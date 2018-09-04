The Rescue House

The story below is a preview from our September/October 2018 issue. For the full story Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!

From neglected and foreclosed, this classic brick American Foursquare is rescued by its forever family.

× Expand Bob Sowder

Chip and Ashley Donahue always knew they would live in the neighborhood surrounding downtown Salem. Ashley grew up there. Friends and family live there. The Donahue kids go to school there. It made sense they would end up there. And after 20 years, they did.

Built in 1920, the Donahue’s classic brick American Foursquare was owned, for the most part, by the same family. But when the mister passed, and the missus could no longer care for the very large house on almost an acre of property, things started to crumble—including her finances—and the house went into foreclosure in 2016.

“The place was mobbed with folks wanting to see inside,” says Ashley, principal broker and realtor with Wainwright & Co. Realtors. “I came on the second day and bought it.”

“When she called me,” Chip says, “she said, ‘Don’t go look at it. Don’t look it up online. Just know we can do this.’” And they did.

Besides the fact that the home and yard were full from 40 years of living, the property was in grave disrepair.

“It probably would have cost less to tear it down,” Ashley says.

Windows were boarded shut, cupboards broken, wallpaper hung waving on the walls. Outside, overgrown shrubbery swallowed the house alive while vines choked its very breath. Today, it breathes free again.

× Expand Bob Sowder

The Teardown

Unlike modern brick structures which are wood-framed with a brick façade, the Donahues’ exterior walls consist of two courses, or layers, of brick. Despite the neglect, the bones were solid. They did, however, gut the inside.

Wanting to open up the first-level floor plan, they consulted with an architect about removing some walls.

“If we open things up,” says Brooke Karius Dooley, the architect on the job, “we will need to put a post right here,” indicating the middle of the living room floor. Of course, further conversation revealed that for the right amount of money, you can do anything. The Donahues got their open floor plan without the pole in the middle of the living room.

“We had to order a five-ply wooden beam to put in the ceiling for support,” Ashley says.

In the process of tearing out the ceiling to make room for that beam, Chip discovered five layers of ceiling material that had been installed over the years.

“It appeared,” he says, “that whenever the floor from the second story started to sag, someone would just cover it up with a new ceiling downstairs.”

The Donahues tore all that out, left the exposed support beams and added a few more beams for aesthetics. They carried this theme throughout the entire first level.

... for the rest of this story and more from our September/October 2018 issue, Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!