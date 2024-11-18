Your 2025 Dining Awards Winners

This list of winners highlights the results of our exciting reader poll that took place at TheRoanoker.com during the summer of 2024. Thousands of enthusiastic voters rallied behind their favorite local spots, showcasing the community's love for the region’s culinary treasures. We raise a toast to these passionate supporters as we keep savoring the best local flavors!
×
John Park
Best Appetizers
- Platinum: Brood Restaurant and Bar
- Gold: Pok-E-Joe’s (tie)
- Gold: Montano’s International Gourmet (tie)
- Gold: Sidecar (tie)
Best Small Plates
- Platinum: bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar
- Gold: Sidecar
- Silver: The River and Rail Restaurant
Best Salads
- Platinum: Montano’s International Gourmet
- Gold: Mac and Bob’s
- Silver: Pok-E-Joe’s
Best Biscuits
- Platinum: Scratch Biscuit Co.
- Gold: Scrambled
- Silver: Crystal Spring Grocery Co.
Best Brunch
- Platinum: The Regency Room at Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center
- Gold: Billy’s (tie)
- Gold: Scrambled (tie)
Best Barbecue
- Platinum: Mama Jean’s BBQ
- Gold: Pok-E-Joe’s
- Silver: Three Li’l Pigs Barbeque
Best Wings
- Platinum: AllSports Café
- Gold: Pok-E-Joe’s
- Silver: Mama Jean’s BBQ
Best Fried Chicken
- Platinum: Lucky Restaurant
- Gold: Gina’s “Food with Flavor” (now closed)
- Silver: The Hatch (tie)
- Silver: The River and Rail Restaurant (tie)
Best Burgers
- Platinum: Farmburguesa
- Gold: Burger in the Square
- Silver: Pok-E-Joe’s
Best Pizza
- Platinum: Grace’s Place Pizzeria
- Gold: New York Pizza
- Silver: Papa’s Pizza
Best Steakhouse
- Platinum: Frankie Rowland’s Steakhouse
- Gold: Billy’s
- Silver: Montano’s International Gourmet
Best Tacos
- Platinum: Tacos Rojas
- Gold: Tuco’s Taqueria Garaje
- Silver: Taco Riendo
Best Chili
- Platinum: Texas Tavern
- Gold: Treehouse Tavern
- Silver: Martin’s Downtown Bar and Grill (tie)
- Silver: Montano’s International Gourmet (tie)
- Silver: Pok-E-Joe’s (tie)
Best Bar Food
- Platinum: Martin’s Downtown Bar and Grill
- Gold: Twisted Track Brewpub
- Silver: Pok-E-Joe’s
Best Sandwiches
- Platinum: Macado’s
- Gold: Crystal Spring Grocery Co. (tie)
- Gold: Montano’s International Gourmet (tie)
Best Seafood
- Platinum: Awful Arthur’s
- Gold: Montano’s International Gourmet
- Silver: Harbor Inn (tie)
- Silver: Six & Sky (tie)
Best Pasta
- Platinum: Fortunato
- Gold: Sal’s Italian Restaurant
- Silver: Remini’s
Best Sushi
- Platinum: Wasabi’s
- Gold: Ben Gui Sushi
- Silver: Café Asia 2
Best Chinese Restaurant
- Platinum: Szechuan Restaurant
- Gold: Café Asia 2
- Silver: Red Palace
Best Japanese Restaurant
- Platinum: Kabuki Japanese Steakhouse
- Gold: Ichiban Japanese Steakhouse
- Silver: Wasabi’s
Best Thai Restaurant
- Platinum: City Corner 2
- Gold: Thai Continental
- Silver: Nakhonthai Cuisine
Best Vietnamese Restaurant
- Platinum: Viet Sub
- Gold: Pho Viet Nam
- Silver: It’s Pho Time
Best Indian Restaurant
- Platinum: Taaza Indian Cuisine
- Gold: Nawab
Best Italian Restaurant
- Platinum: Sal’s Italian Restaurant
- Gold: Luigi’s Italian Gourmet Restaurant
- Silver: Remini’s
Best Mexican Restaurant
- Platinum: Tacos Rojas
- Gold: El Rodeo
- Silver: Alejandro’s Mexican Grill
Best Greek / Mediterranean Restaurant
- Platinum: Paul’s Restaurant (tie)
- Platinum: Petra Mediterranean Grill (tie)
- Gold: Cedars Lebanese Restaurant (tie)
- Gold: Falafel House (tie)
Best International Restaurant
- Platinum: Montano’s International Gourmet
- Gold: Inka Grill Peruvian Cuisine
- Silver: Cedars Lebanese Restaurant
Best Diner
- Platinum: Angelle’s Diner
- Gold: Texas Tavern
- Silver: Ernie’s
Best Bakery
- Platinum: Bread Craft
- Gold: Our Daily Bread
- Silver: On the Rise Bakery
Best Special Occasion Cakes
- Platinum: Evie’s Bistro and Bakery
- Gold: Wildflour Café at Towers
- Silver: Kind Baking Co.
Best Desserts
- Platinum: Evie’s Bistro and Bakery
- Gold: Montano’s International Gourmet
- Silver: Brood Restaurant and Bar
Best Fine Chocolates & Truffles
- Platinum: chocolatepaper
- Gold: Montano’s International Gourmet (tie)
- Gold: Sugar Magnolia (tie)
Best Candy Shop
- Platinum: chocolatepaper
- Gold: The Candy Store
- Silver: Sugar Magnolia
Best Ice Cream Shop
- Platinum: Blue Cow Ice Cream Co.
- Gold: Salem Ice Cream Parlor
- Silver: Katie’s Ice Cream & Chocolates
Best Shaved Ice
- Platinum: Hang 10 Hawaiian Ice & Cream
- Gold: The Rad Shack
- Silver: Hawaiian Shaved Ice Salem
Best Local Coffee Shop
- Platinum: Mill Mountain Coffee and Tea
- Gold: RND Coffee
- Silver: Sweet Donkey Coffee House
Best Local Craft Beer Selection (Restaurant)
- Platinum: Wasena City Tap Room and Grill
- Gold: Montano’s International Gourmet (tie)
- Gold: Twisted Track Brewpub (tie)
Best Brewery
- Platinum: Parkway Brewing
- Gold: Twisted Track Brewpub
- Silver: Big Lick Brewing Company
Best Winery
- Platinum: Chateau Morrisette
- Gold: Well Hung Vineyard
- Silver: Valhalla Vineyards and Wine
Most Creative Cocktails
- Platinum: Lucky
- Gold: Sidecar
- Silver: Brood Restaurant and Bar
Best Mocktails
- Platinum: Brood Restaurant and Bar
- Gold: bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar
- Silver: The River and Rail Restaurant
Best Wine List
- Platinum: Montano’s International Gourmet
- Gold: Frankie Rowland’s Steakhouse
- Silver: Fortunato (tie)
- Silver The River and Rail Restaurant (tie)
Best Happy Hour Deals
- Platinum: Taaza Indian Cuisine
- Gold: Pok-E-Joe’s (tie)
- Gold: Sidecar (tie)
Best Brunch Drinks
- Platinum: bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar
- Gold: Billy’s
- Silver: Scrambled
Bar Where Everyone Knows Your Name
- Platinum: Community Inn
- Gold: Montano’s International Gourmet
- Silver: Pok-E-Joe’s (tie)
- Silver: Treehouse Tavern (tie)
Top Bartender
- Platinum: Henry Hill at 1882 Bar, The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center
- Gold: Kelly Cassell, Montano’s International Gourmet
- Silver: Steve Cadora, Brood Restaurant and Bar
Restaurant with the Best Live Entertainment
- Platinum: Martin’s Downtown Bar and Grill
- Gold: Pok-E-Joe’s
- Silver: Montano’s International Gourmet
Most Diverse Menu
- Platinum: Montano’s International Gourmet
- Gold: Brood Restaurant and Bar
- Silver: bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar (tie)
- Silver The Vault at Liberty Trust (tie)
Best Pet-friendly Patio
- Platinum: The Green Goat
- Gold: Twisted Track Brewpub
- Silver: Big Lick Brewing Company
Best Fine Dining
- Platinum: Brood Restaurant and Bar
- Gold: Alexander’s
- Silver: Sidecar
Hidden Gem
- Platinum: Brood Restaurant and Bar
- Gold: Treehouse Tavern
- Silver: Bernard’s Gastropub & Eatery
Best Family-friendly Restaurant
- Platinum: Pok-E-Joe’s
- Gold: Treehouse Tavern
- Silver: Mac and Bob’s
Best Breakfast Menu
- Platinum: Scrambled
- Gold: Our Daily Bread
- Silver: Scratch Biscuit Co.
Best Place for Lunch
- Platinum: Crystal Spring Grocery Co.
- Gold: Montano’s International Gourmet
- Silver: Pok-E-Joe’s
Best Place for Healthy Eating
- Platinum: Fruits & Roots Juice & Smoothie Bar
- Gold: Montano’s International Gourmet
- Silver: bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar
Place You Could Visit 24/7/365
- Platinum: Pok-E-Joe’s (tie)
- Platinum: Montano’s International Gourmet (tie)
- Gold: bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar
Best Restaurant Decor
- Platinum: Brood Restaurant and Bar
- Gold: Sidecar
- Silver: Macado’s
Best Date-Night Spot
- Platinum: Brood Restaurant and Bar
- Gold: The River and Rail Restaurant
- Silver: Sidecar
Best Outdoor Dining
- Platinum: Six & Sky
- Gold: Treehouse Tavern
- Silver: Village Grill
Best for Watching the Game
- Platinum: AllSports Café
- Gold: Mac and Bob’s
- Silver: Village Grill
Best for a Private Party / Celebration
- Platinum: Montano’s International Gourmet
- Gold: bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar (tie)
- Gold: Brood Restaurant and Bar (tie)
Best Food Truck
- Platinum: Mama Jean’s BBQ
- Gold: Mountain Grille
- Silver: Taco Riendo
Best Takeout / Curbside Service
- Platinum: Mama Jeans BBQ
- Gold: Montano’s International Gourmet
- Silver: Treehouse Tavern (tie)
- Silver: Pok-E-Joe’s (tie)
Best Late-Night Eats
- Platinum: Texas Tavern
- Gold: Pok-E-Joe’s
- Silver: Martin’s Downtown Bar & Grill
Best Farm-To-Table Menu
- Platinum: bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar (tie)
- Platinum: The River and Rail Restaurant (tie)
- Gold: Brood Restaurant and Bar
Restaurant With Can’t-Miss Daily Specials
- Platinum: Mama Jean’s BBQ
- Gold: Montano’s International Gourmet
- Silver: Brood Restaurant and Bar
Best Vegetarian Menu
- Platinum: bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar
- Gold: Montano’s International Gourmet
- Silver: Fruits & Roots Juice & Smoothie Bar
Best Vegan Menu
- Platinum: Fruits & Roots Juice & Smoothie Bar
- Gold: Queen’s Vegan Café
- Silver: bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar
Best Allergen-friendly Options (gluten-free, dairy-free, nut-free)
- Platinum: Brood Restaurant and Bar
- Gold: Montano’s International Gourmet
- Silver: bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar
Best Festival for Food
- Platinum: Local Colors
- Gold: Roanoke Greek Festival
- Silver: Roanoke Lebanese Festival (tie)
- Silver: Roanoke Wing Fest (tie)
Best Downtown Roanoke City Restaurant
- Platinum: Sidecar
- Gold: Billy’s
- Silver: Martin’s Downtown Bar and Grill
Best Roanoke City Restaurant (Outside Downtown)
- Platinum: The River and Rail Restaurant
- Gold: Montano’s International Restaurant
- Silver: bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar
Best Southwest Roanoke City / County Restaurant
- Platinum: Montano’s International Restaurant
- Gold: The River and Rail Restaurant
- Silver: Remini’s
Best Roanoke County Restaurant
- Platinum: Treehouse Tavern
- Gold: Hollywood’s Restaurant & Bakery
- Silver: Remini’s
Best Salem Restaurant
- Platinum: Brood Restaurant & Bar
- Gold: Mac & Bob’s
- Silver: Frankie Rowland’s Steakhouse
Best Vinton Restaurant
- Platinum: Pok-E-Joe’s
- Gold: Dogwood Restaurant
- Silver: Pollard 107 South (tie)
- Silver: New York Pizza (tie)
Best Smith Mountain Lake Restaurant
- Platinum: Napoli Cowboy
- Gold: Mango’s Bar and Grill
- Silver: Moosie’s
Best 460 / Bonsack Area Restaurant
- Platinum: Sal’s Italian Restaurant
- Gold: Café Asia
- Silver: Top Dawgs Pub & Deli
Best Botetourt County Restaurant
- Platinum: Tizzone Wood-Fired Kitchen & Wine Bar
- Gold: Town Center Taphouse
- Silver: Three Li’l Pigs Barbeque
Best Hollins / North County Restaurant
- Platinum: Hollywood’s Restaurant & Bakery
- Gold: Lews Restaurant
- Silver: Mike’s Deli (tie)
- Silver: Don Ho’s Restaurant & Lounge (tie)
Best New Restaurant (opened in the last 18 months)
- Platinum: Brood Restaurant and Bar
- Gold: Six & Sky
- Silver: Pollard 107 South
Best Overall Restaurant
- Platinum: Brood Restaurant and Bar
- Gold: The River and Rail Restaurant
- Silver: Sidecar
Best Overall Staff
- Platinum: Brood Restaurant and Bar
- Gold: The River and Rail Restaurant
- Silver: bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar
Top Chef
- Platinum: Ted Polfelt, Brood Restaurant and Bar
- Gold: Nate Sloan, bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar
- Silver: Madison Ruckel, Mama Jean’s BBQ