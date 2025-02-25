Women Who Lead

The story below is a preview from our March/April 2025 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

These women are building a stronger Roanoke Valley through service-minded leadership.

Over the past 10 years, women’s representation has increased at every level. Most notably, women today make up 29% of C-suite positions, compared to just 17% in 2015, according to the nonprofit Lean In. In the Roanoke Valley, women leaders are making significant impacts across diverse sectors, from healthcare and education to transportation and wildlife conservation, demonstrating the transformative power of service-minded leadership.

The Path to Leadership Through Community Service

For many of these leaders, their journey began with a deep connection to service and community. Niki Voudren, executive director of Mill Mountain Zoo, has dedicated over 20 years to nonprofit work, focusing on empowering underserved individuals and protecting wildlife. Her experience spans working with individuals with disabilities, supporting underserved community members in achieving homeownership and being a founding board member of a suicide prevention organization. “Throughout my career, I’ve found that my greatest effectiveness is awakened when I am profoundly inspired by the mission I am pursuing,” Voudren says.

Andrea Garland seeks to build trust with those she works with as director of TDM for the Roanoke Valley-Alleghany Regional Commission.

This dedication to community service is reflected in Andrea Garland’s work as director of transportation demand management at Roanoke Valley-Alleghany Regional Commission. Drawing inspiration from her experiences in Bogotá, Colombia, where she witnessed the transformation of urban transit systems, including the creation of TransMilenio (Bus Rapid Transit), Garland has brought that passion for change to Roanoke. “Serving your community with intention and passion—even through small achievements—can make a meaningful difference in someone’s life,” says Garland.

For Anna L. Weddle, school board chair for Botetourt County Public Schools, the commitment to education runs deep. “Growing up, education was always a priority in my family. My mother dedicated over 30 years to teaching, my father served on the Botetourt County School Board and my sister followed a similar path,” says Weddle. When her daughters started kindergarten and second grade, she saw an opportunity to contribute more to the school system.

Facing Challenges Head-On

These leaders have confronted significant challenges throughout their careers. When Voudren stepped into her role at Mill Mountain Zoo, she inherited decades of deferred maintenance and infrastructure issues. “I didn’t know where to start, but I knew I couldn’t abandon our dedicated team, our historic zoo, our supportive community, or the animals relying on us for their specialized care,” says Voudren.

Anna L. Weddle

The transformation that followed was remarkable. “Together, in record time, we built two new, 5,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art handicap-accessible exhibits that house dangerous animals,” Voudren says. “We repaired and replaced numerous roofs and HVAC units, turned multiple vacant exhibits into vibrant attractions, refurbished the iconic Zoo Choo and completely rebranded the zoo.”

The COVID-19 pandemic presented unprecedented challenges, particularly in education. “Throughout this experience, I learned that the loudest voices in the room are often not representative of the majority,” says Weddle. “It reinforced the importance of reaching out to all constituents and genuinely listening to the diverse perspectives of those I represent.”

Breaking Through in Male-Dominated Spaces

Many of these leaders have had to navigate male-dominated environments. “It’s not unusual for me to look around a meeting table and realize I’m the only woman in the room,” says Weddle. “As a naturally quiet person, I’ve often found it challenging to make my voice heard. Over time, I’ve learned that sometimes you have to interject, even when it doesn’t feel entirely polite, to ensure your perspective is acknowledged.”

Garland, working in transportation engineering, has faced similar challenges. “At times, it’s difficult to feel heard or taken seriously,” she says. “My strategy has been to build trust with those I admire and incorporate their strengths into my professional development.”

April Pratt Woodward, vice president of oncology at LewisGale Medical Center, points out ongoing systemic challenges. “I believe that women in leadership roles are still treated differently in terms of opportunities and pay. Many female executives, including myself, balance workweeks of over 50 hours, along with commitments to community service boards, home and family,” says Woodward. With over 25 years of experience in healthcare, she has learned to navigate these challenges while driving operational excellence and growth.

The Power of Mentorship

