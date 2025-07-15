Top Docs 2025

The story below is from our July/August 2025 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!
Our biennial poll returns! We surveyed nearly 15,800 nurses and health care workers for their top doctors in the region.
AdobeStock / Ana Morales
We contacted nearly 15,800 nurses and other health professionals in the Roanoke Valley to select the best doctors in 59 medical specialties. Thank you to all of those health professionals who voted and congratulations to the Top Doctors of 2025.
For our biennial polling to determine the best doctors and dentists of the Roanoke Valley, nurses and dental hygienists in Roanoke-area zip codes shared their views on physicians in 59 specialties. Those nurses and health professionals, whose names and addresses were provided by the Virginia Board of Health Professionals, anonymously filled out a ballot (listing one doctor per category) during March. In each category we have listed in alphabetical order those most-named by voting health professionals. Categories with minimal votes did not reach the cutoff for inclusion.
These results are meant as a guideline and as one part of a search for a physician; there are many reasons that many excellent doctors do not appear here, including lack of affiliation to a hospital, recent arrival to or departure from the area and the tendency to recommend those who are known and practice in sub-specialties not on the ballot. These results do not suggest that you should change from a doctor with whom you have a positive relationship. When choosing your physician, use all resources available, including recommendations of family and friends.
Top Allergist/Immunologist
- Dr. Christina M. Abraham, 343-1235
- Dr. Thomas Fame, 404-9598
- Dr. Aneysa Sane, 591-9447
Top Anesthesiologist
- Dr. Neil A. MacDonald, 345-0289
- Dr. Michael A. Saccocci, 981-7000
- Dr. Kelsey Savery, 345-0289
- Dr. Pamela L. Zollinger, 345-0289
Top Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist
- William D. Cliff, 981-7000
- Maria T. Hirsch, 981-7000
- Ireen Z. Loyola, 981-7000
Top Bariatric Surgeon
- Dr. Amanda Cox, 772-3620
- Dr. Ashley W. Gerrish, 224-5170
- Dr. Tananchai A. Lucktong, 224-5170
- Dr. Arnold D. Salzberg, 224-5170
Top Cardiovascular/Thoracic Surgeon
- Dr. Joseph W. Baker, 853-0100
- Dr. Cemil M. Purut, 776-2020
- Dr. James J. Taylor, 776-2020
Top Cardiologist
- Dr. Owusu Asamoah, 772-3430
- Dr. Jason R. Foerst, 982-8204
- Dr. Stephen G. Phillips, 982-8204
Top Chiropractor
- Dr. Thomas M. Baader, 966-1423
- Dr. Dan C. Davidson, 389-2225
- Dr. Daryl Rich, 344-1055
Top Colon/Rectal Surgeon
- Dr. Farrell C. Adkins, 224-5170
- Dr. Nadeem E. Khuri, 772-3008
- Dr. Terry P. Nickerson, 224-5170
Top Dermatologist
- Dr. Jason Bailey, 951-3376
- Dr. Aleksandra Brown, 951-3376
- Dr. Susan B. Dorsey, 224-5170
- Dr. Mariana A. Phillips, 224-5170
Top Emergency Medicine Specialist
- Dr. John K. Evett, 981-7337
- Dr. Karen N. Kuehl, 981-7000
- Dr. Brian J. Meier, 981-7000
- Dr. Brandon S. Myers, 970-8000
- Dr. Jeremy Webb, 776-4000
Top Endocrinologist
- Dr. Dewey J. Bailey, 344-3276
- Dr. James R. Mulinda, 344-3276
- Dr. Erin Myers, 344-3276
Top ENT/Otolaryngologist
- Dr. Shannon E. Fulp, 224-5170
- Dr. Paul Lenkowski, 655-1888
- Dr. William P. Magdycz, 224-5170
Top Family Medicine Doctor
- Dr. Lawrence Carpio, 767-0380
- Dr. Lisa Deyerle
- Dr. Nina K. Sweeney, 904-7912
Top Gastroenterologist
- Dr. Klaus E. Monkemuller, 224-5170
- Dr. Brian J. van der Linden, 772-5970
- Dr. Paul Yeaton, 224-5170
Top General Surgeon
- Dr. Curtis E. Bower, 224-5170
- Dr. John A. Hagy, Jr., 224-5170
- Dr. Nadeem E. Khuri, 772-3008
Top Geriatric Doctor
- Dr. Katherine L. Coffey-Vega, 527-4800
- Dr. Aubrey L. Knight, 527-4800
- Dr. Badr Ratnakaran, 527-4800
- Dr. Brian K. Unwin, 527-4800
Top Gynecologist
- Dr. Jamie Buck, 982-8881
- Dr. Dianna L. Curtis, 982-8881
- Dr. Jill A. Gaines, 982-8881
Top Hematologist/Oncologist
- Dr. Amanda Gillespie-Twardy, 489-6522
- Dr. Mark D. Kochenderfer, 982-0237
- Dr. Joshua A. Morales, 982-0237
- Dr. Donald C. Vile, 774-8660
Top Holistic Doctor
- Dr. Michael Arthur, 989-9800
- Dr. Alicia Hollis, 556-1061
- Dr. Zachary R. Hurt, 685-2718
Top Hospitalist
- Dr. Joshua G. Gazo, 981-7000
- Dr. Gretchen M. Junko, 776-4000
- Dr. Manil Kukar, 981-7000
Top Infectious Disease Specialist
- Dr. Ekta Bansal, 981-7715
- Dr. Muddasar N. Chaudry, 772-3407
- Dr. Jason R. Faulhaber, 981-7715
Top Internist
- Dr. Sharon Aroda, 224-5170
- Dr. Jeri L. Lantz, 224-5170
- Dr. Vashist V. Nobbee, 344-3020
Top Nephrologist
- Dr. Ryan D. Evans, 344-1400
- Dr. Dennis Hu, 343-8565
- Dr. Matt Mathew, 344-1400
Top Neurologist
- Dr. Clement A. Elechi, 772-3450
- Marion W. Thomas, 224-5170
- Dr. Mark R. Witcher, 224-5170
Top Neurosurgeon
- Dr. Eric A. Marvin, 224-5170
- Dr. Joshua T. Prickett, 444-1240
- Dr. Mark R. Witcher, 224-5170
Top Obstetrician
- Dr. Jamie J. Buck, 982-8881
- Dr. Kimberly P. Simcox, 389-5174
- Dr. Harris M. Wexler, 772-5900
Top Occupational Medicine Specialist
- Dr. Glenn R. Quarles, 381-6211
Top Ophthalmologist
- Dr. John M. Facciani, 855-5100
- Dr. Nicholas A. Ramey, 344-4000
- Dr. J. Stuart Tims, 855-5100
Top Ophthalmological Surgeon
- Dr. Eugene Eng, 772-7171
- Dr. John Facciani, 855-5100
- Dr. Nicholas Ramey, 344-4000
Top Orthopedist
- Dr. Cesar J. Bravo, 510-6200
- Dr. Dennis Chen, 444-4020
- Dr. James M. Farmer, 404-1111
- Dr. Joseph T. Moskal, 510-6200
- Dr. Thomas E. Shuler, 510-6200
Top Orthopedic Surgeon
- Dr. Cesar J. Bravo, 510-6200
- Dr. Jonathan J. Carmouche, 510-6200
- Dr. Benjamin R. Coobs, 510-6200
- Dr. James M. Farmer, 404-1111
- Dr. Shahbaaz Sabri, 510-6200
Top Pain Management Specialist
- Dr. Nicholas S. Clark, 224-5170
- Dr. Anthony L. Dragovich, 444-5670
- Dr. Elizabeth A. Russo-Stringer, 224-5170
- Dr. Chheany W. Ung, 777-0090
Top Palliative Medicine Specialist
- Dr. Sarah A. DeWitt, 527-4800
- Dr. Christi A. Stewart, 527-4800
Top Plastic Surgeon
- Dr. Anthony E. Capito, 224-5170
- Dr. Matthew T. Joy, 224-5170
- Dr. Kurtis E. Moyer, 224-5170
Top General Pediatrician
- Dr. Russell E. Delaney, 772-3580
- Dr. Camron Johnson-Privitera, 344-9213
- Dr. Mark A. McBride, 344-9213
Top Developmental-Behavioral Pediatrician
- Dr. Jeri L. Lantz, 224-5170
- Dr. Michole C. Pineda, 769-0976
- Sarah F. Shepherd, 769-0976
Top Podiatrist
- Dr. Natalie L. Allen, 904-1458
- Dr. John R. Clements, 510-6200
- Dr. Blayne K. Patton, 510-6200
Top Psychiatrist
- Dr. Tracey W. Criss, 527-4900
- Dr. Joseph W. Iskandar, 344-5100
Top Pulmonologist
- Dr. Sameh G. Aziz, 985-8505
- Dr. Maria Del Mar Cirino-Marcano, 985-8505
- Dr. Nelson Green, 772-3540
- Dr. Robert C. Keeley, 342-6702
- Dr. Edmundo R. Rubio, 985-8505
Top Radiologist
- Dr. Adam Guyer, 776-4034
- Dr. Joseph A. Hughes, III, 981-7083
- Dr. Matthew R. Parry, 772-2280
Top Reconstructive Surgeon
- Dr. Anthony E. Capito, 224-5170
- Dr. Mark E. Feldmann, 224-5170
- Dr. Matthew T. Joy, 224-5170
- Dr. Barton A. Thomas, 581-1400
Top Rehab/Physical/Sports Medicine Specialist
- Dr. Ian J. Dempsey, 510-6200
- Dr. John R. Tuttle, 510-6200
- Dr. Justin L. Weppner, 224-5170
Top Rheumatologist
- Dr. Adegbenga A. Bankole, 224-5170
- Dr. Garry E. Bayliss (retired)
- Dr. Sorina Dancea (retired)
- Dr. Carl S. Henderson, 224-5170
Top Urgent Care Doctor
- Dr. David B. Alligood, 400-6676
- Dr. Joseph B. Coates, 772-8670
- Dr. Michael S. Szilagyi, 772-8670
Top Urologist
- Dr. David A. Kagey, 343-8066
- Dr. Daniel B. Rukstalis, 224-5170
- Dr. Mark A. Schmidt, 283-6000
Top Vascular Surgeon
- Dr. Joshua D. Adams, 853-0100
- Dr. Colin T. Brandt, 283-6000
- Dr. James G. Drougas, 283-6000
Top Nurse Practitioner
- Kimberley L. Furrow, 224-5170
- Pamela S. Holt, 981-7000
- William E. Pauley, 265-1607
- Jolee Preston , 982-0237
- Stephanie Quinn, 982-8881
- Jamee V. Tyree, 977-0900
Top Physical Therapist
- Tyler Bowersock, 774-0729
- Aaron Saunders, 982-2208
Top Physician's Assistant
- William J. Brunelli, 772-2280
- Tyler B. Kemp, 510-6200
- Adam D. Lunnie, (770) 874-5400
- Jason A. Peery, 510-6200
Dental
Top Dentist
- Dr. Fred Coots, III, 989-1170
- Dr. Griffin Cross, 989-1170
- Dr. Thomas Gallaher, 344-9361
- Dr. Lisa Lavinder, 989-1170
Top Orthodontist
- Dr. Evan Johnson, 989-5621
- Dr. David L. Jones, 563-1640
- Dr. Misty D. Lenk, 966-3990
Top Pediatric Dentist
- Dr. Lee B. Kreger, 989-3321
- Dr. Jonathan Lubeck, 774-1019
- Dr. Ryan Reopelle, 900-0200
- Dr. Corey Sheppard, 563-1660
Top Periodontist
- Dr. Gavin Aaron, 562-3166
- Dr. Priya Acharya, 283-0959
- Dr. Linda G. Till, 772-3940
Top Prosthodontist
- Dr. Natalie K. Powell, 769-0680
Top Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeon
- Dr. Jason I. Margolis, 362-5900
- Dr. Albert W. Parulis, 362-5900
Top Endodontist
- Dr. Laura Garden, 989-6648
- Dr. Sean O. Lawson, 989-9070
- Dr. Divya Sharma, 772-9515
Top Cosmetic Dentist
- Dr. Thomas Gallaher, 344-9361
- Dr. Jonathan Lubeck, 774-1019
- Dr. Hunter Simpson, 769-5020
- Dr. Richard Smith, 769-5020
Top Emergency Dentist
- Dr. Thomas Gallaher, 344-9361
- Dr. Jonathan Lubeck, 774-1019
Top Family Dentist
- Dr. Griffin Cross, 989-1170
- Dr. Jonathan Lubeck, 774-1019
