What I’ve Learned & Loved About Our Food Scene

Our region’s culinary scene blends tradition and creativity, honoring its heritage while embracing modern flavors — and oh, how delicious it is!

Larry Landolt, the founder of Tour Roanoke, has never enjoyed “work” more than he does now. The highlight is to spend time with tour guests. “It’s the most enjoyable thing I’ve done in my professional life,” he claims. In addition to starting the Downtown Food, History & Cultural Tour in 2013, Larry and his wife Marty own and operate the new Spa at Hotel Roanoke, previously the Salt Foot Sanctuary.

× Expand Aaron Spicer Dining at Six & Sky Rooftop Grille is always a good idea, not only for the food, but those incredible rooftop mountain views.

Before starting The Downtown Food History & Cultural Tour, I thought a food tour was just about tasting “the best” food along a walking route. Don’t get me wrong — the quality of any meal is a critical component — but what’s equally as important are the stories that accompany the food: who prepared it, how the restaurant began, its influences and how it shapes our city’s culture.

In hosting the tour since 2013, I’ve been fortunate to discover a few nuggets that have given me an even greater appreciation for Roanoke’s food scene. Here are a few things I’ve absolutely enjoyed learning:

Hotel Roanoke: A Taste of History

Expand John Park The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center’s Regency Room has delighted diners for decades.

The Regency Room at the Hotel Roanoke has long been a culinary anchor in the city, and its story is deeply tied to the region’s history. Peanut Soup, a Southern cultural icon, has roots in West Africa where it was originally called Groundnut Soup. Enslaved Africans brought this tradition to Virginia, taking advantage of the region’s plentiful peanuts. Over time, Peanut Soup became a Colonial and Virginia tradition, with the first published American recipe appearing in Sarah Rutledge’s 1847 book, “The Carolina Housewife.” George Washington was reportedly a huge fan.

In 1940, the Regency Room dining room was newly constructed, and the hotel’s General Manager encouraged Executive Chef Fred Brown, an African-American chef, to develop the Regency Room’s signature Peanut Soup using Virginia peanuts transported via the railroad — a precursor to modern farm-to-table sourcing. Later, She-Crab Soup followed the same philosophy, sourcing crab from the Chesapeake Bay region. In addition to being served in the Regency Room, you’ll find Peanut Soup at other notable establishments like King’s Arm Tavern in Williamsburg and Mount Vernon Inn Restaurant. Both dishes remain highlights at the Regency Room, and they illustrate how local sourcing has been part of Roanoke’s culinary tradition for decades. (Want to make these soups at home? Recipes can be found at hotelroanoke.com/dining/hotel_roanoke_recipes — compliments of the chef!)

While the Regency Room is an excellent choice for holidays or special occasions like Mother’s Day Brunch or the Thanksgiving buffet, even Sunday brunch is a beloved local tradition. Under Executive Chef Michael Whittaker, the seasonal menu offers exceptional meals at reasonable prices year-round. It’s a place to celebrate food, history and community all at once.

Local Farm-to-Table Influence

Expand Courtesy of Smoke in Chimneys Farm Smoke in Chimneys Trout Farm is making a name for itself in spring-raised trout not only in our region, but all over the East Coast.

I’ve been known to say Roanoke is not a trend-setting city, at least not in style, pop culture or fashion. But when it comes to an innate sense and desire for local produce, vegetables and proteins, our region is impressively progressive.

I believe some of this influence becomes clearer when you consider the earliest immigrant settlers to the Roanoke Valley region. Most were German and Scotch-Irish, all arriving with dreams for a new life, and all bringing their own customs, values and cultures. They settled in the valleys and hollers of the region, and with no modern transportation and highways or food wholesalers, these immigrants survived on what they grew or traded with neighbors. Not only has this tradition of local sourcing persisted for generations, but its part of our region’s history to locally source.

Restaurants like Lucky in downtown Roanoke, which celebrates 15 years in business, exemplify this legacy. Executive Chef Jeremy Smelser shares three fascinating facts: First, he loves supporting our local community by buying from local vendors; second, he dispels the idea that locally sourced produce and proteins are overly costly; he claims local supplier prices are extremely competitive. And finally, this I love: There’s a website connecting local suppliers and restaurants, thanks to Blue Ridge Farmer Collective (blueridgefarmercollective.com).

Another restaurant that stands out for its dedication to hyperlocal sourcing is Bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar in Wasena. Chef-owner Nate Sloan is known for composing beautiful, shared tapas-style plates. While he showcases truly inspirational local and Appalachian-inspired cuisine, he also presents global inspirations through his monthly “Trip for the Table” experience, with wine pairings optional, always celebrating seasonal small plates.

Roanokers can easily access locally sourced items at LEAP and Roanoke Co-op stores. I’m personally a huge fan of Cameron Terry’s Garden Variety Harvests at Lick Run Farm. Whether you’re a professional chef or a food fanatic exploring the area’s best ingredients, there are always incredible produce, meats and more at local farms, including: Thornfield Farm, Den Hill Farm, Faithfully Sown Farm, Patchwork Farm, Smoke in Chimneys Trout Farm, Rabbit Head Farm, Restoration Acre, Brasstown, Gracious Day Grits, Crooked Porch Farm, Clint’s Cattle, C&F Farms and so many more.

Immigrant Influences on Our Food Scene

