Top Docs 2025

 Our biennial poll returns! We surveyed nearly 15,800 nurses and health care workers for their top doctors in the region.

We contacted nearly 15,800 nurses and other health professionals in the Roanoke Valley to select the best doctors in 59 medical specialties. Thank you to all of those health professionals who voted and congratulations to the Top Doctors of 2025.

For our biennial polling to determine the best doctors and dentists of the Roanoke Valley, nurses and dental hygienists in Roanoke-area zip codes shared their views on physicians in 59 specialties. Those nurses and health professionals, whose names and addresses were provided by the Virginia Board of Health Professionals, anonymously filled out a ballot (listing one doctor per category) during March. In each category we have listed in alphabetical order those most-named by voting health professionals. Categories with minimal votes did not reach the cutoff for inclusion.

These results are meant as a guideline and as one part of a search for a physician; there are many reasons that many excellent doctors do not appear here, including lack of affiliation to a hospital, recent arrival to or departure from the area and the tendency to recommend those who are known and practice in sub-specialties not on the ballot. These results do not suggest that you should change from a doctor with whom you have a positive relationship. When choosing your physician, use all resources available, including recommendations of family and friends.

Top Allergist/Immunologist

Top Anesthesiologist

Top Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist

  • William D. Cliff, 981-7000
  • Maria T. Hirsch, 981-7000
  • Ireen Z. Loyola, 981-7000

Top Bariatric Surgeon

Top Cardiovascular/Thoracic Surgeon

Top Cardiologist

Top Chiropractor

Top Colon/Rectal Surgeon

Top Dermatologist

Top Emergency Medicine Specialist

Top Endocrinologist

  • Dr. Dewey J. Bailey, 344-3276
  • Dr. James R. Mulinda, 344-3276
  • Dr. Erin Myers, 344-3276

Top ENT/Otolaryngologist

Top Family Medicine Doctor

Top Gastroenterologist

Top General Surgeon

Top Geriatric Doctor

Top Gynecologist

  • Dr. Jamie Buck982-8881
  • Dr. Dianna L. Curtis, 982-8881
  • Dr. Jill A. Gaines, 982-8881

Top Hematologist/Oncologist

Top Holistic Doctor

  • Dr. Michael Arthur, 989-9800
  • Dr. Alicia Hollis, 556-1061
  • Dr. Zachary R. Hurt, 685-2718

Top Hospitalist

  • Dr. Joshua G. Gazo, 981-7000
  • Dr. Gretchen M. Junko, 776-4000
  • Dr. Manil Kukar981-7000

Top Infectious Disease Specialist

Top Internist

Top Nephrologist

Top Neurologist

  • Dr. Clement A. Elechi, 772-3450
  • Marion W. Thomas, 224-5170
  • Dr. Mark R. Witcher224-5170

Top Neurosurgeon

Top Obstetrician

Top Occupational Medicine Specialist

  • Dr. Glenn R. Quarles, 381-6211

Top Ophthalmologist

Top Ophthalmological Surgeon

Top Orthopedist

Top Orthopedic Surgeon

Top Pain Management Specialist

Top Palliative Medicine Specialist

Top Plastic Surgeon

Top General Pediatrician

Top Developmental-Behavioral Pediatrician

Top Podiatrist

Top Psychiatrist

Top Pulmonologist

Top Radiologist

Top Reconstructive Surgeon

Top Rehab/Physical/Sports Medicine Specialist

Top Rheumatologist

Top Urgent Care Doctor

Top Urologist

Top Vascular Surgeon

Top Nurse Practitioner

  • Kimberley L. Furrow, 224-5170
  • Pamela S. Holt, 981-7000
  • William E. Pauley265-1607
  • Jolee Preston , 982-0237
  • Stephanie Quinn, 982-8881
  • Jamee V. Tyree, 977-0900

Top Physical Therapist

  • Tyler Bowersock, 774-0729
  • Aaron Saunders, 982-2208

Top Physician's Assistant

Dental

Top Dentist

  • Dr. Fred Coots, III, 989-1170
  • Dr. Griffin Cross, 989-1170
  • Dr. Thomas Gallaher, 344-9361
  • Dr. Lisa Lavinder, 989-1170

Top Orthodontist

  • Dr. Evan Johnson, 989-5621
  • Dr. David L. Jones, 563-1640
  • Dr. Misty D. Lenk, 966-3990

Top Pediatric Dentist

  • Dr. Lee B. Kreger989-3321
  • Dr. Jonathan Lubeck, 774-1019
  • Dr. Ryan Reopelle, 900-0200
  • Dr. Corey Sheppard, 563-1660

Top Periodontist

  • Dr. Gavin Aaron, 562-3166
  • Dr. Priya Acharya, 283-0959
  • Dr. Linda G. Till, 772-3940

Top Prosthodontist

Top Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeon

  • Dr. Jason I. Margolis, 362-5900
  • Dr. Albert W. Parulis, 362-5900

Top Endodontist

  • Dr. Laura Garden989-6648
  • Dr. Sean O. Lawson, 989-9070
  • Dr. Divya Sharma, 772-9515

Top Cosmetic Dentist

Top Emergency Dentist

  • Dr. Thomas Gallaher, 344-9361
  • Dr. Jonathan Lubeck, 774-1019

Top Family Dentist

  • Dr. Griffin Cross, 989-1170
  • Dr. Jonathan Lubeck, 774-1019 

