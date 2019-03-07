The story below is from our March/April 2019 issue. For the full issue Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!

Three Roanoke women who made a difference in social awareness, business and education.

× Expand Courtesy Katie Zawacki Katie shares from her heart at the Zawacki’s farewell party when they left St. Lucia for home.

One may think the last 100 years saw more change worldwide than any other time in history. Advancements in technology, education, medicine and human rights changed the world before our eyes. Though Millennials through Gen Z-ers know little to nothing of life pre-internet, Baby Boomers watched as technology shot from slide rule and space pen to smartphone and artificial intelligence. In the United States, we witnessed a shift from a racially segregated society to electing our first black president. And though several states still have not ratified the Equal Rights Amendment, an increase of over 200 percent of women entered the labor force during the 1900s.

None of these advancements would have happened without people working to make a difference. From doctors and politicians to college students and housewives, Americans from coast to coast have worked to make our nation a better place for everyone. Included in the long list of movers and shapers of this change are many Roanoke women.

Here, we look at three of them who stand out as forward-thinking and dedicated to their fields. Women who sacrificed self for the common good. Women who paved the way...

...For social awareness

Katie Zawacki grew up Roman Catholic in a rural part of New Jersey where no Catholic church existed. This upbringing exposed her to other faiths from a young age.

“The smaller Catholic community met in the village firehouse for 10 years,” she says, “until the Presbyterian minister donated the land on which the Catholic Church was eventually built.”

Growing up in a community where “different Christian traditions worked together for the benefit of all,” made a lasting impression. After high school, Katie continued her education at Newark State College (now Kean College) and then received a degree in fashion merchandising from Tobe-Coburn School for Fashion Careers in New York City. But marriage to John, and traveling for his job as an electrical engineer, postponed any aspirations for the fashion industry.

Living for five years in places like South Africa, Holland, Spain and France, however, nurtured Katie’s small flame of awareness of people who lived and worshiped differently than she did. And, as God would have it, babies started coming during these years, laying the foundation of awareness in their lives, as well.

In 1968, the Zawackis moved to Roanoke where Katie worked to raise her five children. When the time was right, she returned to school and, in 1991, earned a bachelor’s degree in Psychology/Sociology from Mary Baldwin College. For 16 years, she worked as a prevention specialist for Blue Ridge Behavior Healthcare’s Community Service Board teaching substance abuse and violence prevention to children and youth. After John retired, the Zawackis joined the Peace Corps as prevention specialists on St. Lucia island in the Caribbean.

“There was a heavy emphasis on character education in the schools,” she says. Although Katie performed virtually the same job in St. Lucia that she did in the States, living as a minority increased her social awareness even more.

“But the people were really kind,” she says, “and we made so many friends, it was hard to say goodbye when our service ended.”

After returning from St. Lucia, Katie wasn’t sure what to do with herself. Though her age said it was time to retire, her energy and drive to make a difference said otherwise. She tried doing consulting work, but that didn’t pan out.

“So, I asked my pastor, ‘What can I do now?’” Katie says. He suggested an interfaith program the diocese was just beginning. After attending training workshops in Richmond, in 2008 she and her husband took charge of the Roanoke region’s Voices of Faith, a grassroots organization designed to promote understanding between people of different religions. That was just the beginning.

“It’s been an adventure,” she says, “I’ve met people I never would have met before.”

Through community meals, women’s groups and book readings, Voices of Faith has paved the way to a greater understanding among the citizens of Roanoke.

From Voices of Faith came Points of Diversity. Under the umbrella of the Virginia Center for Inclusive Communities (VCIC), Points of Diversity “goes beyond faith, to other differences like race, ethnicity and sexual orientation,” Katie says.

Youth programs from both groups put Katie back into the classroom, laying pavement for our youth to be more culturally and socially aware and training them to communicate with those different from themselves.

“If you can’t communicate,” says Katie, now 73 years old, “you’ll never understand your differences.” And understanding is what paves the way for the next generation.

