The Squeeze

Roanoke’s sandwich generation finds support.

As people are living longer and many young adults are struggling to gain financial independence, about a quarter of U.S. adults (23%) are now part of the so-called “sandwich generation,” according to a Pew Research Center survey conducted in October 2021. These are adults who have a parent age 65 or older and are either raising at least one child younger than 18 or providing financial support to an adult child.

In the Roanoke Valley, this demographic faces unique challenges while juggling responsibilities to both older and younger generations. Local organizations are stepping in to provide crucial support.

Caught in the Middle

Expand Courtesy of Ian Reynolds

Dr. Ian Reynolds, medical director at the Carilion Center for Healthy Aging, sees firsthand how this demographic struggles.

“It often gets overlooked, especially for people who fall into that sandwich generation,” Reynolds says.

Reynolds explains that this issue has become more prevalent in recent years, partly because people are living longer and millennials are having children later in life.

Two major challenges stand out to Reynolds: time constraints and financial strain.

“These caregivers are putting their own concerns, whether it be their own health concerns, their own emotional needs, kind of get pushed to the back burner,” Reynolds says.

The financial aspect can be equally daunting. Reynolds notes that caregivers often become the primary breadwinner for multiple generations, creating financial burdens that catch many by surprise.

Jamie Starkey, chief program officer of Family Service of Roanoke Valley, echoes these observations.

“One of the most significant struggles we observe is the conflict between competing priorities, particularly around time,” Starkey says. “Individuals caring for multiple generations often find themselves so focused on meeting the needs of others, including their employers, that they tend to neglect their own well-being.”

Health Consequences

This neglect can lead to serious consequences. Mike Grepiotis, executive director of the Adult Care Center of Roanoke Valley in Salem, warns about caregiver burnout.

“When elderly individuals take on the role of full-time caregiver for a spouse, the physical, emotional and mental demands can be overwhelming,” Grepiotis says.

This is especially true when caring for those with chronic illness or cognitive impairments like dementia. The result can be physical decline from neglected health needs and emotional strain from isolation.

Expand Courtesy of Courtney Smith

Grepiotis cited research showing that spouse caregivers reporting strain had mortality rates 63% higher than non-caregiving spouses.

Ron Boyd, president and CEO of the Local Office on Aging, Inc. in Roanoke, sees similar patterns.

“Health and medical appointments are placed on hold which can lead to further health complications,” Boyd says.

Financial Pressures

Courtney Smith, a social worker at Westside Elementary School in Roanoke City Public Schools, observes these financial struggles daily.

“Everything is so high,” Smith says. “You get your paycheck, you are trying to stretch it every which way you can.”

Smith notes that housing costs are particularly challenging in the Roanoke area. Without housing assistance or support, families struggle to juggle the cost of caring for parents, childcare expenses and high rent.

Boyd adds that financial concerns are particularly acute for those caring for older adults “that fall through the cracks because they make too much money to qualify for Medicaid, but not enough to pay privately for assistance.”

Support Networks

