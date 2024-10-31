Your 2024 Holiday Gift Guide

A Special Advertising Section

Merry & Bright

Give the gift of shopping local to your loved ones.

When you shop local, you’re supporting the friends and neighbors who make our community special. Even better? Whether you’re looking for unique decor, gorgeous jewelry or even a fantastic getaway vacation, these local businesses offer one-of-a-kind gifts that are sure to wow everyone on your list! (And don’t forget to treat yourself, too — you’ve earned it!)

Expand 14K Yellow Gold Diamond Drop Beaded Necklace by Brevani ($3,589). Available at AmRhein’s Fine Jewelry.

AmRhein’s Fine Jewelry

A romantic 14K yellow gold necklace featuring brilliant round diamonds set in a pear-shaped bezel, totaling 0.85 ct. Finished with a lobster clasp and adjustable from 16-18.” This elegant piece combines timeless beauty and charm, perfect for celebrating life's most cherished moments.

4347 Starkey Road, Roanoke, VA 24018

540-989-7100

amrheins.com

Expand Oiled Leather Journals ($9.99-$37.99). Available at chocolatepaper.

chocolatepaper

A Roanoke original since 2006 and located on the Roanoke City Market. Offering a perfectly curated collection of gifts, chocolates and greeting cards at a destination like no other. Custom Roanoke items, gift baskets, corporate gifts and much more to check off every list!

308-3 Market St, Roanoke, VA 24011

540-342-6061

chocolatepaperroanoke.com

curioStudio, Roanoke VA

Expand The Roanoke Star Series: sun*spree™ & bourbon glass (from $15/sun*spree™ and $24/glass). Available at curioStudio.

Artistically etched crystal glassware featuring iconic Roanoke landmarks. Select your glass, select our image! Designed by Roanoke artist, Brett LaGue; historical bios by Roanoke historian, Nelson Harris. sun*spree™ ornamental sun-catchers on your Holiday tree then in your favorite window. Each features our collection of iconic Roanoke landmarks. Select beveled glass or weighted acrylic. Sold exclusively in local shops (see our print ad on page 79 for list).

Roanoke, VA

kw.curioStudio@gmail.com

curioStudio.net

Expand Turning Point Cross Necklace in Sterling Silver ($199). Available at Ginger's Jewelry.

Ginger's Jewelry

Each 18” necklace comes boxed & packaged with a card enclosed that reads “Turning Point…Where the chains of fear & doubt are broken. Courage is renewed. A prayer is answered. And the heart finds peace.” Mention this ad to receive 10% off from Ginger’s Jewelry, voted Best Jewelry Store 2024!

3565 Electric Road, Suite C, Roanoke, VA 24018

540-563-5559

gingersjewelry.com

Expand Shadow Boxes (Prices Vary). Available at Simply Framing by Kristi.

Simply Framing by Kristi

Shadow boxes are a great way to highlight cherished memories. If you're looking for a way to showcase sports memorabilia, baby items, graduation items, and more, visit us. Our team can properly set up the box with any size that you need.

3203 Brambleton Avenue, Roanoke, VA

540-400-6600

simplyframingkristi.com

Expand Holiday Tableware (Napkins $64/pair; Dishware $38 - $53). Available at WyndRose.

WyndRose

Bring the magic of nature to your holiday table with our exotic napkins in Royal Red & our Kruger dishware collections. Each piece in the luxurious napkin pair is a masterpiece that weaves the untamed spirit of Africa, while each plate is completed with twelve layers of color, building up the exquisitely detailed artwork on each.

23 Salem Ave SE, Roanoke, VA 24011

540-566-4900

wyndroseboutique.com