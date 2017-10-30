'Upscaled' Bar Food

The story below is a preview from our November/December 2017 issue. For the full story Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!

It’s thanks to sibling love that Wall Street Tavern not only exists, but surpasses diners’ expectations with “downright incredible” food and presentation.

× Expand John Park

For a restaurant named simply for the street on which it stands, Wall Street Tavern is anything but plain. In fact, upon hearing the story of its owners, understanding its vision and tasting its food, one might say Wall Street Tavern is downright incredible.

Daniel Mock, co-owner of Wall Street Tavern, is a self-proclaimed “lifer” in the restaurant industry. At the age of 18, Mock moved to Radford to attend college.

“I lived in Radford four years and was in school for half a year,” says Mock, chuckling at the irony of his supposed college days.

Mock tried to do the school thing, three times in fact. But the restaurant world hooked him. School couldn’t compete.

Mock spent 10 years away from Roanoke­—first in Radford, then in Charlotte, North Carolina—primarily working the nightclub side of the business. At the age of 28, with a decade of experience behind him and a serious new goal of owning his own restaurant by 35, Mock came home.

“Charlotte is a great place to live, learn, be young,” says Mock of his decision to move back to Roanoke. “But it isn’t home…Roanoke is home.”

After working a couple different bar venues in town, Mock connected with Jason Martin, owner of Martin’s Downtown. Martin hired Mock as a front-of-house manager. The two became fast friends. Mock credits Martin with much of his own success as a restaurant owner.

“It’s the experience you can only get by watching others,” explains Mock. “All that’s behind the curtain of Oz, that’s what I learned from Jason.”

Mock loved working at Martin’s, but with the clock ticking on his own restaurant dream, Mock knew he couldn’t stay. In 2011, with Martin’s blessing and his parents’ support, Mock opened his first restaurant: Queso Southwest Grill in the Market Building.

“Queso was like the great album that got five stars that couldn’t sell enough,” explains Mock.

With limited seating, a limited drink menu, and—most pressing—limited bathroom access (a problem Mock praises Michelle Dykstra for helping him solve with Wall Street’s design), Mock found himself struggling after three years.

“This is where my sister came in,” says Mock, openly humbled by his sister’s love.

Mock’s sister, Catherine Justice, holds a degree in elementary education, has never worked in her degree field, owns the women’s clothing boutique, Punch, and is 10 years Mock’s junior. She says when she saw her brother struggling, she had to help.

“We are so close. My brother means the world to me. I knew nothing about the restaurant business. I still don’t…On the other side, I love customer service. I love branding. I love Roanoke. I want it to grow.”

