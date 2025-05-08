Best of Roanoke 2025

by

Your votes resulted in our 2025 Best of Roanoke winners, celebrating our friends and neighbors who work so hard to offer terrific services, events, hidden gems and more.

Our Best of Roanoke Reader Poll just keeps getting bigger — and it’s all thanks to you! This year, we hit an incredible milestone with over 13,000 votes cast by our passionate readers. Every nomination begins with a write-in ballot, making the process fair, open and entirely community-driven. Winners receive platinum, gold or silver awards, and ties are recognized in select categories. To protect the integrity of the poll, each email address is limited to one vote, and we closely monitor for irregularities. Categories evolve over time, and your feedback helps shape them. A big congratulations to this year’s winners — officially named Roanoke’s best by those who know it best!

Where to Go, What to Do

Explore the best places to visit and things to do around town. 

Best Live Music Venue

Best Local Sports Team to Root for

  • Platinum: Rail Yard Dawgs
  • Gold: Salem Red Sox
  • Silver: Virginia Tech Hokies Football

Best Sporting Event

  • Platinum: Rail Yard Dawgs hockey games
  • Gold: Salem Red Sox games
  • Silver: Guns and Hoses Hockey Annual Charity Event

Favorite Spot for a Day Date

  • Platinum: Mill Mountain Zoo
  • Gold: Blue Ridge Axe Throwing
  • Silver: Taubman Museum of Art

Best Date Night (Non-Restaurant)

Best Night Club / Dance Spot

  • Platinum: The Park Dance Club
  • Gold: Los Amigos Bar & Grill Salsa Dancing
  • Silver: Sidewinders

Favorite Local Attraction

  • Platinum: Mill Mountain Star
  • Gold: Mill Mountain Zoo
  • Silver: Taubman Museum of Art

Best Arts Performance in 2024

Best Local Dance Company / School

Best Local Craft Beer Brewery

  • Platinum: Parkway Brewing
  • Gold: Big Lick Brewing Company
  • Silver: Twisted Track Brewpub

Best Local Distillery

Best Luxury Weekend Getaway

  • Platinum: The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center
  • Gold: The Homestead
  • Silver: Mountain Lake Lodge

Best Country Club

  • Platinum: Hidden Valley Country Club
  • Gold: Roanoke Country Club
  • Silver: Hunting Hills Country Club

Attraction to Feel Like a Kid Again

  • Platinum: Mill Mountain Zoo
  • Gold: Pinball Museum
  • Silver: Starcade at Center in the Square

Best Gym / Place to Work Out

  • Platinum: Pure Barre Roanoke
  • Gold: Hustle/Haven
  • Silver: YMCA of Virginia’s Blue Ridge

Best Personal Trainer

  • Platinum: Melissa Newman, Pure Barre Roanoke
  • Gold: Bryan Swann, Ferguson Fitness (tie)
  • Gold: Christine Thompson, Pure Barre Roanoke (tie)

Best Place for Yoga or Pilates Classes

  • Platinum: Hustle/Haven
  • Gold: Pure Barre Roanoke
  • Silver: YogaSix Roanoke

Best Yoga/Pilates Instructor

  • Platinum: Lauren Carpenter, Hustle/Haven
  • Gold: Christine Thompson, Pure Barre Roanoke
  • Silver: Lauren Bingler, Pure Barre Roanoke

Best Thing To Happen In Roanoke, 2024

New Business You Can’t Wait to Check Out

Thing You’re Looking Forward to Most in 2025

Hidden Gem

Most Worthy Group to Donate to

You’re Not a Real Roanoker Until You Visit...

  • Platinum: Mill Mountain Star
  • Gold: Texas Tavern
  • Silver: Mill Mountain Zoo

Best in Services

Find the best local services that cater to your needs and enhance your lifestyle.

Best Regional/Locally Based Bank

Best National Bank

  • Platinum: Truist Financial
  • Gold: WellsFargo
  • Silver: First Citizens Bank

Best Credit Union

Best Local/Regionally Based Mortgage Company

  • Platinum: Movement Mortgage
  • Gold: ALCOVA Mortgage
  • Silver: Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group

Best Local Insurance Agency

Best Local Insurance Agent

Best Mortgage Lender

Best Financial Advisor

  • Platinum: Carl Grove, Edward Jones Investments
  • Gold: Mike Pendleton, Edward Jones Investments
  • Silver: Patrick Ayers, Ayers Financial

Best CPA Firm

Best Lawyer

Best Law Firm

Best Computer Repairs

  • Platinum: Brambleton Computer
  • Gold: Vinton Computer
  • Silver: Commonwealth Computer Services

Best Internet Service Provider

  • Platinum: Glo Fiber
  • Gold: Cox Communications
  • Silver: Lumos

Best Information Technology Solutions for Businesses

Best Women’s Hair Stylist

Best Men’s Hair Cuts

Best Spa

Best Nail Salon

  • Platinum: Tiffany Nails & Spa
  • Gold: Classic Nails
  • Silver: Tony’s Nails

Best Spray Tanning Salon

Best Holistic Healer

Best Medi Spa

Best Tattoos

  • Platinum: Black Caesar Tattoos & Piercings
  • Gold: Blue Lotus Tattoo
  • Silver: Maiden and Crow Tattoo

Best Dry Cleaner

  • Platinum: A Cleaner World
  • Gold: Harvey’s Cleaners
  • Silver: Wheeler’s Fast Service Laundry & Cleaning

Best Rental Store

  • Platinum: Aztec Rental
  • Gold: Premier Rental-Purchase
  • Silver: Grand True Value Rental

Best Massage Therapist

Best Acupuncturist

  • Platinum: Zachary Hurt, Appalachian Integrative Health
  • Gold: Katie Clifton, The Wellness Wagon
  • Silver: Yueling Li, Acupuncture Wellness Center (tie)
  • Silver: Deann Bishop, Blue Ridge Acupuncture (tie)

Best Home Health Care

Best Retirement Community

Best Rehab/Post-Op Facility

Best Physical Therapy Practice

Best Weight Loss Clinic

Best Weight Loss Practitioner

Best Therapy Practice

  • Platinum: Shenandoah Psychological Services
  • Gold: Friendship
  • Silver: Intercept Health

Best Therapist

  • Platinum: Zach Pennington, Shenandoah Psychological Services
  • Gold: Todd Gearheart, Enlightened Path Therapy, PLLC
  • Silver: Dana McKenzie, Restore Family Counseling, Inc.

Best Eye Care Practice

Best Esthetician

Best Individual Dentist

Best Dental Group

Best Orthodontist

  • Platinum: Dr. David L. Jones, Roanoke Valley Orthodontics
  • Gold: Dr. Misty Lenk, Lenk Orthodontics
  • Silver: Dr. Evan Johnson, Johnson Orthodontics

Best Periodontist

  • Platinum: Dr. Priya Acharya, Acharya Periodontics & Dental Implants
  • Gold: Dr. Gavin M. Aaron, Aaron Periodontics & Dental Implants
  • Silver: Dr. Linda Till, Dr. Linda G. Till, DDS

Best Endodontist

  • Platinum: Dr. Laura Garden, Roanoke Endodontics
  • Gold: Dr. Divya Sharma, Blue Ridge Endodontics
  • Silver: Dr. Michael Hunt, Valley View Endodontics

Best Chiropractor

  • Platinum: Dr. Sean Skinner, Adjust NRV
  • Gold: Dr. Daryl Rich, Core Chiropractic and Wellness
  • Silver: Dr. Brian Shepherd, Slakman Chiropractic (tie)
  • Silver: Dr. Thomas Baader, Oasis Chiropractic (tie)

Best Place to Find Your Next Pet

  • Platinum: Angels of Assisi
  • Gold: Roanoke Valley SPCA
  • Silver: Franklin County Humane Society Planned Pethood Clinic & Adoption Center

Best Local Pet Supply Store

  • Platinum: Nature’s Emporium
  • Gold: Wag N’ Wash
  • Silver: Unleashed, LLC

Best Pet Grooming Company

  • Platinum: Pretty Paws Dog & Cat Grooming Salon, LLC
  • Gold: Biscuits and Bubbles
  • Silver: Hopeful Pet Care

Best In-Home Pet Sitting Service

Best Doggie Day Care/Overnight Service

  • Platinum: Biscuits and Bubbles
  • Gold: City Dogs Boarding and Playcare
  • Silver: Barkley & Rover with Klub Kanine

Best Dog Trainer

  • Platinum: Hope Sisitsky, High Hopes Dog Training
  • Gold: Trish Flick, Trish’s Dog Training, LLC
  • Silver: Crystal Armes, Off Leash K9 Training Blacksburg/Roanoke

Best Emergency Veterinarian

Best Individual Veterinarian

Best Veterinarian Group

Best Real Estate Agency

Best Individual Real Estate Agent

Best Architect

  • Platinum: Bill Hume, Interactive Design Group (tie)
  • Platinum: John Fulton, John Fulton Associates (tie)
  • Platinum: John Wallis, Mid Atlantic Architects Group (tie)

Best Interior Designer

  • Platinum: Olivia Hartberger, Hartberger Design & Interiors
  • Gold: Emily Mangus, Emily Mangus Interiors
  • Silver: Jessica Durham, magnolia

Best Custom Framing Company

Best Home Restoration Company

Best Foundation Repair Company

  • Platinum: Appalachian Foundation Services
  • Gold: JES Foundation Repair
  • Silver: Sure-Dri Basement Waterproofing

Best Kitchen & Bath Contractor

Best Flooring

Best Home Design/Building Firm

Best Commercial Construction/Developer Company

  • Platinum: Branch
  • Gold: Dollman Construction, Inc. (tie)
  • Gold: Lionberger Construction (tie)

Best General Contracting Company

Best Custom Cabinetry Services

  • Platinum: Ideal Cabinets
  • Gold: Cabinetry with TLC
  • Silver: Montgomery Cabinetry, Inc. (tie)
  • Silver: Roanoke River Cabinetry (tie)

Best Home Organizing Company

  • Platinum: Spotless Cleaning LLC
  • Gold: Melanie’s Cleaning
  • Silver: Mary’s Mess Management

Best HVAC Services

Best Plumbing Services

Best Septic Services

Best Electrical Services Company

Best Fire/Water Damage Restoration Company

  • Platinum: Servpro of Roanoke, Montgomery & Pulaski Counties
  • Gold: ServiceMaster of Roanoke
  • Silver: PuroClean of Roanoke

Best Indoor Air Quality / Disinfecting Provider

Best Landscaping/Professional Grounds Care

  • Platinum: The Green Team
  • Gold: TG Lawn Care & Landscaping LLC
  • Silver: Simmons Landscaping

Best Appliance Repair Company

  • Platinum: Appliance Medic
  • Gold: Appliance Repair Service
  • Silver: Chuck’s Appliance Services (tie)
  • Silver: Peerless Appliance Services (tie)
  • Silver: Vinton Appliance Center (tie)

Best Pest Control Company

  • Platinum: Bug Man Exterminating
  • Gold: Star City Pest Control & Wildlife Services
  • Silver: Bug Bee Gone Exterminating

Best Home Cleaning Services

Events, Faces & Places

Explore exciting events, meet local personalities and uncover hidden gems.

Your Male “Star of the Star City”

  • Platinum: Chris Perkins, COO, Roanoke City Public Schools
  • Gold: Pedro Szalay, Artistic Director, Southwest Virginia Ballet
  • Silver: Chuck Baker, Owner/General Manager, Haley Toyota of Roanoke

Your Female “Star of the Star City”

  • Platinum: Genya Kalinina, @Hello.Roanoke
  • Gold: Melissa Gaona, WDBJ7 Anchor
  • Silver: Quiana Fields, Assistant Principal, Hurt Park Elementary School, Roanoke City Public Schools

Your Star City Hero

  • Platinum: Joe Cobb, Roanoke City Mayor
  • Gold: James Creasy, Sergeant, Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office
  • Silver: Charles Price, former executive director, Harrison Museum of African American Culture

Most Savvy Entrepreneur

  • Platinum: Sabrina East, Jump Into Mystery (tie)
  • Platinum: Kenny Martin, Competition Cars and Classics (tie)
  • Gold: JD Sutphin, Big Lick Entertainment

Your Top Healthcare Champion

Best Community Builder

  • Platinum: Abby Hamilton, United Way
  • Gold: Pedro Szalay, Artistic Director, Southwest Virginia Ballet
  • Silver: Richmond Vincent, Goodwill CEO / Melrose Market

Best Cultural Ambassador

  • Platinum: Cheryl Moseley, Vice President, Community Impact, United Way of Virginia’s Blue Ridge
  • Gold: Pedro Szalay, Artistic Director, Southwest Virginia Ballet
  • Silver: Joe Cobb, Roanoke City Mayor (tie)
  • Silver: Donna Davis (tie)

Best Local Social Media Presence

  • Platinum: Genya Kalinina, @Hello.Roanoke
  • Gold: Kinnfolk, @kinnfolk.music
  • Silver: John Park, @HungryAsianRke

Best Local Musician

  • Platinum: Foster Burton, Mad Iguanas
  • Gold: Kyle Hutchens, Cinematique
  • Silver: Jared Stout, Jared Stout Band

Best Local Band

  • Platinum: Kinnfolk
  • Gold: Jared Stout Band
  • Silver: The Kings

Best Local Artist

  • Platinum: Jon Murrill
  • Gold: Bryce Cobbs
  • Silver: Maggie Perrin-Key (tie)
  • Silver: Maria Driscoll (tie)

Best Local Art Gallery

  • Platinum: The Little Gallery
  • Gold: The Loft Gallery at Black Dog Salvage
  • Silver: LinDor Arts

Best Local Artwork Project

  • Platinum: Jon Murrill, Lady Appalachia, Downtown Vinton
  • Gold: Bryce Cobbs and J.C. Stallings, Celebrate the Faces, YMCA Gainsboro
  • Silver: Jon Murrill, Nature Train, Downtown Roanoke

Best Television Personality

  • Platinum: Logan Sherrill, WDBJ7
  • Gold: Melissa Gaona, WDBJ7
  • Silver: John Carlin, WSLS10

Best Radio Personality

  • Platinum: Brett Sharp, 94.9 Star Country
  • Gold: Taylor Sherrill, 94.9 Star Country
  • Silver: Monica Brooks, K92

Best Meteorologist

  • Platinum: Brent Watts, WDBJ7
  • Gold: Leo Hirsbrunner, WDBJ7
  • Silver: Jeff Haniewich, WSLS10

Most Fun Show on Local Radio

  • Platinum: The Mornin’ Thang, K92
  • Gold: Brett & Taylor Mornings, 94.9 Star Country
  • Silver: Dick and Dave in the Morning, Q99

Best Radio Station

  • Platinum: K92
  • Gold: Q99
  • Silver: Star Country 94.9

Best Local Podcast

Best Educator

  • Platinum: Candace Rippey, Lincoln Terrace Elementary
  • Gold: Candace Blair, Treble Makers Music
  • Silver: Quiana Fields, Hurt Park Elementary

Best Preschool/Pre-K

Best Public School (any level)

  • Platinum: Fishburn Park Elementary School
  • Gold: Hurt Park Elementary School
  • Silver: Cave Spring High School

Best Private School (any level)

Best Homeschool Co-op

  • Platinum: The Road Less Traveled Homeschool Academy (tie)
  • Platinum: Classical Conversations - North Roanoke (tie)
  • Gold: Cornerstone Classical Academy

Best Tutoring Service

Best College/University

  • Platinum: Roanoke College
  • Gold: Virginia Tech
  • Silver: Hollins University

Best Vocational School

  • Platinum: Charles W. Day Technical Education Center (DAYTEC)
  • Gold: Roanoke Technical Education Center (ROTEC)
  • Silver: Burton Center for Arts & Technology

Best Daycare

  • Platinum: Small Steps Learning Academy
  • Gold: HoneyTree Early Learning
  • Silver: Life Academy

Best After-school Programming

Best Library Branch

  • Platinum: South County Library
  • Gold: Vinton Public Library
  • Silver: Melrose Branch Library

Best Museum

Best Place to Have a Corporate Meeting/Conference

  • Platinum: The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center
  • Gold: Friendship
  • Silver: Rendezvous Studio & Events (tie)
  • Silver: Taubman Museum of Art (tie)

Best Coworking Space

  • Platinum: Grandin CoLab
  • Gold: The Quarters
  • Silver: The Collective

Best Networking Group

  • Platinum: Get2KnowNoke
  • Gold: FemCity (tie)
  • Gold: Grow Your Business Networking and Referral Group (tie)

Best Place to Work

Best Local Company that Gives Back

Most Innovative Local Company

Best Family-Owned Company

Best New Company

Local Company on the Grow

Best Source of Information for Events and Things to Do

  • Platinum: Hello.Roanoke
  • Gold: Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge
  • Silver: The Roanoker Magazine (hey, thanks!)

Favorite Farmers’ Market

  • Platinum: LEAP Grandin Village Farmers Market
  • Gold: Downtown Roanoke Farmers Market
  • Silver: Salem Farmers Market

Favorite Pop-Up Market

  • Platinum: Golden Cactus Mid-Week Market
  • Gold: Dog Bowl Market at Black Dog Salvage (tie)
  • Gold: LEAP West End Farmers Market (tie)

Favorite Local Festival, Event or Live Show

  • Platinum: Roanoke GO Fest
  • Gold: Local Colors
  • Silver: Drumstick Dash

Favorite Pop Up Vendor

Best Entertainment Arena

  • Platinum: Berglund Center
  • Gold: Elmwood Park
  • Silver: Dr Pepper Park at the Bridges

Best Annual Holiday Event

  • Platinum: Dickens of a Christmas
  • Gold: Illuminights
  • Silver: Fashions for Evergreens

Favorite Nonprofit

Best Local Charity Event

  • Platinum: Tudor House’s Big Kahuna
  • Gold: The Rescue Mission of Roanoke’s Drumstick Dash
  • Silver: First Fridays

Best Race/Marathon

  • Platinum: Blue Ridge Marathon
  • Gold: The Rescue Mission of Roanoke’s Drumstick Dash
  • Silver: Boys & Girls Clubs of SWVA’s Four on the Fourth (tie)
  • Silver: LewisGale’s Joggin’ for Your Noggin (tie)

Best Family Friendly Event/Festival

  • Platinum: Roanoke GO Fest
  • Gold: Branch's GIRL Construction Experience
  • Silver: The Rescue Mission of Roanoke’s Drumstick Dash

Best Outdoor Recreation Event/Festival

  • Platinum: Roanoke GO Fest
  • Gold: The Rescue Mission of Roanoke’s Drumstick Dash
  • Silver: First Fridays

Favorite Recurring Event

Best Ladies’ Night Out

Best Recurring Music Series

  • Platinum: First Fridays
  • Gold: Elmwood Park Concert Series
  • Silver: Roanoke Symphony Orchestra

Best Live Theatre/Playhouse

  • Platinum: Mill Mountain Theater
  • Gold: Showtimers Community Theater
  • Silver: Attic Productions

Shop ‘til You Drop

Discover the best spots to shop, find unique treasures and indulge in retail therapy.

Best Local Women’s Clothing Store

Best Place to Buy Shoes

  • Platinum: Yarid’s
  • Gold: The Cobbler’s Wife
  • Silver: Fleet Feet Roanoke

Best Local Men’s Clothing Store

  • Platinum: Davidsons
  • Gold: Mast General Store (tie)        
  • Gold: Tim & Zach Thrifty Finds (tie)

Best Local Kids’ Clothing Store

Best Custom Apparel

  • Platinum: King Screen
  • Gold: Press Press Merch
  • Silver: FuzzyPickleTshirts.com

Best Local Florist/Greenhouse/Plant Shop

  • Platinum: George’s Flowers
  • Gold: Flowers by Eddie
  • Silver: Creative Occasions (tie)
  • Silver: Green Designs LLC (tie)

Best Place to Buy Local Arts & Crafts

  • Platinum: Crafteria: Handmade Food & Goods
  • Gold: Walt Hodges Fine Art
  • Silver: Black Dog Salvage

Best Resale Merchandise

Best Local Shop for Sporting Goods & Outdoor Gear

  • Platinum: Safeside Tactical
  • Gold: Roanoke Mountain Adventures
  • Silver: Walkabout Outfitter

Best Everyday Grocery Store

  • Platinum: Kroger
  • Gold: Food Lion
  • Silver: The Fresh Market

Best Natural Foods Store

  • Platinum: Roanoke Natural Foods Co+op
  • Gold: Earth Fare
  • Silver: The Fresh Market

Best Place to Buy Seasonal Produce

  • Platinum: LEAP Grandin Village Farmers Market
  • Gold: Historic Roanoke City Farmers Market
  • Silver: Roanoke Natural Foods Co+op

Local Wine Shop That Carries Your Favorites

Best Local Jewelry Store

Best Optical Shop

Best Cellular Provider

  • Platinum: Verizon
  • Gold: T-Mobile
  • Silver: UScellular

Best Local Gifts

  • Platinum: Oh Goodie
  • Gold: chocolatepaper
  • Silver: Medmont Mercantile

Best Local Bookstore

  • Platinum: Book No Further
  • Gold: Too Many Books
  • Silver: Wonderous Books & More

Best Overall Car Dealership

Best Luxury Car Dealership

Best Pre-Owned Car Dealership

  • Platinum: Berglund Automotive
  • Gold: Brambleton Imports
  • Silver: Competition Cars and Classics

Most Dependable Car Repair & Service

  • Platinum: Berglund Body Works
  • Gold: Woods Service Center Towing & Transportation
  • Silver: Blue Ridge Truck & Auto

Best Auto Collision Repair

Best Bicycle Shop

  • Platinum: Cardinal Bicycle
  • Gold: Roanoke Mountain Adventures
  • Silver: Trek Bicycle Roanoke

Best Apartment Living

  • Platinum: South16 at the Bridges
  • Gold: Sunscapes Apartments
  • Silver: The River House

Best Kitchen & Bath Show Room

  • Platinum: Ferguson Bath, Kitchen and Lighting Gallery
  • Gold: CMC Supply
  • Silver: Cabinetry with TLC

Best Flooring / Carpet Store

  • Platinum: The Carpet Shops
  • Gold: Carpetland USA
  • Silver: Fashion Floors

Best Furniture Store

Best Home Lighting Store

  • Platinum: Audiotronics
  • Gold: The French Farmhouse
  • Silver: Ferguson Bath, Kitchen and Lighting Gallery

Best Home Décor Store

Best Antique/Collectible Store

  • Platinum: Willow Tree Antiques and Primitives
  • Gold: Black Dog Salvage
  • Silver: Roanoke Antique Mall

Best Place for Unique Finds

Best Electronics/Home Theater Store

  • Platinum: Audiotronics
  • Gold: Lee Hartman & Sons, Inc.
  • Silver: Sound Decision

BEST OF BRIDEBOOK 2025 

Our region’s local couples shared the love for their favorite vendors who made their wedding days so very magical. Votes were submitted and tallied in early December 2024. See our list of Roanoke and New River Valley winners, and thanks so much to all who voted and showed off their love of local!

ROANOKE

Best Makeup Artist

  • Platinum: Jessica Hall, GORGjess
  • Gold: Randi Hackler, Elegance Artistry
  • Silver: Holly Fox, Adorn Salon

Best DJ

  • Platinum: Roy Prusak, RSP Entertainment
  • Gold: Vicki Shannon, Creative Entertainment
  • Silver: Josh Ball, The Best Entertainment

Best Cakes

  • Platinum: Takes the Cake
  • Gold: Blush Baking Co.
  • Silver: Dessert Bar (tie)
  • Silver: Casey’s Cakes (tie)

Best Designer/Seamstress

Best Spray Tan

Best Teeth Whitening

Best Hairstylist / Salon

Best Spa

Best Bridal Shop

  • Platinum: Ivory on Campbell
  • Gold: Newfangled Bride
  • Silver: Amanda’s Touch

Best Nail Salon

  • Platinum: Higher Ground Salon
  • Gold: Tony’s Nails (tie)
  • Gold: Roanoke Nail Salon (tie)

Best Photographer

Best Wedding Planner

  • Platinum: Peggy Walker, Inspiration Weddings and Events
  • Gold: Chelsea Yeatts, One Fine Day Events
  • Silver: Emma Stanley, Sunnybrook

Best Videographer

Best Florist

Best Jeweler

Best Menswear

  • Platinum: Davidsons
  • Gold: Tom James — Melissa Mortellaro

Best Venue

  • Platinum: Venue 290
  • Gold: Sunnybrook
  • Silver: Taubman Museum of Art (tie)
  • Silver: The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center (tie)

Best Hotel for Guests

  • Platinum: The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center
  • Gold: The Liberty Trust
  • Silver: Hampton Inn Downtown

Best Wedding Pet Care

  • Platinum: The Well-Trained Dog & Pet Care
  • Gold: Flower Paws

Best Stationery / Invitations

  • Platinum: Charmcat (tie)
  • Platinum: Write To Your Mom (tie)

Best Caterer

  • Platinum: Bella Events Catering
  • Gold: Sunnybrook
  • Silver: Blue Ridge Catering

Best Desserts (Not Cake)

Best Ceremony Entertainment

  • Platinum: Creative Entertainment
  • Gold: A Party’s Favorite Entertainment

Best Rentals

Best Transportation

  • Platinum: Beats Per Mile Entertainment
  • Gold: Commonwealth Bus & Trolley Museum (tie)
  • Gold: Ride Source (tie)

Best Lighting Company

  • Platinum: Lighting Ninja
  • Gold: Firefly Event Services

Best Dinner Rehearsal (Restaurant or Venue)

  • Platinum: Sunnybrook
  • Gold: Billy’s
  • Silver: Venue 290 (tie)
  • Silver: Twisted Corner (tie)

Best Allergen-Friendly Cakes/Desserts

Best Officiant

  • Platinum: Casey Anderson Weddings
  • Gold: Matt King, Glenvar Baptist
  • Silver: Kim Leigh Martin

Best Bar Services

  • Platinum: Top Shelf Event Services
  • Gold: Bella Events Catering
  • Silver: Tabby’s Bartending

Best Photo Booth

  • Platinum: Creative Entertainment
  • Gold: Flex Photo Booth

Best Day After Wedding Brunch

  • Platinum: The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center
  • Gold: Billy’s
  • Silver: Scrambled

Best Custom Artwork

NEW RIVER VALLEY

Best Makeup Artist

  • Platinum: Justine Malo, The Hot Seat
  • Gold: Sarah Worrell, Makeup by Sarah Worrell
  • Silver: Seneca Phillips, The Glamour Chair

Best DJ

  • Platinum: Vicki Shannon, Creative Entertainment
  • Gold: Todd Estep, EZ Entertainment

Best Cakes

  • Platinum: Riddles Cakes and More
  • Gold: Takes the Cake
  • Silver: Coco-Nuts

Best Spray Tan

  • Platinum: Tan ’N Tone
  • Gold: Glow Blacksburg
  • Silver: Vintage Sunflower Boutique

Best Hairstylist / Salon

  • Platinum: Justine Malo, The Hot Seat
  • Gold: Seneca Phillips, The Glamour Chair

Best Spa

  • Platinum: Allure Spa Skin Health
  • Gold: Pampered Healing Massage, Skin Care & Day Spa (tie)
  • Gold: Relax Blacksburg (tie)

Best Bridal Shop

  • Platinum: Chantilly Lace
  • Gold: Amanda’s Touch (tie)
  • Gold: Newfangled Bride (tie)

Best Photographer

  • Platinum: Kassie Reese, Kassie Reese Photography
  • Gold: Kayla Keagle, Kayla Nichole Photography
  • Silver: Kayla Graham, Kayla Kristine Photography

Best Wedding Planner

  • Platinum: Peggy Walker, Inspiration Weddings and Events
  • Gold: Elizabeth Hash, Events by Elizabeth
  • Silver: Averi Beamer, Hannah + Averi Events

Best Videographer

Best Florist

Best Jeweler

  • Platinum: Ed & Ethel’s Fine Jewelry
  • Gold: Todd’s Jewelry Repair & Design

Best Venue

  • Platinum: The Eighty-Four
  • Gold: Eagleview Event Center (tie)
  • Gold: The Inn at Virginia Tech (tie)

Best Hotel for Guests

  • Platinum: The Inn at Virginia Tech
  • Gold: The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center
  • Silver: Marriott Blacksburg (tie)
  • Silver: Mountain Lake Lodge (tie)

Best Stationery / Invitations

  • Platinum: Blouse House Creative
  • Gold: Scallywag Letterpress

Best Caterer

  • Platinum: KC’s Catering
  • Gold: Hethwood Market
  • Silver: Mission BBQ

Best Live Music

  • Platinum: Creative Entertainment

Best Desserts (Not Cake)

  • Platinum: Takes the Cake
  • Gold: Dessert Bar
  • Silver: Coco-Nuts

Best Ceremony Entertainment

  • Platinum: Creative Entertainment

Best Transportation

  • Platinum: Beats Per Mile Entertainment

Best Officiant

  • Platinum: Eddie Bowen
  • Gold: Casey Anderson (tie)
  • Gold: Chris Butler (tie)

Best Bar Services

  • Platinum: Mix Em Up LLC
  • Gold: Something Bubbly

Best Photo Booth

  • Platinum: Creative Entertainment

