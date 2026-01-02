Why Transplants Love Our Region

The story below is a preview from our January/February 2026 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

Thinking of moving to the area? These transplants-turned-locals share why it’s a great idea.

× Expand Emma Henterly The Reinhardts on Memorial Day 2016.

Transplants love Roanoke for good reason. Ruth Gray of MKB Realtors helps many out-of-state clients find their home in southwest Virginia. While their reasons for moving are varied, one constant emerges: Everyone who moves to, or near, Roanoke is happy. Ruth says, “I have yet to find a client who has moved here and been disappointed.”

Cost of Living

Expand Courtesy of the Rodriguez Family The Rodriguez family enjoys the outdoors by visiting Natural Bridge State Park.

When people from out of state get priced out of their homes, they turn to Ruth for help. Many of her clients have found financial asylum in Virginia, even if they don’t move from states that are considered expensive.

Ruth is a transplant who has lived in many different states herself, including Florida. She explains, “Even though areas of Florida have affordable homes, homeowner’s insurance in Florida is $10k a year because of frequent natural disasters. It’s only $1k for a comparable home in Virginia. Even though Roanoke housing prices have increased, we still have a great cost of living.”

The cost of living is favorable compared to states people move from, but also compared to similar nearby cities. Stefanie Rodriguez and Julie and Bruce Sutton compared Roanoke to Asheville when making their moves, choosing Roanoke because of its cost of living.

Expand Lila Caldwell and her family get a dose of adrenaline by kayaking on the Balcony Falls section of the James River.

Western states are also driving people out because of finances. Melissa Sladin and Heath Ellis call themselves “economic migrants” after they were priced out of Colorado, their home of 20 years.

They prioritized finding a place that was affordable without giving up the outdoor-focused lifestyle they had in Colorado. They found it here.

Outdoor Fun

Water Sports

Melissa and Heath have delighted in outdoor activities since moving to Roanoke. Melissa says, “We mountain bike, hike, rock climb, paddleboard

Expand Renee Powers Will proposed to Emily in front of The Roanoke Star on May 7, 2017.

and kayak. Those things are very important to us. I’ve been the only one out paddleboarding on Carvins Cove on a perfect blue-sky day! It’s dreamy.”

Lila Caldwell and her family agree. They are “passionate whitewater kayakers” who have always enjoyed “phenomenal access to whitewater recreation.” When they moved to Roanoke three years ago, they focused on a destination within the Appalachian Mountains that would be close enough to whitewater. They regularly enjoy kayaking together on the James River.

If slower-paced water sports are what you’re after, Roanoke can provide that too. Gabby Kozelski and her family enjoy more leisurely aquatic sports.

They describe Smith Mountain Lake as their “home base” during the summer, grateful that they can swim and enjoy the beaches that provide lifeguards on duty. They also describe fishing as an “adventure” and marvel at the variety of fish they catch on any given day.

Mountains

You can also stay dry while enjoying the outdoors, as the mountains provide ample recreation. Nichole Bryner and her family appreciate the views, especially in fall. She says, “We love being close to mountains and enjoying nature. We arrived in October just in time to see all the beautiful fall colors.”

Stefanie shares Nichole’s sentiment: “We love that we’re just a short drive to the beautiful Blue Ridge Parkway and the amazing hiking trails within the area.”

Want to learn more about why people are moving to Roanoke and never looking back? Check out the latest issue, now on newsstands, or see it for free in our digital guide linked below!

The story above is a preview from our January/February 2026 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!