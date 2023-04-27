Trains, Planes & Automobiles

The story below is a preview from our May/June 2023 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

Public transportation in and out of the Roanoke Valley offers a lot for passengers. And it’s getting better.

Because the ability to get around the region in a timely, affordable and convenient manner is vital to economic security, a lot of attention is being paid to public transportation, even in a locality where the car is king … or queen.

In Roanoke, committees and commissions, both official and ad hoc are in an almost constant process of studying what works, what doesn’t and what needs to change to keep Roanokers moving at a proper pace.

Mostly, we’re talking about airplanes, buses and trains, all of which have undergone significant change in the past few months and are looking at more evolution in the coming months and years.

Let’s start with:

Airplanes

Radford author Debbie Seagle flies from Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport several times a year to Orlando, Fla., to visit her son. The cost is basically what an upscale dinner for two would set you back and the flight takes an hour and a half, she says. “I’m just holding my breath hoping this service is never discontinued. It is so nice not to have to drive to Charlotte to catch a flight.”

In fact, service comes and goes at small airports, but inexpensive flights at this moment include $74 each way on a new route to Nashville, $78 to Orlando, $107 to D.C. and $140 to Tampa, according to skyscanner.com. There is a wide range of fares, depending on the destination, and not all are bargain basement, which leads a lot of Roanokers to drive to Charlotte or D.C. to get on a plane. Roanoke’s 40 flights a day accommodate most needs with connector flights to Atlanta, New York City, Charlotte and Chicago (ranging in price from $221 to $407).

Airport Executive Director Mike Stewart says that though air travel “is more challenging than ever,” recovery from COVID continues, however laboriously. “Fuel and nearly every other cost are skyrocketing and workforce challenges create an environment for which your regional airport becomes a scapegoat for issues outside our control.”

But the numbers are encouraging, and Stewart isn’t hesitant to flash them: 301,000 passengers boarded in 2022, up 27% from 2021. That is the highest increase in Virginia. “While business travel is not quite back up to the pre-pandemic peak of 2019, we continue to see steady growth fueled by leisure travel since 2020, and are expecting that to continue.”

Kathy Bibb of Roanoke says she “recently flew to Jacksonville and my flight arrived 20 minutes early and the flight back to Roanoke arrived 10 minutes early. What a surprise, since both went through Charlotte airport, [which is] a flipping zoo.”

Price and convenience remain the thorniest issues for air travel in Roanoke.

Retired printer Ernie Bentley of Pilot travels abroad “several times annually. Years ago, we gave up using Roanoke Regional. Now we begin our trips from Charlotte, or Dulles. … Check-in and security are thorough but without long lines at larger airports. Parking is much closer to the terminal building.

“Flights out of Roanoke are disproportionately costly considering the distances being flown. The higher airfare for round trip tickets for two to Dulles or Charlotte more than pay for hotel in those locations. And with park-and-fly offers parking is free, plus there are free shuttles to the terminals.”

While telephone business meetings have often supplanted air travel, Stewart points out that “the positive side of that is that people are moving into the region, teleworking and creating good growth in leisure travel.”

Frankly, airport board chairman Nathaniel Bishop, says, “The world hasn’t figured out a new normal yet.” That “new normal” will get a look this spring when the commission begins looking at a new master plan that Stewart calls “a 20-year crystal ball.”

Which leads to:

Buses

× Expand Dan Smith Roanoke’s new bus station.

Local bus travel in the region has been the focus of a number of studies and initiatives. Blacksburg has even successfully eliminated bus fare in order to get more people on board. Roanoke is not going that far, but Valley Metro, which runs city bus service, recently improved pay and benefits by a respective 15 and 23 percent to address the driver shortage. A new bus center will be finished in April, though it has been in use for months and new apps will tell you where your bus is at any given moment.

Dan Smith Roanoke’s Starline Trolley runs between Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital and Roanoke City Market and is relatively heavily traveled.

There is a request for proposal out for a new “metroflex,” which would extend bus hours until 12:15 a.m. daily and Sunday. And, says Roanoke City Councilman and public transportation advocate Joe Cobb, “We hope to increase the number of bus shelters. We have 847 bus stops” and shelters are not available for most. Three new electric buses will be added in “the next couple of years,” says Cobb, with the ultimate goal of an electric bus system.

With all of this, ridership is up 10%, “but not at pre-COVID levels,” says Cobb. That could be helped by expanding bus service to Roanoke County. The city and county’s economic development offices are working on that.

Iliana Aviles, a communications planner at AEP, helped lead a study of bus travel in the Valley for Leadership Roanoke Valley recently and concluded that those who don’t have a car “can’t do simple tasks. … The city is designed for cars. When I moved here six years ago from a big city, I didn’t have a driver’s license and getting one seemed like getting freedom.” She pointed to grocery shopping, hospital and child care access, school activities and many other daily activities as being much more difficult for those without cars.

Laura Hartman of Bus Rider Advocates of Roanoke says, “Our top priority is better service for existing riders. We would like greater frequency and extended service … We are paying attention to the quality of bus stops and shelters, as well as accessibility.”