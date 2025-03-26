A Special Advertising Section

Whether it’s a little luxury, a well-deserved splurge or a thoughtful gift, our Treat Yourself guide showcases the best local products and services to help you relax and indulge.

YogaSix Roanoke

YogaSix Roanoke is a Vinyasa-based yoga studio offering a multi-sensory experience that touches on all aspects of a person’s well-being. We have six core classes that offer a variety. Our Y6 101, Restore, and Slow Flow provide a more relaxing flow while our Power, Y6 Hot, and Sculpt & Flow deliver a more energizing experience. Our classes are designed to be accessible to all through our teaching methodology and language formula that provides a supportive space from the beginner to the advanced yogi. We recognize that each class member is UNIQUE - their bodies, their history, their experience. We celebrate every individual in finding their perfect pose by teaching from the simple to the complex and using props. Our goal is to celebrate our students with a warm, friendly and inviting space so they have a fun experience and leave feeling energized and empowered.

Additional Offerings: Private training/semi-private/small group classes; Birthday, bachelor/bachelorette party, corporate/staff retreat; Workshops to educate our members to enhance their practice and reduce risk of injury.

Retail Offerings: Top of the line yoga equipment and clothing (Y6, Liforme & Manduka Mats, Yogitoes, Alo, Nomadix Towels; Beyond Yoga, Tavi, Alo, Spiritual Gangster, lululemon, Y6 Clothing).

4235 Electric Road, Suite 103, Roanoke, VA 24018

540-685-1996

yogasix.com/location/roanoke.

chocolatepaper

chocolatepaper is the essence of “Treat Yourself.” From wine, candles, and chocolate to hot tea, puzzles and a good book, your choices are only limited by your time. Visit us on the Roanoke City Market to browse the possibilities.

308-3 Market Street SE, Roanoke, VA 24011

540-342-6011

chocolatepaperroanoke.com

Wyndrose

Perfect for birthdays, anniversaries, or simply to show someone you care, this luxurious gift box combines elegance & comfort into one unforgettable present. Indulge in customer favorite, Dreamsoft Travel Scarf paired with the exquisite candle & silky lotion combo in captivating fragrances of fresh fig, white cedarwood and cashmere musk.

23 Salem Ave SE Roanoke, VA 24011

540-566-4900

wyndroseboutique.com