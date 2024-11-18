Your 2025 Dining Awards Winners

This list of winners highlights the results of our exciting reader poll that took place at TheRoanoker.com during the summer of 2024. Thousands of enthusiastic voters rallied behind their favorite local spots, showcasing the community's love for the region’s culinary treasures. We raise a toast to these passionate supporters as we keep savoring the best local flavors!

× Expand John Park

Best Appetizers

Best Small Plates

Platinum: bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar

bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar Gold: Sidecar

Sidecar Silver: The River and Rail Restaurant

Best Salads

Best Biscuits

Platinum: Scratch Biscuit Co.

Scratch Biscuit Co. Gold: Scrambled

Scrambled Silver: Crystal Spring Grocery Co.

Best Brunch

Platinum: The Regency Room at Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center

The Regency Room at Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center Gold: Billy’s (tie)

Billy’s (tie) Gold: Scrambled (tie)

Best Barbecue

Platinum: Mama Jean’s BBQ

Mama Jean’s BBQ Gold: Pok-E-Joe’s

Pok-E-Joe’s Silver: Three Li’l Pigs Barbeque

Best Wings

Platinum: AllSports Café

AllSports Café Gold: Pok-E-Joe’s

Pok-E-Joe’s Silver: Mama Jean’s BBQ

Best Fried Chicken

Platinum: Lucky Restaurant

Lucky Restaurant Gold: Gina’s “Food with Flavor” (now closed)

Gina’s “Food with Flavor” (now closed) Silver: The Hatch (tie)

The Hatch (tie) Silver: The River and Rail Restaurant (tie)

Best Burgers

Platinum: Farmburguesa

Farmburguesa Gold: Burger in the Square

Burger in the Square Silver: Pok-E-Joe’s

Best Pizza

Platinum: Grace’s Place Pizzeria

Grace’s Place Pizzeria Gold: New York Pizza

New York Pizza Silver: Papa’s Pizza

Best Steakhouse

Platinum: Frankie Rowland’s Steakhouse

Frankie Rowland’s Steakhouse Gold: Billy’s

Billy’s Silver: Montano’s International Gourmet

Best Tacos

Platinum: Tacos Rojas

Tacos Rojas Gold: Tuco’s Taqueria Garaje

Tuco’s Taqueria Garaje Silver: Taco Riendo

Best Chili

Best Bar Food

Platinum: Martin’s Downtown Bar and Grill

Martin’s Downtown Bar and Grill Gold: Twisted Track Brewpub

Twisted Track Brewpub Silver: Pok-E-Joe’s

Best Sandwiches

Platinum: Macado’s

Macado’s Gold: Crystal Spring Grocery Co. (tie)

Crystal Spring Grocery Co. (tie) Gold: Montano’s International Gourmet (tie)

Best Seafood

Best Pasta

Platinum: Fortunato

Fortunato Gold: Sal’s Italian Restaurant

Sal’s Italian Restaurant Silver: Remini’s

Best Sushi

Platinum: Wasabi’s

Wasabi’s Gold: Ben Gui Sushi

Ben Gui Sushi Silver: Café Asia 2

Best Chinese Restaurant

Platinum: Szechuan Restaurant

Szechuan Restaurant Gold: Café Asia 2

Café Asia 2 Silver: Red Palace

Best Japanese Restaurant

Platinum: Kabuki Japanese Steakhouse

Kabuki Japanese Steakhouse Gold: Ichiban Japanese Steakhouse

Ichiban Japanese Steakhouse Silver: Wasabi’s

Best Thai Restaurant

Platinum: City Corner 2

City Corner 2 Gold: Thai Continental

Thai Continental Silver: Nakhonthai Cuisine

Best Vietnamese Restaurant

Platinum: Viet Sub

Viet Sub Gold: Pho Viet Nam

Pho Viet Nam Silver: It’s Pho Time

Best Indian Restaurant

Platinum: Taaza Indian Cuisine

Taaza Indian Cuisine Gold: Nawab

Best Italian Restaurant

Platinum: Sal’s Italian Restaurant

Sal’s Italian Restaurant Gold: Luigi’s Italian Gourmet Restaurant

Luigi’s Italian Gourmet Restaurant Silver: Remini’s

Best Mexican Restaurant

Platinum: Tacos Rojas

Tacos Rojas Gold: El Rodeo

El Rodeo Silver: Alejandro’s Mexican Grill

Best Greek / Mediterranean Restaurant

Platinum: Paul’s Restaurant (tie)

Paul’s Restaurant (tie) Platinum: Petra Mediterranean Grill (tie)

Petra Mediterranean Grill (tie) Gold: Cedars Lebanese Restaurant (tie)

Cedars Lebanese Restaurant (tie) Gold: Falafel House (tie)

Best International Restaurant

Platinum: Montano’s International Gourmet

Montano’s International Gourmet Gold: Inka Grill Peruvian Cuisine

Inka Grill Peruvian Cuisine Silver: Cedars Lebanese Restaurant

Best Diner

Platinum: Angelle’s Diner

Angelle’s Diner Gold: Texas Tavern

Texas Tavern Silver: Ernie’s

Best Bakery

Platinum: Bread Craft

Bread Craft Gold: Our Daily Bread

Our Daily Bread Silver: On the Rise Bakery

Best Special Occasion Cakes

Platinum: Evie’s Bistro and Bakery

Evie’s Bistro and Bakery Gold: Wildflour Café at Towers

Wildflour Café at Towers Silver: Kind Baking Co.

Best Desserts

Platinum: Evie’s Bistro and Bakery

Evie’s Bistro and Bakery Gold: Montano’s International Gourmet

Montano’s International Gourmet Silver: Brood Restaurant and Bar

Best Fine Chocolates & Truffles

Best Candy Shop

Platinum: chocolatepaper

chocolatepaper Gold: The Candy Store

The Candy Store Silver: Sugar Magnolia

Best Ice Cream Shop

Platinum: Blue Cow Ice Cream Co.

Blue Cow Ice Cream Co. Gold: Salem Ice Cream Parlor

Salem Ice Cream Parlor Silver: Katie’s Ice Cream & Chocolates

Best Shaved Ice

Platinum: Hang 10 Hawaiian Ice & Cream

Hang 10 Hawaiian Ice & Cream Gold: The Rad Shack

The Rad Shack Silver: Hawaiian Shaved Ice Salem

Best Local Coffee Shop

Platinum: Mill Mountain Coffee and Tea

Mill Mountain Coffee and Tea Gold: RND Coffee

RND Coffee Silver: Sweet Donkey Coffee House

Best Local Craft Beer Selection (Restaurant)

Platinum: Wasena City Tap Room and Grill

Wasena City Tap Room and Grill Gold: Montano’s International Gourmet (tie)

Montano’s International Gourmet (tie) Gold: Twisted Track Brewpub (tie)

Best Brewery

Platinum: Parkway Brewing

Parkway Brewing Gold: Twisted Track Brewpub

Twisted Track Brewpub Silver: Big Lick Brewing Company

Best Winery

Platinum: Chateau Morrisette

Chateau Morrisette Gold: Well Hung Vineyard

Well Hung Vineyard Silver: Valhalla Vineyards and Wine

Most Creative Cocktails

Platinum: Lucky

Lucky Gold: Sidecar

Sidecar Silver: Brood Restaurant and Bar

Best Mocktails

Platinum: Brood Restaurant and Bar

Brood Restaurant and Bar Gold: bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar

bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar Silver: The River and Rail Restaurant

Best Wine List

Platinum: Montano’s International Gourmet

Montano’s International Gourmet Gold: Frankie Rowland’s Steakhouse

Frankie Rowland’s Steakhouse Silver: Fortunato (tie)

Fortunato (tie) Silver The River and Rail Restaurant (tie)

Best Happy Hour Deals

Platinum: Taaza Indian Cuisine

Taaza Indian Cuisine Gold: Pok-E-Joe’s (tie)

Pok-E-Joe’s (tie) Gold: Sidecar (tie)

Best Brunch Drinks

Platinum: bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar

bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar Gold: Billy’s

Billy’s Silver: Scrambled

Bar Where Everyone Knows Your Name

Top Bartender

Platinum: Henry Hill at 1882 Bar, The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center

Henry Hill at 1882 Bar, The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center Gold: Kelly Cassell, Montano’s International Gourmet

Kelly Cassell, Montano’s International Gourmet Silver: Steve Cadora, Brood Restaurant and Bar

Restaurant with the Best Live Entertainment

Most Diverse Menu

Platinum: Montano’s International Gourmet

Montano’s International Gourmet Gold: Brood Restaurant and Bar

Brood Restaurant and Bar Silver: bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar (tie)

bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar (tie) Silver The Vault at Liberty Trust (tie)

Best Pet-friendly Patio

Platinum: The Green Goat

The Green Goat Gold: Twisted Track Brewpub

Twisted Track Brewpub Silver: Big Lick Brewing Company

Best Fine Dining

Platinum: Brood Restaurant and Bar

Brood Restaurant and Bar Gold: Alexander’s

Alexander’s Silver: Sidecar

Hidden Gem

Best Family-friendly Restaurant

Best Breakfast Menu

Platinum: Scrambled

Scrambled Gold: Our Daily Bread

Our Daily Bread Silver: Scratch Biscuit Co.

Best Place for Lunch

Best Place for Healthy Eating

Platinum: Fruits & Roots Juice & Smoothie Bar

Fruits & Roots Juice & Smoothie Bar Gold: Montano’s International Gourmet

Montano’s International Gourmet Silver: bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar

Place You Could Visit 24/7/365

Best Restaurant Decor

Platinum: Brood Restaurant and Bar

Brood Restaurant and Bar Gold: Sidecar

Sidecar Silver: Macado’s

Best Date-Night Spot

Platinum: Brood Restaurant and Bar

Brood Restaurant and Bar Gold: The River and Rail Restaurant

The River and Rail Restaurant Silver: Sidecar

Best Outdoor Dining

Best for Watching the Game

Platinum: AllSports Café

AllSports Café Gold: Mac and Bob’s

Mac and Bob’s Silver: Village Grill

Best for a Private Party / Celebration