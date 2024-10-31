Uncovering the Truth

The story below is a preview from our November/December 2024 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

Roanoke’s private investigators blend ethical expertise with meticulous research, revealing a profession far more complex than its popular image.

When most people think of private investigators, they picture shadowy figures chasing cheating spouses or solving mysterious crimes. But the job is less about drama and more about meticulous research, ethical decisions and specialized expertise. As Jeff Dodson, head of the criminal justice program at Virginia Western Community College, puts it, “The role of private investigators is multi-faceted… their role involves ‘seeking the truth’ related to various matters in which they are hired.” Despite their contributions, many people misunderstand what it takes to be a private investigator. “Some may assume that if you can investigate, then you are automatically a private investigator. However, in reality, the opposite is true,” Dodson explains, emphasizing the stringent training and registration requirements enforced by Virginia’s Department of Criminal Justice Services.

Roanoke’s Tom Akers and Selma Ferris, who co-own Tea2Sea LLC, and Robert Lamour, owner of Protectorscope Security Solutions, bring unique experiences and skill sets to their investigative work. Whether they’re helping families reclaim lost property or consulting on major international events, these local investigators are proof that there’s more to the profession than meets the eye.

Tea2Sea

Expand Courtesy of Tea2Sea Tom Akers, co-owner of Tea2Sea LLC, brought his Navy veteran experience to the business.

Tom Akers and Selma Ferris, co-owners of Tea2Sea LLC (VA DCJS #11-19986) in Vinton, specialize in finance-related investigations, bringing years of experience and a strong commitment to ethical practices. Together, they handle a wide range of cases, from fraudulent property transfers to background checks. Both have unique backgrounds that led them to careers in private investigation.

Akers, a Navy veteran, transitioned into investigative work after his service. His experience spans roles with companies like Kmart and T.J. Maxx, where he uncovered internal theft and fraud. Later, he returned to security work, where investigations remained a key part of his responsibilities. His extensive experience in the field eventually led him to become a compliance agent and instructor at a DCJS training school before co-founding Tea2Sea Investigations.

Ferris’ interest in investigations began in childhood, inspired by mystery novels like Nancy Drew, The Hardy Boys and later, Mary Higgins Clark. With encouragement from her husband, she pursued DCJS training and began her career investigating personal injury claims. Now, she applies her pattern-finding skills as a co-owner of Tea2Sea.

In Virginia, becoming a private investigator is primarily about meeting DCJS requirements. Applicants must be at least 18 years old, clear a background check and pass a 60-hour private investigator course with at least a 70% score. After completing the course, they can receive their registration and begin working in the field. Opening a private investigation agency requires additional steps, including securing a business license and registering with the State Corporation Commission.

“A private investigation business must have a physical office where files are maintained and stored,” Akers explains, adding that this can be a home office or a commercial space.

Akers and Ferris emphasize that a typical day in their line of work is anything but predictable. “You should plan what you need to do the day before and review it as you enter the office. Once there, this careful plan will be displaced by putting out whatever firestorm has happened overnight,” they say.

Private investigators must be adaptable, ready for anything from background investigations to tracking down heirs or investigating fraud. “There are so many different aspects of private investigations, your day can change in the blink of an eye.”

Expand Courtesy of Tea2Sea Selma Ferris, co-owner of Tea2Sea LLC, has had an interest in private investigations since her childhood days reading mystery novels.

Tea2Sea handles a wide range of cases, including background checks, property investigations, process service and surveillance. One notable case involved uncovering a fraudulent property transfer in which a family lost an estate through a scam involving a falsified quitclaim deed.

“The title insurance company contacted the law firm and requested a private investigation to determine the rightful heirs,” Ferris recalls. After thorough research and comparing signature evidence, Tea2Sea identified five legitimate heirs, leading to the property being restored to the family.

To succeed in this demanding field, Akers and Ferris stress the importance of organization, attention to detail and impartiality. “A quality investigator needs to be open-minded, well-organized, exercise due diligence, be detail-oriented and unbiased,” they say. Ethical considerations like discretion, confidentiality and honesty are paramount.

Beyond handling cases, Tea2Sea also works to educate the community and help individuals and businesses protect themselves. Akers advises people to stay vigilant, especially when dealing with unfamiliar contractors or making significant financial decisions. “If something sounds too good to be true, it generally is,” he warns.

While the field of private investigations continues to evolve, challenges remain, including tightening restrictions on data access and privacy regulations. Yet, Akers and Ferris see growth in areas like missing persons and cold case investigations. Ultimately, they find the most rewarding part of their work is client satisfaction. “The best reward is when the client is pleased with the case and smiles,” they conclude, underscoring their commitment to delivering thorough, reliable investigations.

