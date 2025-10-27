Your 2025 Holiday Gift Guide

A Special Advertising Section

The holidays are the perfect time to celebrate our community and find gifts that feel personal and meaningful. From handmade treasures to unique local favorites, our guide highlights something for everyone on your list, supporting neighbors and small businesses while spreading a little extra cheer this season.

Give the gift of shopping local to your loved ones.

Expand Courtesy of AmRhein's Roanoke & Salem Charms ($80-$450).

AmRhein’s Fine Jewelry

Celebrate your hometown with Roanoke Salem Charms, available only at AmRhein’s Fine Jewelry. Featuring over 50 designs in sterling, 10K, and 14K, each charm honors local landmarks like the Roanoke Star and historic sites—a beautiful way to carry the spirit of Roanoke and Salem wherever you go.

4347 Starkey Road, Roanoke VA 24018

540-989-7100

amrheins.com

Expand Courtesy of chocolatepaper Solid Chocolate Roanoke Star ($8.99-$10.99).

chocolatepaper

An icon IRL and on Market Street. A chocolatepaper exclusive, the renowned five-inch solid chocolate Mill Mountain Star is perfect for every occasion, but fits really well in Christmas Stockings. Wrapped in cellophane or a gift box and tied with ribbon with your choice of dark or milk chocolate.

308-3 Market St, Roanoke, VA 24011

540-342-6061

chocolatepaperroanoke.com

Frontier Culture Museum of Virginia

Expand Frontier Culture Museum of Virginia Annual Passes ($30).

Give the gift of an experience! There are so many new, exciting, and educational events, programs, and exhibits happening every day at the Frontier Culture Museum of Virginia in Staunton, VA! Buy an Annual Pass (for yourself or as a wonderful experience-based gift for those on your holiday shopping lists). Then, visit as often as you like for a full year. Annual Passes start saving money beginning with the second visit!

1290 Richmond Rd, Staunton, VA 24401

540-332-7850

frontiermuseum.org

Expand Campfire Snowmen ($35).

Mountain View Candles

Campfire Snowmen Tea light holder gift sets. One of a kind, not found in stores, handcrafted from 100% sustainable eco-friendly Gypsum cement. Each set is poured, sanded and sealed by hand. This set comes beautifully packaged with 4 seasonal teas lights & classic wooden matches in a glass case.

929 Mountain View Terrace SW

540-330-3670

IG: @mountainviewcandles

Expand Oh Goodie Gift Box ($75).

Oh Goodie

Oh Goodie it’s time for the holidays and we are here for all of your memorable moments and special occasions. We will custom design the perfect gift box or basket from our unique selection of gifting options. Oh Goodie offers shipping and local delivery.

Located in Lusso 3117 1-B Franklin Road Roanoke, VA

540-798-3430

ohgoodieshop.com

Expand Red Light Therapy Stand ($750).

Sculpt Wellness & Weight Loss

Experience the power of professional-grade red and infrared light therapy from your own home. The Spectrum Red Light Stand delivers 300W of rejuvenating light with 60 high-output LEDs, supporting skin health, recovery, and relaxation. Compact yet powerful, it’s perfect for your wellness lifestyle!

5115 Bernard Drive Suite 106 Cave Spring, VA 24018

540-200-8336

sculptwellnessandweightloss.com

WyndRose

Expand Courtesy of Wyndrose Sabie Forest Table Runner in Delta ($168).

Crafted traditions for a modern holiday. Inspired by the vibrant beauty of Sabie, our runners bring rich texture and a touch of luxury to your holiday table.

23 Salem Ave SE, Roanoke VA 24011

540-566-4900

wyndroseboutique.com

The Roanoker

Expand 1-Year Roanoker Magazine Subscription ($14.95).

Give the gift of your favorite city magazine this year.

https://subscription.theroanoker.com/order