Our Guide to Festivals in Virginia’s Blue Ridge

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In Virginia’s Blue Ridge, festival season isn’t limited to a single weekend or even a single season. From the first signs of spring through the twinkling lights of December, communities across the Roanoke Valley and surrounding mountains celebrate with music, food, culture, and outdoor adventure.

Whether it’s a longtime tradition or a newer gathering that’s quickly become a favorite, these festivals offer a chance to experience the people and places that make this region special. Use this month-by-month guide to plan your next outing.

Local festivals are listed from March through December in 2026. Be sure to check ahead on their websites or social media platforms, as dates, times, and details may change. This is not a comprehensive list—there are plenty more community events, seasonal celebrations, and neighborhood gatherings to explore across the region!

March

Roanoke Arts Pop! – March 6-8

A weekend celebration of arts and culture at the Taubman Museum of Art, featuring more than 20 local arts organizations. Enjoy pop-up performances, hands-on activities, demos, talks, and family-friendly fun, including stilt walking, face painting, and interactive exhibits in the Art Venture creativity center.

Roanoke St. Patrick’s Day Parade & Shamrock Festival – March 14

Downtown Roanoke turns green for one of the region’s most beloved traditions. The parade (11AM, rain or shine) winds through downtown before crowds gather for the Shamrock Festival featuring live music, Irish fare, and plenty of festive cheer.

April

64th Annual Lex Allen Literary Festival - April 11

An annual celebration of the literary community, free and open to the public, where students and community members to gather and discuss visiting authors’ works through Q&A and live interviews.

Freedom First Down by Downtown Music Festival – April 16-19

Four days of live music across downtown venues featuring regional and national artists. The festival culminates with outdoor performances in Elmwood Park.

Foot Levelers Blue Ridge Marathon & Finish Festival – April 18

Known as “America’s Toughest Road Marathon,” the race weekend ends with a lively festival in Elmwood Park featuring live music, vendors, food trucks and craft beer.

Blue Ridge Kite Festival – April 18

Held at Green Hill Park, this colorful spring event fills the sky with hundreds of kites alongside food trucks, demonstrations, and family activities.

Vinton Dogwood Festival – April 24-25

Enjoy live music across multiple entertainment stages, a free Kids Zone with activities, vendors and crafts, an antique car show, the “Dogwood Stroll” walking parade, and the crowning of the Dogwood Queen. The festival also features retail and food vendors, street entertainment, and family‑friendly fun throughout the weekend.

Buchanan Civil War History Weekend – April 24–26

Held in downtown Buchanan, this immersive weekend brings the Civil War era to life with reenactments, living history demonstrations, and period encampments along the James River, offering a hands-on look at the region’s past.

Roanoke Pride Festival – April 26

Held at Elmwood Park, this vibrant celebration of the LGBTQ+ community features live music, performances, vendors, and interactive programming. The annual event brings together thousands to celebrate inclusion, visibility, and community in the heart of downtown.

May

Community School's Strawberry Festival – May 1-2

Regularly voted “Favorite Annual Festival” in our annual Best of Roanoke reader poll, this weekend is one of Roanoke’s most popular and well-known events and kicks off the beginning of summer and the festival season, featuring fresh strawberry treats, artisan vendors, games, and live entertainment.

Taco'Ritas – May 2

A festive celebration at the Berglund Center featuring tacos from local restaurants and food trucks, live music, salsa dancing, margaritas, and a Kids Zone with family-friendly activities. Contests like Taco Eating and Miss Taco’Ritas add extra fun!

Daisy Art Parade – May 9

A lively celebration of creativity and community, this free event features giant puppets, handmade art, and a family‑friendly parade and carnival along Rivers Edge Park North.

Local Colors Festival – May 16

One of the largest multicultural celebrations in the region. Elmwood Park becomes a global village with international food, dance, music, and cultural exhibits.

St. Elias Lebanese Festival – May 29–31

Held at St. Elias Maronite Catholic Church, this longtime Roanoke tradition celebrates Lebanese culture with authentic food, music, and dancing. Enjoy favorites like kibbeh, shawarma, and baklava alongside warm hospitality and family-friendly activities.

Sidewalk Art Show – May 30–31

Hosted by the Taubman Museum of Art, this longtime downtown tradition transforms surrounding streets into an open-air gallery featuring fine art from artists across the country. Browse and purchase paintings, sculpture, photography, jewelry, and more at this free, two-day event.

First Fridays – Monthly, May – October

A long‑running downtown street party with live music, local food and drinks, and good vibes on Franklin Road. Held on the first Friday evening each month, these events benefit local nonprofits while giving friends and neighbors a fun night out.

June

Hello Summer Festival – June 5

Held at Green Hill Park, this free kickoff to summer features live music, food trucks, a cashless bar, and family-friendly activities like inflatables, face painting, laser tag, and cornhole. The evening concludes with a drone show lighting up the sky at 9:30 PM.

BOCO Food Truck Rodeo – June 20

Held at Daleville Town Center & Performance Pavilion, this family-friendly event features a variety of local food trucks, craft beer, and live music, with proceeds benefitting area nonprofits.

Dr. Zoolittle Day – June 27

Held at Mill Mountain Zoo, this fun-filled event introduces young animal lovers to veterinary science. Activities include a Stuffie Clinic, Stuffie Adoption Station, hands-on crafts, keeper chats, and visits with local veterinarians.

July

Fourth of July Celebration at the Star – Date to be confirmed for 2026

Fireworks, music, and family activities with one of the best views in the valley.

Salem Fair – July 1-12

Virginia’s largest fair features carnival rides, national music acts, food vendors, and agricultural exhibits.

Jazz in July – July 18

This free summer concert at Longwood Park features some of the area’s best jazz music with multiple performances from 3 PM to 9:45 PM.