ7
- Gold: Leo Hirsbrunner, WDBJ7
- Silver: Jeff Haniewich, WSLS10
Most Fun Show on Local Radio
- Platinum: The Mornin’ Thang, K92
- Gold: Brett & Taylor Mornings, 94.9 Star Country
- Silver: Dick and Dave in the Morning, Q99
Best Radio Station
- Platinum: K92
- Gold: Q99
- Silver: Star Country 94.9
Best Local Podcast
- Platinum: Roanoke Live! With Rob and Tiff
- Gold: Popcorn Culture
- Silver: Rookie Restaurateur
Best Educator
- Platinum: Candace Rippey, Lincoln Terrace Elementary
- Gold: Candace Blair, Treble Makers Music
- Silver: Quiana Fields, Hurt Park Elementary
Best Preschool/Pre-K
- Platinum: Roanoke Catholic School
- Gold: Fishburn Park Elementary School
- Silver: Small Steps Learning Academy
Best Public School (any level)
- Platinum: Fishburn Park Elementary School
- Gold: Hurt Park Elementary School
- Silver: Cave Spring High School
Best Private School (any level)
- Platinum: Roanoke Catholic School
- Gold: North Cross School
- Silver: Community School
Best Homeschool Co-op
- Platinum: The Road Less Traveled Homeschool Academy (tie)
- Platinum: Classical Conversations - North Roanoke (tie)
- Gold: Cornerstone Classical Academy
Best Tutoring Service
- Platinum: Taylor Tutoring
- Gold: Mathnasium of Roanoke
- Silver: Crosswalk at North Cross School
Best College/University
- Platinum: Roanoke College
- Gold: Virginia Tech
- Silver: Hollins University
Best Vocational School
- Platinum: Charles W. Day Technical Education Center (DAYTEC)
- Gold: Roanoke Technical Education Center (ROTEC)
- Silver: Burton Center for Arts & Technology
Best Daycare
- Platinum: Small Steps Learning Academy
- Gold: HoneyTree Early Learning
- Silver: Life Academy
Best After-school Programming
- Platinum: Life Academy
- Gold: Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia
- Silver: Small Steps Learning Academy (tie)
- Silver: YMCA (tie)
Best Library Branch
- Platinum: South County Library
- Gold: Vinton Public Library
- Silver: Melrose Branch Library
Best Museum
- Platinum: Taubman Museum of Art
- Gold: Virginia Museum of Transportation
- Silver: Harrison Museum of African American Culture
Best Place to Have a Corporate Meeting/Conference
- Platinum: The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center
- Gold: Friendship
- Silver: Rendezvous Studio & Events (tie)
- Silver: Taubman Museum of Art (tie)
Best Coworking Space
- Platinum: Grandin CoLab
- Gold: The Quarters
- Silver: The Collective
Best Networking Group
- Platinum: Get2KnowNoke
- Gold: FemCity (tie)
- Gold: Grow Your Business Networking and Referral Group (tie)
Best Place to Work
- Platinum: Branch
- Gold: Friendship
- Silver: Delta Dental of Virginia
Best Local Company that Gives Back
- Platinum: Branch
- Gold: Friendship
- Silver: Delta Dental of Virginia
Most Innovative Local Company
- Platinum: Branch
- Gold: Let’s Party Creatively
- Silver: The Humble Hustle Company
Best Family-Owned Company
- Platinum: Galvan Housekeeper LLC
- Gold: Virginia Furniture Market
- Silver: The French Farmhouse (tie)
- Silver: The Bird Cage Boutique (tie)
Best New Company
- Platinum: Align Neurology
- Gold: VFM Billiards & More (tie)
- Gold: Galvan Housekeeper LLC (tie)
Local Company on the Grow
- Platinum: Branch
- Gold: Friendship
- Silver: Jump Into Mystery
Best Source of Information for Events and Things to Do
- Platinum: Hello.Roanoke
- Gold: Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge
- Silver: The Roanoker Magazine (hey, thanks!)
Favorite Farmers’ Market
- Platinum: LEAP Grandin Village Farmers Market
- Gold: Downtown Roanoke Farmers Market
- Silver: Salem Farmers Market
Favorite Pop-Up Market
- Platinum: Golden Cactus Mid-Week Market
- Gold: Dog Bowl Market at Black Dog Salvage (tie)
- Gold: LEAP West End Farmers Market (tie)
Favorite Local Festival, Event or Live Show
- Platinum: Roanoke GO Fest
- Gold: Local Colors
- Silver: Drumstick Dash
Favorite Pop Up Vendor
- Platinum: Bread Run Roanoke
- Gold: Hannah Lei (tie)
- Gold: Sun and Spruce Soaps (tie)
Best Entertainment Arena
- Platinum: Berglund Center
- Gold: Elmwood Park
- Silver: Dr Pepper Park at the Bridges
Best Annual Holiday Event
- Platinum: Dickens of a Christmas
- Gold: Illuminights
- Silver: Fashions for Evergreens
Favorite Nonprofit
- Platinum: Friendship
- Gold: Rescue Mission of Roanoke
- Silver: Tudor House (tie)
- Silver: Angels of Assisi (tie)
Best Local Charity Event
- Platinum: Tudor House’s Big Kahuna
- Gold: The Rescue Mission of Roanoke’s Drumstick Dash
- Silver: First Fridays
Best Race/Marathon
- Platinum: Blue Ridge Marathon
- Gold: The Rescue Mission of Roanoke’s Drumstick Dash
- Silver: Boys & Girls Clubs of SWVA’s Four on the Fourth (tie)
- Silver: LewisGale’s Joggin’ for Your Noggin (tie)
Best Family Friendly Event/Festival
- Platinum: Roanoke GO Fest
- Gold: Branch's GIRL Construction Experience
- Silver: The Rescue Mission of Roanoke’s Drumstick Dash
Best Outdoor Recreation Event/Festival
- Platinum: Roanoke GO Fest
- Gold: The Rescue Mission of Roanoke’s Drumstick Dash
- Silver: First Fridays
Favorite Recurring Event
- Platinum: Jump Into Mystery
- Gold: First Fridays
- Silver: Live Celtic Music with Kinnfolk at Big Lick Brewing Co.
Best Ladies’ Night Out
- Platinum: Jump Into Mystery
- Gold: Let’s Party Creatively
- Silver: Motel Studios
Best Recurring Music Series
- Platinum: First Fridays
- Gold: Elmwood Park Concert Series
- Silver: Roanoke Symphony Orchestra
Best Live Theatre/Playhouse
- Platinum: Mill Mountain Theater
- Gold: Showtimers Community Theater
- Silver: Attic Productions
Shop ‘til You Drop
Discover the best spots to shop, find unique treasures and indulge in retail therapy.
Best Local Women’s Clothing Store
- Platinum: The Bird Cage Boutique
- Gold: La De Da
- Silver: Punch Boutique
Best Place to Buy Shoes
- Platinum: Yarid’s
- Gold: The Cobbler’s Wife
- Silver: Fleet Feet Roanoke
Best Local Men’s Clothing Store
- Platinum: Davidsons
- Gold: Mast General Store (tie)
- Gold: Tim & Zach Thrifty Finds (tie)
Best Local Kids’ Clothing Store
- Platinum: Back on the Rack Consignment events
- Gold: The Little Button Children’s Boutique
- Silver: Once Upon a Child
Best Custom Apparel
- Platinum: King Screen
- Gold: Press Press Merch
- Silver: FuzzyPickleTshirts.com
Best Local Florist/Greenhouse/Plant Shop
- Platinum: George’s Flowers
- Gold: Flowers by Eddie
- Silver: Creative Occasions (tie)
- Silver: Green Designs LLC (tie)
Best Place to Buy Local Arts & Crafts
- Platinum: Crafteria: Handmade Food & Goods
- Gold: Walt Hodges Fine Art
- Silver: Black Dog Salvage
Best Resale Merchandise
- Platinum: Back on the Rack Consignment events
- Gold: The Golden Shoestring
- Silver: New’d
Best Local Shop for Sporting Goods & Outdoor Gear
- Platinum: Safeside Tactical
- Gold: Roanoke Mountain Adventures
- Silver: Walkabout Outfitter
Best Everyday Grocery Store
- Platinum: Kroger
- Gold: Food Lion
- Silver: The Fresh Market
Best Natural Foods Store
- Platinum: Roanoke Natural Foods Co+op
- Gold: Earth Fare
- Silver: The Fresh Market
Best Place to Buy Seasonal Produce
- Platinum: LEAP Grandin Village Farmers Market
- Gold: Historic Roanoke City Farmers Market
- Silver: Roanoke Natural Foods Co+op
Local Wine Shop That Carries Your Favorites
- Platinum: Wine Gourmet
- Gold: Gladheart Wine & Brews
- Silver: Barrel Chest Wine & Beer
Best Local Jewelry Store
- Platinum: Fink’s Jewelers
- Gold: Ginger’s Jewelry
- Silver: AmRhein’s Fine Jewelry
Best Optical Shop
- Platinum: Invision
- Gold: Vistar Eye Center
- Silver: National Optical
Best Cellular Provider
- Platinum: Verizon
- Gold: T-Mobile
- Silver: UScellular
Best Local Gifts
- Platinum: Oh Goodie
- Gold: chocolatepaper
- Silver: Medmont Mercantile
Best Local Bookstore
- Platinum: Book No Further
- Gold: Too Many Books
- Silver: Wonderous Books & More
Best Overall Car Dealership
- Platinum: Berglund Automotive
- Gold: Haley Toyota
- Silver: Priority Honda Roanoke
Best Luxury Car Dealership
- Platinum: Berglund Luxury Roanoke
- Gold: Parks Luxury of Roanoke
- Silver: Brambleton Imports
Best Pre-Owned Car Dealership
- Platinum: Berglund Automotive
- Gold: Brambleton Imports
- Silver: Competition Cars and Classics
Most Dependable Car Repair & Service
- Platinum: Berglund Body Works
- Gold: Woods Service Center Towing & Transportation
- Silver: Blue Ridge Truck & Auto
Best Auto Collision Repair
- Platinum: Berglund Body Works
- Gold: Euro Specialty Inc
- Silver: Wooding’s Auto Body Works, Inc.
Best Bicycle Shop
- Platinum: Cardinal Bicycle
- Gold: Roanoke Mountain Adventures
- Silver: Trek Bicycle Roanoke
Best Apartment Living
- Platinum: South16 at the Bridges
- Gold: Sunscapes Apartments
- Silver: The River House
Best Kitchen & Bath Show Room
- Platinum: Ferguson Bath, Kitchen and Lighting Gallery
- Gold: CMC Supply
- Silver: Cabinetry with TLC
Best Flooring / Carpet Store
- Platinum: The Carpet Shops
- Gold: Carpetland USA
- Silver: Fashion Floors
Best Furniture Store
- Platinum: Grand Home Furnishings
- Gold: Virginia Furniture Market
- Silver: Reid’s Fine Furnishings
Best Home Lighting Store
- Platinum: Audiotronics
- Gold: The French Farmhouse
- Silver: Ferguson Bath, Kitchen and Lighting Gallery
Best Home Décor Store
- Platinum: The French Farmhouse
- Gold: Present Thyme
- Silver: The Shoppes on Pollard
Best Antique/Collectible Store
- Platinum: Willow Tree Antiques and Primitives
- Gold: Black Dog Salvage
- Silver: Roanoke Antique Mall
Best Place for Unique Finds
- Platinum: Black Dog Salvage
- Gold: The French Farmhouse
- Silver: The Shoppes on Pollard
Best Electronics/Home Theater Store
- Platinum: Audiotronics
- Gold: Lee Hartman & Sons, Inc.
- Silver: Sound Decision
BEST OF BRIDEBOOK 2025
Courtesy of Ivory on Campbell
Our region’s local couples shared the love for their favorite vendors who made their wedding days so very magical. Votes were submitted and tallied in early December 2024. See our list of Roanoke and New River Valley winners, and thanks so much to all who voted and showed off their love of local!
ROANOKE
Best Makeup Artist
- Platinum: Jessica Hall, GORGjess
- Gold: Randi Hackler, Elegance Artistry
- Silver: Holly Fox, Adorn Salon
Best DJ
- Platinum: Roy Prusak, RSP Entertainment
- Gold: Vicki Shannon, Creative Entertainment
- Silver: Josh Ball, The Best Entertainment
Best Cakes
- Platinum: Takes the Cake
- Gold: Blush Baking Co.
- Silver: Dessert Bar (tie)
- Silver: Casey’s Cakes (tie)
Best Designer/Seamstress
- Platinum: Laura Divers, La Di Design
- Gold: Hillary Van Name, Hillary Van Name Alterations
- Silver: Mary Lou Prillaman, Sew Right, LLC
Best Spray Tan
- Platinum: Golden Girls Spray Tanning LLC
- Gold: Glo Custom Spray Tanning
- Silver: Adorn Salon
Best Teeth Whitening
- Platinum: Golden Girls Spray Tanning LLC
Best Hairstylist / Salon
- Platinum: Carolina Apgar, Mirror Mirror Salon
- Gold: Holly Fox, Adorn Salon
- Silver: Sarah Burgette, The Beauty Saloon
Best Spa
- Platinum: Belle Sante Day Spa
- Gold: GLAMHOUSE Day Spa
- Silver: Skin Firm LLC
Best Bridal Shop
- Platinum: Ivory on Campbell
- Gold: Newfangled Bride
- Silver: Amanda’s Touch
Best Nail Salon
- Platinum: Higher Ground Salon
- Gold: Tony’s Nails (tie)
- Gold: Roanoke Nail Salon (tie)
Best Photographer
- Platinum: Taylor Reschka, Taylored Images
- Gold: Emily Heskett, Emily Heskett Photography
- Silver: Pat Cori, Pat Cori Photography
Best Wedding Planner
- Platinum: Peggy Walker, Inspiration Weddings and Events
- Gold: Chelsea Yeatts, One Fine Day Events
- Silver: Emma Stanley, Sunnybrook
Best Videographer
- Platinum: Justin Gortman, Gortman Productions
- Gold: Neil Fox, MNF Productions
- Silver: Emily Heskett, Emily Heskett Photography
Best Florist
- Platinum: Green Designs, LLC
- Gold: Creative Occasions
- Silver: Lindsey Ann’s Florals
Best Jeweler
- Platinum: Ginger’s Jewelry
- Gold: Fink’s Jewelers
- Silver: AmRhein’s Fine Jewelry
Best Menswear
- Platinum: Davidsons
- Gold: Tom James — Melissa Mortellaro
Best Venue
- Platinum: Venue 290
- Gold: Sunnybrook
- Silver: Taubman Museum of Art (tie)
- Silver: The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center (tie)
Best Hotel for Guests
- Platinum: The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center
- Gold: The Liberty Trust
- Silver: Hampton Inn Downtown
Best Wedding Pet Care
- Platinum: The Well-Trained Dog & Pet Care
- Gold: Flower Paws
Best Stationery / Invitations
- Platinum: Charmcat (tie)
- Platinum: Write To Your Mom (tie)
Best Caterer
- Platinum: Bella Events Catering
- Gold: Sunnybrook
- Silver: Blue Ridge Catering
Best Desserts (Not Cake)
- Platinum: Dessert Bar
- Gold: Blush Baking Co.
- Silver: Takes the Cake
Best Ceremony Entertainment
- Platinum: Creative Entertainment
- Gold: A Party’s Favorite Entertainment
Best Rentals
- Platinum: Adorn Collective
- Gold: Aztec Rental
- Silver: Overstreet Rentals
Best Transportation
- Platinum: Beats Per Mile Entertainment
- Gold: Commonwealth Bus & Trolley Museum (tie)
- Gold: Ride Source (tie)
Best Lighting Company
- Platinum: Lighting Ninja
- Gold: Firefly Event Services
Best Dinner Rehearsal (Restaurant or Venue)
- Platinum: Sunnybrook
- Gold: Billy’s
- Silver: Venue 290 (tie)
- Silver: Twisted Corner (tie)
Best Allergen-Friendly Cakes/Desserts
- Platinum: Dessert Bar
- Gold: Blush Baking Co. (tie)
- Gold: Takes the Cake (tie)
Best Officiant
- Platinum: Casey Anderson Weddings
- Gold: Matt King, Glenvar Baptist
- Silver: Kim Leigh Martin
Best Bar Services
- Platinum: Top Shelf Event Services
- Gold: Bella Events Catering
- Silver: Tabby’s Bartending
Best Photo Booth
- Platinum: Creative Entertainment
- Gold: Flex Photo Booth
Best Day After Wedding Brunch
- Platinum: The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center
- Gold: Billy’s
- Silver: Scrambled
Best Custom Artwork
NEW RIVER VALLEY
Best Makeup Artist
- Platinum: Justine Malo, The Hot Seat
- Gold: Sarah Worrell, Makeup by Sarah Worrell
- Silver: Seneca Phillips, The Glamour Chair
Best DJ
- Platinum: Vicki Shannon, Creative Entertainment
- Gold: Todd Estep, EZ Entertainment
Best Cakes
- Platinum: Riddles Cakes and More
- Gold: Takes the Cake
- Silver: Coco-Nuts
Best Spray Tan
- Platinum: Tan ’N Tone
- Gold: Glow Blacksburg
- Silver: Vintage Sunflower Boutique
Best Hairstylist / Salon
- Platinum: Justine Malo, The Hot Seat
- Gold: Seneca Phillips, The Glamour Chair
Best Spa
- Platinum: Allure Spa Skin Health
- Gold: Pampered Healing Massage, Skin Care & Day Spa (tie)
- Gold: Relax Blacksburg (tie)
Best Bridal Shop
- Platinum: Chantilly Lace
- Gold: Amanda’s Touch (tie)
- Gold: Newfangled Bride (tie)
Best Photographer
- Platinum: Kassie Reese, Kassie Reese Photography
- Gold: Kayla Keagle, Kayla Nichole Photography
- Silver: Kayla Graham, Kayla Kristine Photography
Best Wedding Planner
- Platinum: Peggy Walker, Inspiration Weddings and Events
- Gold: Elizabeth Hash, Events by Elizabeth
- Silver: Averi Beamer, Hannah + Averi Events
Best Videographer
- Platinum: Neil Fox, MNF Productions
- Gold: Alan Waters, Waters Productions
- Silver: Evan Musgrave, Musgrave Media Productions (tie)
- Silver: Spencer Roberts, Hemlock Wedding Films (tie)
Best Florist
- Platinum: Boujee Blooms
- Gold: Gloriosa (tie)
- Gold: Sarah’s Petals (tie)
- Gold: Creative Occasions (tie)
Best Jeweler
- Platinum: Ed & Ethel’s Fine Jewelry
- Gold: Todd’s Jewelry Repair & Design
Best Venue
- Platinum: The Eighty-Four
- Gold: Eagleview Event Center (tie)
- Gold: The Inn at Virginia Tech (tie)
Best Hotel for Guests
- Platinum: The Inn at Virginia Tech
- Gold: The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center
- Silver: Marriott Blacksburg (tie)
- Silver: Mountain Lake Lodge (tie)
Best Stationery / Invitations
- Platinum: Blouse House Creative
- Gold: Scallywag Letterpress
Best Caterer
- Platinum: KC’s Catering
- Gold: Hethwood Market
- Silver: Mission BBQ
Best Live Music
- Platinum: Creative Entertainment
Best Desserts (Not Cake)
- Platinum: Takes the Cake
- Gold: Dessert Bar
- Silver: Coco-Nuts
Best Ceremony Entertainment
- Platinum: Creative Entertainment
Best Transportation
- Platinum: Beats Per Mile Entertainment
Best Officiant
- Platinum: Eddie Bowen
- Gold: Casey Anderson (tie)
- Gold: Chris Butler (tie)
Best Bar Services
- Platinum: Mix Em Up LLC
- Gold: Something Bubbly
Best Photo Booth
- Platinum: Creative Entertainment
