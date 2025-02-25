Timeless Style

The story below is a preview from our March/April 2025 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

Explore Roanoke’s standout jewelers for high-quality men’s watches — each with expertise and passion to guide you to the perfect timepiece.

Men buy watches for many reasons, the least of which is to tell time. For some, it’s a beautiful piece of jewelry or a reminder of a milestone in their life. For others, it offers visible proof of their success. For many, it’s based in their appreciation of the fine work done by the makers of high-quality timepieces. Whatever your motivation, the Roanoke Valley houses several jewelry shops which include a great selection of men’s watches. Just as significantly, each one of the jewelers featured in this story is staffed by people who are knowledgeable and passionate about men’s watches.

“A watch is still a very personal thing for people to wear. Everyone has a different style and perception of quality. They’ve got to try things on and be comfortable with what they are choosing. Once they’ve given you some feedback, you can guide them from there,” says David Sensinger, watch buyer for Fink’s, whose flagship store is located at 3545 Electric Road in Roanoke. Fink’s specializes in luxury watches from the likes of TAG Heuer, Breitling and Tudor, most of which cost well over $2,000. Sensinger has more than 20 years in the jewelry business.

For the newcomer, the world of men’s watches can seem esoteric. Part of the experience of purchasing a watch is figuring out what appeals to you and what kind of watch fits your lifestyle.

“Is this something you’re going to wear every single day? Do you work with your hands? Is this something for dressing up?” says Brian Hurt of Henebry’s Diamond Jewelers, general manager of their Valley View Mall location. Hurt has worked in the jewelry business for 37 years, 34 of them with Henebry’s. Henebry’s sells primarily mid-priced watches from Citizens and Glock, which are typically in the $300 to $700 range.

“He needs to understand what kind of a style watch he’s looking for. Is he looking for a metal band? Is he looking for a leather strap? Is he looking for something smaller and sleeker or something larger and chunky?” says Tom Sells of AmRhein’s Fine Jewelry on Starkey Road. Sells has been in the jewelry industry since the early 1990s. AmRhein’s has been in business for 103 years and does a significant amount of repair work.

Some people are buying a watch as an investment, especially if it has a gold wristband (gold has jumped to $2,800 an ounce) or comes from a prestigious maker like Rolex, Tudor or Patek Phillippe.

“If you’re looking to yield something out of the watch when you’re done with it, you’re going to be looking for a higher-end brand. The one that obviously stands out for everybody is Rolex,” says Sells.

Many investors look to vintage watches as a potential investment. When purchasing a vintage timepiece, there are a few additional questions a customer should ask.

“Does it have original parts in it? Has it been serviced? Does it have any kind of warranty with it? And, if you do need any service, are you going to be able to get parts? How much is that going to be? And how long is that going to take?” Hurt suggests as questions that vintage watch buyers should consider.

Luxury watches are typically made in Switzerland. They are usually mechanical watches, those which use a hand-wound clockwork mechanism to measure time, or automatic, which rely on a similar mechanism. Connoisseurs of watchmaking admire the precise movement of springs, gears and wheels in mechanical and automatic watches. A Rolex watch, for example, takes more than a year to make from initial assembly to the application of hour markers to the assessment of the watch’s ability to keep time properly.

Beginning in the 1970s, watches powered by quartz crystals offered a cheaper and more accurate timekeeping alternative. Quartz watches are typically cheaper than mechanical ones. During the 1970s, affordable quartz watches threatened to put the traditional Swiss-based watchmakers out of business. In the end, appreciation for fine workmanship and a taste for luxury persisted amid all the newfangled efficiency.

“From the late ’70s through the 1980s, quartz watches almost put mechanical watches to bed but people started to fall back in love with mechanical watches and the ideas behind them. The concept of someone having built that,” Sensinger says. “There’s not a lot of watch mechanics behind a quartz watch. Conversely, with a mechanical watch you’re talking about hundreds of individual little fabricated parts that are put together by a watchmaker.”

