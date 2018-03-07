The Important of Training

The story below is a preview from our March/April 2018 issue. For the full story Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!

Training your dog can make them not only a better family member, but a better community member, too. Here are a few tips from training expert Adam Miller.

To prevent your dog from becoming a sad statistic, take your dog and family to a professional dog training class, according to the Humane Society of the United States. A good training class is a fun, social activity that helps your dog become a well-behaved, safe and valued family member. Whether you are intentionally instructing him or not, your canine friend is always learning, and this is true not for just puppies, but also for adult dogs. If you do not teach your pet rules, he or she will invent his or her own. Training allows caregivers to safely and humanely control their dog’s behavior. It enhances the bond between dog and owner and helps ensure the dog will respond happily to instructions.

“I have been utilizing a variety of techniques depending on the dog and behavior that is being addressed,” says Adam Miller of Big Dog Canine Behavioral Training of Roanoke.

Miller has been training dogs full-time since moving to Virginia five years ago. Prior to that, he trained canines for 15 years in Charleston, South Carolina.

“No one technique works for every dog. When dealing with behavior issues, I employ a lot of ‘dog whispering’ techniques that help the owner better communicate with and understand their dog. The goal is to teach the owner the needs of the dog and the basics of dog psychology, so dog owners can raise a balanced and happy canine companion.

“When working on obedience commands, I like to employ marker training, which is a positive reinforcement technique. It is similar to clicker training, but utilizes your voice and specific words to let the dog know that they have completed a task or command. I am in the business of training owners ... dogs are easy, but humans can be more difficult at times. I have teamed up with Therapets of the Roanoke Valley (a local group of therapy dog and handler teams) and have been teaching all of their training classes for the past five years.

“One aspect of my business that sets me apart is that I mostly do private training at the client’s home,” says Miller. “I think it’s important that you start in the home before moving into the “real” world. Also, I feel that dogs are more likely to show their true personalities and behaviors when they have the security and confidence associated with being at home.

“I feel that education and knowledge are very important, so I include handouts for everything I might discuss with a client, so they can focus on the training and not worry about taking notes. I believe I have a very personable approach when dealing with clients and consider my people skills to be as strong as my dog training skills.”

