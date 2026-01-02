Why the Next Generation is Betting on Roanoke

The story below is a preview from our January/February 2026 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

Here are nine great reasons why Gen Z is moving to our region.

× Expand Courtesy of Get2KnowNoke With plenty of spots to work and play (and float), it’s no wonder so many people are eager to become locals!

Julia Boas, Director of Business Investment, leads efforts to attract talent and capital investment to the region — helping shape Roanoke’s future as a thriving, innovative and welcoming mountain metro community.

Gen Z and young professionals are moving to the Roanoke Region for the jobs, affordability and lifestyle. Local businesses and the economy are reaping the rewards.

Walk into any coffee shop in downtown Roanoke these days and you’ll notice there is a vibe shift from five years ago. You might see medical students in study groups at Sweet Donkey, the tattooed cyclists on their bike commute at Second Café or trendy remote workers on their laptops at the Albemarle Bakery. If you pay attention, these changes can be noticed throughout the region.

Expand Courtesy of Get2KnowNoke Hop on your bike and hit the greenway to meet up with friends and coworkers for a little treat.

On sunny afternoons, the greenways are busy with runners, bikers and families making the most of an active, outdoor lifestyle. Head over to Daleville or Salem, and you’ll notice new apartments and restaurants popping up regularly. Vinton just broke ground on its first four-story hotel!

All this to say — things are changing. So let’s talk about what these changes mean for the Roanoke region.

First, let’s start with the numbers: net in-migration (i.e., people moving here) is at its highest in decades. Between 2019 and 2023, half of Virginia’s new manufacturing projects landed in this market. Labor force participation rates are among the strongest in the state, and last year were even higher than the national average. And big dogs (the corporate ones) are paying attention — Google acquired 300+ acres in Botetourt County for a new data center campus, Mack Trucks’ head count is over 500 employees, Munters and Integer both had major expansion announcements this year and Wells Fargo is adding 1,100 new jobs — the single largest jobs announcement in the region’s history.

But this story isn’t really about corporate expansions or ribbon cuttings. It’s about people — newcomers and long-time locals alike — choosing Roanoke as the place to launch careers, buy homes and put down roots. And what those choices add up to is far bigger than individual success: they shape our economy, our neighborhoods and our future.

Here’s a hard truth: in today’s economy if your population is not growing, you’re falling behind. Nationally, metro areas that fail to attract new residents see slower job growth, shrinking tax bases (aka crumbling infrastructure, less funding for schools and libraries, unkempt parks) and fewer opportunities for the next generation. That’s when you get what researchers call “the brain drain” — or what most recognize as the “I’ve gotta get out of here after high school” effect.

In the Roanoke Region, like much of Appalachia, our death rate outpaces our birth rate. Meaning without in-migration, our population would be shrinking.

The good news? More than a decade ago, both the public sector and private sector leaders saw this coming and did something about it. They aligned around two big, clear priorities: placemaking and talent attraction. Business executives, higher ed, healthcare and government came together to make Roanoke one of the first regions in Virginia to treat talent as a core economic strategy.

That strategy started with a big shift in how we talked about ourselves. The outdoor branding work launched by Roanoke Outside didn’t just change global perceptions of our market — it gave locals something new (and true) to rally around. For years, too many Roanokers described this place with outdated narratives, the kind that dragged us down instead of lifting us up. Roanoke Outside gave people permission to trade in those old stories for something positive and authentic: a metro where mountains, rivers and trails are part of daily life. It made us proud to call this place home.

Now, with Get2KnowNoke, we’re building on that foundation. Yes, we’re the outdoors, but we’re also a region of biotech labs, innovation corridors and startups. We’re the mountains, and symphonies, operas, theaters and world-class cultural amenities. We’re scenic beauty, and dining, nightlife and sports, from minor league hockey to college football Saturdays. This next evolution expands the narrative: Roanoke offers a life where well-being and work align, where affordability sparks ambition, where clean air fuels innovation and where belonging is the norm.

× Expand Courtesy of Get2KnowNoke The bio lab at Virginia Western Community College offers hands-on learning experiences.

9 Reasons Gen Z is Moving To Roanoke (& You Should too)

