Will It Come Back? Will It Kill Me?

There is a common story we think of when we think of cancer.

Our friend or neighbor, family member or co-worker, is diagnosed and then treated. Perhaps there is surgery and recovery. But after the oncologist’s timeline is complete, our patient is done. Healed. Cancer-free. Good as new. Back to his or her old home and job and life.

Except, for many, this story is a lie. Once they have been diagnosed with cancer, nothing is the same.

Not their body. It bears the scars of their treatment. The side effects of chemotherapy, radiation and ongoing medication can continue for years. Even their hair, when it grows back, is often not their own.

Not their mind. Most cancer patients will never again be as fearless as they once were. They can be riddled by guilt — for surviving, for not living each day to its fullest. Their cognitive functions can be diminished for the long term.

Not even their everyday routines. Because after staring death in the face. After a year of hospital visits. After associating every room and road with the worst of memories, change has a powerful allure. People move. People think hard about what matters to them. People craft new lives to match the new people this disease has molded them into.

There’s a drum beat that plays, too, in the background of a survivor’s consciousness. It’s louder for some. Louder at certain times of day or days of the year for others. It thumps the unanswerable question that can cause stress, depression, anxiety.

What if my cancer returns?

According to the American Cancer Society, 1 in 3 Americans will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetimes. One in eight women will develop breast cancer — among the most common of cancers. Of those, some 30 percent will see their cancer recur.

Maria Garcia is one of those statistics. She’s 33 and has been cancer free for three years. Decca Knight is another. She was diagnosed 10 years ago but has suffered from a long list of complications and side effects since then. Lee Hunsaker fears her cancer has returned if she feels an unexplained ache or shortness of breath. Sandee McGlaun completed her treatment at the end of 2017. Then last January, she started all over again. Her cancer did return.

All of them are breast cancer survivors. All of them are living lives shaped by their survival. All of them hear the drum beat.

These are THEIR stories.

Staying strong for her kids

Maria Garcia grew up in Mexico City and moved to the Roanoke area 14 years ago, when she was 19 years old.

She landed a series of jobs over the years — working at a Mexican store in Vinton, then Rancho Viejo on I-81, finally at SynCom Electronics Corporation. She met a man, settled in Roanoke County, had a son and a daughter. She decorated her tidy home with family photos and inspirational quotes and crafts she fashioned herself.

A pain in her breast took her to a doctor’s appointment at the end of 2015. It was followed by a mammogram, then an ultrasound, then a biopsy and then the doctor saying the words neither one of them could believe. “This is cancer.”

Garcia thought this was a death sentence, that she, a mother of a 5-year-old and 1-year old, just 29 herself, would not survive the year. But her doctors prescribed chemotherapy, surgery, radiation.

With no family history of cancer, with a small support network in Roanoke, with a limited command of English — she went to her first chemotherapy appointment alone.

By her third round, her hair was gone. Her boyfriend shaved his in solidarity. Her mother cared for her babies when she was too tired to get out of bed.

For another five months, she went in for radiation every single weekday. By the end, she’d lost her breast, her ovaries, her hopes of having more children — and her trust that life would move forward in the orderly way she had always expected.

Every day, she takes a pill to prevent her cancer from coming back. Every six months, she sees her doctor for bloodwork and an exam. Her followup appointments make her — and her children — feel afraid.

“This is not easy for my son,” she says, her lush, dark curls cascading to her shoulders. “He says: ‘Mommy, what happens to me if you go, if you die?’

“I tell him: ‘Well, you need to stay strong and you need to be good and you’ll live without your Mommy.’” Tears well up in Garcia’s eyes.

Her children are everything to her.

Garcia thinks often of what she would do if her cancer returned. It would likely have metastasized, meaning it would show up in a different place than her breasts — her bones, maybe. It would be harder to treat, perhaps impossible to cure.

“I think I won’t fight,” she says. “This time I would stay home with my kids. I would use my time to stay strong for my kids, my boyfriend and for my family.”

Because if the cancer didn’t kill her, she considers, another year in the chemo room, the hospital, the recovery bed — months away from her children — just might.

The new normal

Decca Knight was 32 when a routine exam revealed a lump in her left breast.

Like Garcia, she had no family history, no logical explanation for why she was battling this disease thirty years younger than most. (The median age for breast cancer is 62, according to the Susan G. Komen organization.) She also had a one-year-old at home.

But Knight was a counselor by training. She knew all about trauma and self-care and how her mental state could help or hinder her physical healing.

For her, the most unsettling aspect was how she looked different from everyone else in the waiting room. “I felt so out of place,” she remembers.