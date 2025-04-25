Women Who Make Your Day at the Lake

The story below is a preview from our May/June 2025 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

These women-owned businesses offer delightful ways to spend a day off the water at Smith Mountain Lake.

A day at Smith Mountain Lake can be filled with relaxation, creativity and unique shopping experiences — all thanks to the many women-owned businesses that bring charm and character to the area. Whether you’re in the mood for a rejuvenating spa treatment, creating your own artwork, finding the perfect piece of jewelry or indulging in handcrafted goods, these local businesses offer something special for everyone.

Celeste Leiala Bailey

Hawaii Fluid Art

Born on the Big Island of Hawaii, Celeste Leiala Bailey carries the spirit of her homeland into her work at Hawaii Fluid Art. Though Virginia is now home, she will always be a Hilo Girl at heart. With her husband’s encouragement, she opened Hawaii Fluid Art on June 8, 2024, to share the joy of creativity with the community.

Expand Courtesy of Hawaii Fluid Art

“Art can be healing. It can revive the spirit. It brings people together and makes people laugh and smile,” Bailey says. “It stretches people beyond their limitations . . . to be brave.”

Hawaii Fluid Art welcomes all ages and abilities to explore fluid and resin art, offering hands-on experiences like making tumblers, charcuterie boards, canvas paintings, glass art and mosaics. Their latest addition, the Black Light Splatter Tent, brings an exciting twist to artistic expression.

Bailey also curates a collection of locally crafted jewelry, wall hangings and gifts, including Pearls with Purpose, which supports women worldwide, and items from The Crossing in Belize, a ministry empowering young men through handicrafts.

Call or text 540-525-4249 before your visit for 20% off a studio experience, and mention this article for 10% off any retail store purchase.

Hali Hubbard

Serafina Spa

Since 2019, Hali Hubbard has created a tranquil space for those seeking high-quality, all-natural skincare and wellness treatments at Serafina Spa.

Expand Courtesy of All Things Irish

“My passion for helping those in pain find relief and get back to doing what they love, holistic beauty and relaxation inspired me to offer services that not only enhance outer beauty but also promote overall well-being,” Hubbard shares.

Serafina Spa welcomes men, women and teens to enjoy massages, facials, HydraFacials, body treatments, lash and brow enhancements and customized skincare services. The spa will soon launch a massage and facial membership program — an ideal way to incorporate relaxation and self-care into your routine.

Jen Johnson

The Skin Co.

Two years ago, Jen Johnson brought advanced, results-driven skincare treatments to Smith Mountain Lake, offering services such as HydraFacials, Oxygen Facials and The Skin Pen.

“Our facials do more than rejuvenate and refine the skin,” Johnson explains. “We create a full-body experience, beginning with an aromatherapy relaxation journey and ending with treatments that leave the whole body balanced inside and out.”

The Skin Co. caters to all skin types, from teenagers struggling with acne to women embracing the beauty of aging. They specialize in “experienced skin,” offering treatments to soften wrinkles, brighten complexions and enhance natural beauty. Their boutique features organic, clean skincare brands like FarmHouse Fresh and Cosmedix.

From May through June, enjoy special offers on waxing services. Call 540-296-5179 to book an appointment.

Eileen McMahon

All Things Irish

When Eileen McMahon and her husband, Robby Shipe, moved to Smith Mountain Lake, she noticed the absence of an Irish import shop. Inspired by her Irish roots, she opened All Things Irish on March 17, 2024.

Expand Courtesy of All Things Irish

“I started All Things Irish because my parents were immigrants from Ireland, and I missed the familiar foods and imported goods I grew up with in New York,” McMahon shares.

The shop offers authentic Donnelly Irish Bacon and Bangers and Guinness products as well as Irish made jewelry, handmade sweaters, Belleek China, Galway Crystal and Irish and Scottish made purses. McMahon’s favorite part? Witnessing the spark of nostalgia in customers when they discover items that remind them of home or past travels.

For a true Irish treat, visit on a Saturday morning to enjoy McMahon’s homemade Irish scones.

Colleen Shaw

Want to learn more about the talented women entrepreneurs shaping Smith Mountain Lake’s vibrant shopping, dining and wellness scene? Check out the latest issue, now on newsstands, or see it for free in our digital guide linked below!

The story above is a preview from our May/June 2025 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!