Your 2026 Dining Awards winners can’t wait to serve up your next amazing meal.

The results are in, and they’re as flavorful as a perfectly mixed cocktail. This summer, thousands of readers cast their votes in our annual dining poll at TheRoanoker.com, rallying behind the local favorites that keep our dining scene thriving. From hidden gems to can’t-miss newcomers, every ballot was a nod to the places that bring us comfort, joy and plenty of delicious memories.

Just like a great bartender knows how to balance every pour, our readers have blended together a list that truly captures the spirit of Roanoke’s food scene. This year, in partnership with Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge, we took a fresh approach — separating winners by region, including Roanoke City, Roanoke County, Salem, Botetourt County and Franklin County — to better highlight the standout spots in each area. Of course, we know there are countless other places to explore, and we love keeping an eye out for both old favorites and fresh discoveries.

Thanks to all of you for celebrating the best our region has to offer — and to the restaurants and staff who keep us full, happy and always coming back for more. Congratulations!

Roanoke City

Best Overall Restaurant

Platinum: Sidecar

Sidecar Gold: The River and Rail Restaurant

The River and Rail Restaurant Silver: bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar

Best Overall Restaurant Staff

Platinum: Martin’s Downtown Bar & Grill

Martin’s Downtown Bar & Grill Gold: The River and Rail Restaurant (tie)

The River and Rail Restaurant (tie) Gold: Sidecar (tie)

Top Chef

Platinum: Nate Sloan, bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar

Nate Sloan, bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar Gold: Brandon Stinnett, The Hangry Bulldog

Brandon Stinnett, The Hangry Bulldog Silver: Brad Deaton, Sidecar

Best Downtown Roanoke City Restaurant

Platinum: Sidecar

Sidecar Gold: Martin’s Downtown Bar & Grill (tie)

Martin’s Downtown Bar & Grill (tie) Gold: The Hangry Bulldog (tie)

Best Roanoke City Restaurant (Outside Downtown)

Platinum: bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar

bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar Gold: The River and Rail Restaurant

The River and Rail Restaurant Silver: Montano’s International Gourmet

Best New Restaurant (opened in the last 18 months)

Platinum: Jaybird Tavern

Jaybird Tavern Gold: Show Pony

Show Pony Silver: Taco Riendo

Best Appetizers / Small Plates

Platinum: bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar

bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar Gold: Sidecar

Sidecar Silver: The Vault at Liberty Trust

Best Salads

Platinum: Montano’s International Gourmet

Montano’s International Gourmet Gold: Martin’s Downtown Bar & Grill

Martin’s Downtown Bar & Grill Silver: bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar

Best Biscuits

Platinum: Scratch Biscuit Co.

Scratch Biscuit Co. Gold: Scrambled

Scrambled Silver: Crumbles

Best Brunch

Platinum: The Regency Room at Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center

The Regency Room at Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center Gold: Scrambled

Scrambled Silver: bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar (tie)

bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar (tie) Silver: Billy’s (tie)

Best Barbecue

Platinum: Mama Jean’s BBQ

Mama Jean’s BBQ Gold: The Hangry Bulldog

The Hangry Bulldog Silver: Village Grill

Best Wings

Platinum: AllSports Café

AllSports Café Gold: Jaybird Tavern

Jaybird Tavern Silver: The Hangry Bulldog

Best Burgers

Platinum: Martin’s Downtown Bar & Grill

Martin’s Downtown Bar & Grill Gold: The Hangry Bulldog

The Hangry Bulldog Silver: Village Grill

Best Pizza

Platinum: Jaybird Tavern

Jaybird Tavern Gold: Bobby’s Hot & Cheesy

Bobby’s Hot & Cheesy Silver: Grace’s Pizza

Best Steakhouse

Platinum: Frankie Rowland’s Steakhouse

Frankie Rowland’s Steakhouse Gold: Billy’s

Billy’s Silver: Great 611 Steakhouse

Best Sandwiches

Platinum: The Hangry Bulldog

The Hangry Bulldog Gold: Montano’s International Gourmet

Montano’s International Gourmet Silver: Macado’s

Best Seafood

Platinum: Montano’s International Gourmet

Montano’s International Gourmet Gold: Six & Sky

Six & Sky Silver: Billy’s

Best Sushi

Platinum: Wasabi’s

Wasabi’s Gold: Taste of Asia

Taste of Asia Silver: The Maridor

Best Vegetarian Menu

Platinum: bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar

bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar Gold: Evie’s Bistro and Bakery

Evie’s Bistro and Bakery Silver: Taaza Indian Cuisine

Best Vegan Menu

Platinum: bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar

bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar Gold: Taaza Indian Cuisine

Taaza Indian Cuisine Silver: Green Leaf Vegan Kitchen (tie)

Green Leaf Vegan Kitchen (tie) Silver: Queen’s Vegan Café (tie)

Best Allergen-friendly options (gluten-free, dairy-free, nut-free)

Platinum: bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar

bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar Gold: Jaybird Tavern

Jaybird Tavern Silver: Blue Cow Ice Cream Co.

Best International Restaurant

Platinum: Montano’s International Gourmet

Montano’s International Gourmet Gold: Taaza Indian Cuisine

Taaza Indian Cuisine Silver: Viet Sub

Best Chinese Restaurant

Platinum: Red Palace

Red Palace Gold: Wok n Roll Kitchen

Wok n Roll Kitchen Silver: Hibachi Guys Restaurant (tie)

Hibachi Guys Restaurant (tie) Silver: Taste of Asia (tie)

Best Japanese Restaurant

Platinum: Wasabi’s

Wasabi’s Gold: Kabuki Japanese Steakhouse

Kabuki Japanese Steakhouse Silver: Hibachi Guys Restaurant

Best Thai Restaurant

Platinum: City Corner 2

City Corner 2 Gold: Thai Continental

Thai Continental Silver: Taste of Asia

Best Vietnamese Restaurant

Platinum: Viet Sub

Viet Sub Gold: Pho Viet Nam

Pho Viet Nam Silver: Pho Saigon

Best Indian Restaurant

Platinum: Taaza Indian Cuisine

Taaza Indian Cuisine Gold: Nawab

Best Italian Restaurant

Platinum: Fortunato

Fortunato Gold: Grace’s Pizza

Best Mexican Restaurant

Platinum: Tacos Rojas

Tacos Rojas Gold: Pancho Mexican Restaurant Towers

Pancho Mexican Restaurant Towers Silver: Pueblo Chico (tie)

Pueblo Chico (tie) Silver: Alejandro’s Mexican Grill (tie)

Best Bakery

Platinum: Bread Craft

Bread Craft Gold: Evie’s Bistro and Bakery

Evie’s Bistro and Bakery Silver: On the Rise

Best Desserts

Platinum: Evie’s Bistro and Bakery

Evie’s Bistro and Bakery Gold: Bread Craft

Bread Craft Silver: bloom Restaurant &

bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar (tie)

Silver: Bubblecake (tie)

Best Candy / Chocolates Shop

Platinum: chocolatepaper

chocolatepaper Gold: The Candy Store

The Candy Store Silver: Sugar Magnolia

Best Ice Cream Shop

Platinum: Blue Cow Ice Cream Co.

Blue Cow Ice Cream Co. Gold: Pop’s

Pop’s Silver: Sugar Magnolia

Best Shaved Ice

Platinum: The Rad Shack

The Rad Shack Gold: Hang 10

Best Local Coffee Shop

Platinum: Sweet Donkey

Sweet Donkey Gold: RND

RND Silver: Mill Mountain Coffee & Tea

Best Local Craft Beer Selection (Restaurant)

Platinum: Wasena Tap Room

Wasena Tap Room Gold: Martin’s Downtown Bar & Grill

Martin’s Downtown Bar & Grill Silver: Twisted Track Brewpub

Best Brewery

Platinum: Big Lick Brewing Company

Big Lick Brewing Company Gold: Twisted Track Brewpub (tie)

Twisted Track Brewpub (tie) Gold: Gold:en Cactus (tie)

Most Creative Cocktails

Platinum: Sidecar

Sidecar Gold: Lucky

Lucky Silver: The River and Rail Restaurant

Best Mocktails

Platinum: The River and Rail Restaurant

The River and Rail Restaurant Gold: Sidecar

Sidecar Silver: Lucky

Best Wine List

Platinum: The River and Rail Restaurant

The River and Rail Restaurant Gold: Montano’s International Gourmet

Montano’s International Gourmet Silver: Sidecar

Best Happy Hour Deals

Platinum: Martin’s Downtown Bar & Grill

Martin’s Downtown Bar & Grill Gold: Sidecar

Sidecar Silver: bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar

Bar Where Everyone Knows Your Name

Platinum: Martin’s Downtown Bar & Grill

Martin’s Downtown Bar & Grill Gold: Fork in the Market

Fork in the Market Silver: Community Inn

Top Bartender

Platinum: Brittany Browning, Martin’s Downtown Bar & Grill

Brittany Browning, Martin’s Downtown Bar & Grill Gold: Rachel Kidd, Sidecar

Rachel Kidd, Sidecar Silver: Kelly Cassell, Montano’s International Gourmet

Restaurant with the Best Live Entertainment

Platinum: Martin’s Downtown Bar & Grill

Martin’s Downtown Bar & Grill Gold: Montano’s International Gourmet

Montano’s International Gourmet Silver: Village Grill

Most Diverse Menu

Platinum: Montano’s International Gourmet

Montano’s International Gourmet Gold: The Hangry Bulldog

The Hangry Bulldog Silver: bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar (tie)

bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar (tie) Silver: Sidecar (tie)

Best Pet-friendly Patio

Platinum: Village Grill

Village Grill Gold: Big Lick Brewing Company

Big Lick Brewing Company Silver: Scrambled

Best Fine Dining

Platinum: Sidecar

Sidecar Gold: Alexander’s

Alexander’s Silver: The River and Rail Restaurant

Hidden Gem

Platinum: Jaybird Tavern

Jaybird Tavern Gold: Show Pony

Show Pony Silver: Viet Sub (tie)

Viet Sub (tie) Silver: Stock (tie)

Best Family-friendly Restaurant

Platinum: The Hangry Bulldog

The Hangry Bulldog Gold: Village Grill

Village Grill Silver: Montano’s International Gourmet (tie)

Montano’s International Gourmet (tie) Silver: Scrambled (tie)

Scrambled (tie) Silver: Taco Riendo (tie)

Best Breakfast Menu