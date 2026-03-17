Our Guide to Festivals in Virginia’s Blue Ridge

Local Colors
In Virginia’s Blue Ridge, festival season isn’t limited to a single weekend or even a single season. From the first signs of spring through the twinkling lights of December, communities across the Roanoke Valley and surrounding mountains celebrate with music, food, culture, and outdoor adventure.
Whether it’s a longtime tradition or a newer gathering that’s quickly become a favorite, these festivals offer a chance to experience the people and places that make this region special. Use this month-by-month guide to plan your next outing.
Local festivals are listed from March through December in 2026. Be sure to check ahead on their websites or social media platforms, as dates, times, and details may change. This is not a comprehensive list—there are plenty more community events, seasonal celebrations, and neighborhood gatherings to explore across the region!
March
Roanoke Arts Pop! – March 6-8
A weekend celebration of arts and culture at the Taubman Museum of Art, featuring more than 20 local arts organizations. Enjoy pop-up performances, hands-on activities, demos, talks, and family-friendly fun, including stilt walking, face painting, and interactive exhibits in the Art Venture creativity center.
Roanoke St. Patrick’s Day Parade & Shamrock Festival – March 14
Downtown Roanoke turns green for one of the region’s most beloved traditions. The parade (11AM, rain or shine) winds through downtown before crowds gather for the Shamrock Festival featuring live music, Irish fare, and plenty of festive cheer.
April
64th Annual Lex Allen Literary Festival - April 11
An annual celebration of the literary community, free and open to the public, where students and community members to gather and discuss visiting authors’ works through Q&A and live interviews.
Freedom First Down by Downtown Music Festival – April 16-19
Four days of live music across downtown venues featuring regional and national artists. The festival culminates with outdoor performances in Elmwood Park.
Foot Levelers Blue Ridge Marathon & Finish Festival – April 18
Known as “America’s Toughest Road Marathon,” the race weekend ends with a lively festival in Elmwood Park featuring live music, vendors, food trucks and craft beer.
Blue Ridge Kite Festival – April 18
Held at Green Hill Park, this colorful spring event fills the sky with hundreds of kites alongside food trucks, demonstrations, and family activities.
Vinton Dogwood Festival – April 24-25
Enjoy live music across multiple entertainment stages, a free Kids Zone with activities, vendors and crafts, an antique car show, the “Dogwood Stroll” walking parade, and the crowning of the Dogwood Queen. The festival also features retail and food vendors, street entertainment, and family‑friendly fun throughout the weekend.
Buchanan Civil War History Weekend – April 24–26
Held in downtown Buchanan, this immersive weekend brings the Civil War era to life with reenactments, living history demonstrations, and period encampments along the James River, offering a hands-on look at the region’s past.
Roanoke Pride Festival – April 26
Held at Elmwood Park, this vibrant celebration of the LGBTQ+ community features live music, performances, vendors, and interactive programming. The annual event brings together thousands to celebrate inclusion, visibility, and community in the heart of downtown.
May
Community School's Strawberry Festival – May 1-2
Regularly voted “Favorite Annual Festival” in our annual Best of Roanoke reader poll, this weekend is one of Roanoke’s most popular and well-known events and kicks off the beginning of summer and the festival season, featuring fresh strawberry treats, artisan vendors, games, and live entertainment.
Taco'Ritas – May 2
A festive celebration at the Berglund Center featuring tacos from local restaurants and food trucks, live music, salsa dancing, margaritas, and a Kids Zone with family-friendly activities. Contests like Taco Eating and Miss Taco’Ritas add extra fun!
Daisy Art Parade – May 9
A lively celebration of creativity and community, this free event features giant puppets, handmade art, and a family‑friendly parade and carnival along Rivers Edge Park North.
Local Colors Festival – May 16
One of the largest multicultural celebrations in the region. Elmwood Park becomes a global village with international food, dance, music, and cultural exhibits.
St. Elias Lebanese Festival – May 29–31
Held at St. Elias Maronite Catholic Church, this longtime Roanoke tradition celebrates Lebanese culture with authentic food, music, and dancing. Enjoy favorites like kibbeh, shawarma, and baklava alongside warm hospitality and family-friendly activities.
Sidewalk Art Show – May 30–31
Hosted by the Taubman Museum of Art, this longtime downtown tradition transforms surrounding streets into an open-air gallery featuring fine art from artists across the country. Browse and purchase paintings, sculpture, photography, jewelry, and more at this free, two-day event.
First Fridays – Monthly, May – October
A long‑running downtown street party with live music, local food and drinks, and good vibes on Franklin Road. Held on the first Friday evening each month, these events benefit local nonprofits while giving friends and neighbors a fun night out.
June
Hello Summer Festival – June 5
Held at Green Hill Park, this free kickoff to summer features live music, food trucks, a cashless bar, and family-friendly activities like inflatables, face painting, laser tag, and cornhole. The evening concludes with a drone show lighting up the sky at 9:30 PM.
BOCO Food Truck Rodeo – June 20
Held at Daleville Town Center & Performance Pavilion, this family-friendly event features a variety of local food trucks, craft beer, and live music, with proceeds benefitting area nonprofits.
Dr. Zoolittle Day – June 27
Held at Mill Mountain Zoo, this fun-filled event introduces young animal lovers to veterinary science. Activities include a Stuffie Clinic, Stuffie Adoption Station, hands-on crafts, keeper chats, and visits with local veterinarians.
July
Fourth of July Celebration at the Star – Date to be confirmed for 2026
Fireworks, music, and family activities with one of the best views in the valley.
Salem Fair – July 1-12
Virginia’s largest fair features carnival rides, national music acts, food vendors, and agricultural exhibits.
Jazz in July – July 18
This free summer concert at Longwood Park features some of the area’s best jazz music with multiple performances from 3 PM to 9:45 PM.
FloydFest – July 22-26
A nationally recognized mountain music festival bringing Americana, bluegrass, jam, and roots artists to the Blue Ridge.
August
Dr Pepper Park Summer Concert Series – Various Dates
While technically a concert series, these shows often feel like mini festivals with food trucks, drinks, and big outdoor crowds at Dr Pepper Park in Roanoke. Local and regional bands perform in the evening, creating a festive, family-friendly atmosphere.
Touch‑A‑Truck – August 8
A hands‑on family event at Green Hill Park where kids can explore big vehicles up close from police cars and fire trucks to construction equipment and more.
Roanoke Taco Fest – August 29
Held at Elmwood Park, this family-friendly festival features tacos from local food trucks, restaurants, and caterers, live music in the amphitheater, artisan vendors, and a Kid Zone with complimentary activities, with 100% of proceeds benefiting Huddle Up Moms, supporting mothers in SWVA.
September
Beaver Dam Sunflower Festival – September 11-20
Celebrate late summer with fields of blooming sunflowers, local vendors, live music, and family-friendly activities at Beaver Dam Farm.
Olde Salem Days – September 12
One of the Roanoke Valley’s most beloved arts and craft festivals featuring handmade work from local artisans, classic cars, delicious food, and live music along Salem’s historic Main Street.
Henry Street Festival – September (TBD)
Celebrating African‑American heritage with music, crafts, cuisine, and performances hosted by the Harrison Museum of African American Culture in Roanoke.
Homegrown Harvest Festival – September 25-27
This three-day celebration in Franklin County highlights Virginia’s farms, food, and culinary arts. Enjoy local vendors, live music, hands-on activities, and family-friendly events that celebrate the region’s agricultural heritage while supporting community sustainability.
Jeter Farm Fall Festival - Late September-October
This seasonal event in Bonsack features corn mazes, farm animals, kid-friendly activities, and a country store with local Virginia products and fall treats.
Sinkland Farms Pumpkin Festival – Late September–Early November
This beloved fall tradition at Sinkland Farms, now in its 35th year, celebrates the harvest season with hayrides, a corn maze, live music, food trucks, farm animals, and a large kid’s zone full of games and activities through multiple weekends in autumn.
October
Bent Mountain Fall Festival – October 3
Held in the scenic Bent Mountain community, this festival features live music, arts and crafts vendors, local food, hayrides, and family-friendly activities celebrating local agriculture and culture.
Vinton Fall Festival – October 10
This family-friendly festival in Vinton features craft and food vendors, children’s activities, a petting zoo and pony rides, live entertainment, and downtown trick-or-treating. Admission is free, with plenty of local shops and eateries participating in the seasonal fun.
Blue Ridge Folklife Festival – October 24
A celebration of Appalachian heritage with traditional music, crafts, storytelling, and heritage demonstrations across Ferrum College’s campus.
GO Outside Festival – October 16-18
Roanoke’s signature outdoor festival featuring adventure races, gear demos, music, camping, and outdoor recreation vendors.
Salem Pumpkinfest – October 24
Held at the Salem Farmer’s Market, this family-friendly fall festival features inflatables, sand art, carnival games, a kids’ costume contest, and a special Trick-or-Treat Zone. Enjoy food trucks, a beer truck, live music, and seasonal fun while supporting Special Olympics Area 8.
November
Stocked Market – November 13-15
Hosted by the Junior League of Roanoke Valley at the Berglund Center, this three-day holiday shopping event features more than 100 vendors offering gifts, gourmet foods, home décor, and artisan goods. Proceeds support local community programs, making it a festive way to shop and give back.
Illuminights – November 22–January 4
A festive family tradition that also supports local nonprofits, Explore Park’s Winter Walk of Lights brings more than 650,000 dazzling lights to a half‑mile wooded trail each winter, with themed displays, artisan market booths, campfires for roasting marshmallows, and special appearances from Santa on select nights.
December
The Roanoke Valley is alive with holiday cheer in December, from festive parades and markets to neighborhood celebrations. Many 2026 dates and details are still being finalized, so check each event’s website or social media for updates. Annual favorites return, offering family-friendly activities, lights, seasonal shopping, and plenty of local holiday spirit.
Dickens of a Christmas – December 4, 11, 18
Downtown Roanoke transforms into a Victorian-style holiday village during this three-night celebration. Each evening features family-friendly activities, including a Kids Zone with inflatables and games, carriage rides (first and third nights), and unique attractions like Snowzilla Jr., a giant inflatable slide. Highlights by night:
- December 4 – City of Roanoke Christmas Tree Lighting
- December 12 – City of Roanoke Christmas Parade
- December 18 – Roanoke Valley SPCA Pet Costume Contest
Street performers, entertainers, and food vendors add to the festive atmosphere, and visitors can enjoy classic holiday treats and seasonal fun throughout the event.
Gingerbread Festival
A family-friendly festival in Salem with festive activities, live entertainment, and holiday-themed fun.
Grandin Village WinterFest
A neighborhood festival in Grandin Village featuring local makers, music, food, and seasonal activities.
Tinsel Trail – December 5-30
An outdoor path in Fincastle lined with decorated Christmas trees designed by local groups and businesses.