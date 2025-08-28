The story below is a preview from our September/October 2025 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

Three rising Roanoke artists are making powerful community impacts through vibrant murals, imaginative portraits and deeply personal storytelling.

These days, it’s hard to imagine Roanoke without its vibrant arts scene. Murals bloom on the backs of buildings, and artists unfold easels in public parks. Everywhere you look, fresh art is emerging.

And new artists are emerging, too.

That’s why we asked local gallery owners, instructors and established artists to point us toward a few talented creatives who are finding fresh momentum ... whether it’s in a new medium or an innovative approach.

Long story short: here are three new artists to watch.

Katrina “Trees” Legans

The Budding Muralist

Expand Courtesy of Katrina Legans Legans at work on the Hope Happens Here project for Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare — her first wall-sized work.

Katrina Legans knew from childhood that she’d always love art. But painting public murals? That’s something she never could have imagined.

“I think it chose me,” admits the acrylics- and airbrush-painter, who’s seen a flurry of recent projects but, until last year, had worked mostly on smaller canvases. “I always wanted to paint large, but I was a little bit intimidated by bigger wall spaces,” she remembers.

When Opportunity Knocks ... She Paints

That began to change, Legans says, when Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare approached her about painting a mural. The artist was surprised, she says, but she knew she had to say yes. She reached out to art-teacher-turned-muralist Jon Murrill for help, and before she knew it, Legans was learning a new skill.

“I met with Jon and watched YouTube videos, and I slowly built that confidence ... And then I just stepped out there and did it,” she remembers.

These days, any intimidation she once felt has faded. In 2024, Legans painted her first public mural on the underside of the 10th Street Bridge, dedicating the piece to Dorothy Brown and Hazel Robinson — two beloved Northwest community members who died in the flooding of 1985.

Next, Legans worked with Restoration Housing to paint a room-sized forest inside The Grove on Patterson, a new residential treatment facility, operated by Anderson Treatment, for pregnant and parenting women battling substance abuse disorder. “I wanted to represent the trees in bloom ... new beginnings, transformation,” she explains.

And a few months later, she joined a local graphic designer to imagine a mural for the city’s new Washington Park pool, which she recently painted alongside community members.

The momentum, she says, “leaves me speechless sometimes.”

A Deeper Purpose to the Paint

Legans sees her work as more than just paint on walls; it’s a form of community storytelling. She interviews neighborhood residents extensively before planning a piece. “I feel like we won’t know the stories unless I actually engage with people who live in these places,” she explains.

The artist, who grew up in Northwest Roanoke, credits her growth to her community: her parents, who encouraged her first attempts at art; Dr. Jeanette Manns, who helped her on her first public mural; and others. “I had a lot of good teachers, especially at William Fleming High School, who really encouraged me... and then I had a youth pastor, September Penn, who really poured into to me as a young lady coming up,” Legans adds. “I think that’s where I developed that need to give back.”

And in the next year, she plans to leverage her success to do exactly that. Legans hopes to pair her efforts with community tree-plantings to nurture the environment. “I’m one of those ’80s kids who believed in Captain Planet,” she says. “For me, the bottom line is community, giving back and helping people.”

Patrick Callaway

The [Re]Emerging Artist

Expand Ashley Wilson Fellers Patrick Callaway works prolifically in his studio at Gallery 202 downtown, which is crammed wall-to-wall with large-scale portraits.

Wander downtown on a clear afternoon, and you might spot a quiet young artist perched at his easel, painting a sun-splashed stretch of sidewalk. “I’m out almost every day that the weather’s nice,” says Patrick Callaway. “I just want to inspire people.”

But there was a time when Callaway wondered if he’d ever pick up a paint brush again.

A Creative Crisis ... and a Realignment

As a child, Callaway turned to art to cope, first when his father was diagnosed with cancer and then when his parents divorced. In drawing and painting, he says, he found a sense of self-expression in difficult times.

In adulthood, though, Callaway’s artistic journey began to feel more complicated. He was accepted into art school at VCU, then dropped out one month later, convinced he could learn best on his own. He returned to Roanoke and joined Gallery 202, but then left to start a gallery with two friends. And when first one and then the other partner discontinued the project, Callaway found himself adrift and questioning the purpose of his gifts ... just in time for the COVID-19 lockdowns.

“I struggled with why I even wanted to draw,” explains Callaway, who says he quit painting for nearly four months. “Was this just because other people liked it? I had to work out my ‘why.’”

The inflection point forced him to realign his priorities, leading to a renewed commitment to his faith, and to his art. He set up a studio in a small basement space and decided to paint quietly, for its own sake.

“Today, I can say that I do the art to do it,” he says. “I do it for myself.”

A Meaningful New Momentum

