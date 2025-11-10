Your 2026 Dining Awards winners can’t wait to serve up your next amazing meal.
John Park
The results are in, and they’re as flavorful as a perfectly mixed cocktail. This summer, thousands of readers cast their votes in our annual dining poll at TheRoanoker.com, rallying behind the local favorites that keep our dining scene thriving. From hidden gems to can’t-miss newcomers, every ballot was a nod to the places that bring us comfort, joy and plenty of delicious memories.
Just like a great bartender knows how to balance every pour, our readers have blended together a list that truly captures the spirit of Roanoke’s food scene. This year, in partnership with Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge, we took a fresh approach — separating winners by region, including Roanoke City, Roanoke County, Salem, Botetourt County and Franklin County — to better highlight the standout spots in each area. Of course, we know there are countless other places to explore, and we love keeping an eye out for both old favorites and fresh discoveries.
Thanks to all of you for celebrating the best our region has to offer — and to the restaurants and staff who keep us full, happy and always coming back for more. Congratulations!
Roanoke City
Best Overall Restaurant
- Platinum: Sidecar
- Gold: The River and Rail Restaurant
- Silver: bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar
Best Overall Restaurant Staff
- Platinum: Martin’s Downtown Bar & Grill
- Gold: The River and Rail Restaurant (tie)
- Gold: Sidecar (tie)
Top Chef
- Platinum: Nate Sloan, bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar
- Gold: Brandon Stinnett, The Hangry Bulldog
- Silver: Brad Deaton, Sidecar
Best Downtown Roanoke City Restaurant
- Platinum: Sidecar
- Gold: Martin’s Downtown Bar & Grill (tie)
- Gold: The Hangry Bulldog (tie)
Best Roanoke City Restaurant (Outside Downtown)
- Platinum: bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar
- Gold: The River and Rail Restaurant
- Silver: Montano’s International Gourmet
Best New Restaurant (opened in the last 18 months)
- Platinum: Jaybird Tavern
- Gold: Show Pony
- Silver: Taco Riendo
Best Appetizers / Small Plates
- Platinum: bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar
- Gold: Sidecar
- Silver: The Vault at Liberty Trust
Best Salads
- Platinum: Montano’s International Gourmet
- Gold: Martin’s Downtown Bar & Grill
- Silver: bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar
Best Biscuits
- Platinum: Scratch Biscuit Co.
- Gold: Scrambled
- Silver: Crumbles
Best Brunch
- Platinum: The Regency Room at Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center
- Gold: Scrambled
- Silver: bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar (tie)
- Silver: Billy’s (tie)
Best Barbecue
- Platinum: Mama Jean’s BBQ
- Gold: The Hangry Bulldog
- Silver: Village Grill
Best Wings
- Platinum: AllSports Café
- Gold: Jaybird Tavern
- Silver: The Hangry Bulldog
Best Burgers
- Platinum: Martin’s Downtown Bar & Grill
- Gold: The Hangry Bulldog
- Silver: Village Grill
Best Pizza
- Platinum: Jaybird Tavern
- Gold: Bobby’s Hot & Cheesy
- Silver: Grace’s Pizza
Best Steakhouse
- Platinum: Frankie Rowland’s Steakhouse
- Gold: Billy’s
- Silver: Great 611 Steakhouse
Best Sandwiches
- Platinum: The Hangry Bulldog
- Gold: Montano’s International Gourmet
- Silver: Macado’s
Best Seafood
- Platinum: Montano’s International Gourmet
- Gold: Six & Sky
- Silver: Billy’s
Best Sushi
- Platinum: Wasabi’s
- Gold: Taste of Asia
- Silver: The Maridor
Best Vegetarian Menu
- Platinum: bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar
- Gold: Evie’s Bistro and Bakery
- Silver: Taaza Indian Cuisine
Best Vegan Menu
- Platinum: bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar
- Gold: Taaza Indian Cuisine
- Silver: Green Leaf Vegan Kitchen (tie)
- Silver: Queen’s Vegan Café (tie)
Best Allergen-friendly options (gluten-free, dairy-free, nut-free)
- Platinum: bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar
- Gold: Jaybird Tavern
- Silver: Blue Cow Ice Cream Co.
Best International Restaurant
- Platinum: Montano’s International Gourmet
- Gold: Taaza Indian Cuisine
- Silver: Viet Sub
Best Chinese Restaurant
- Platinum: Red Palace
- Gold: Wok n Roll Kitchen
- Silver: Hibachi Guys Restaurant (tie)
- Silver: Taste of Asia (tie)
Best Japanese Restaurant
- Platinum: Wasabi’s
- Gold: Kabuki Japanese Steakhouse
- Silver: Hibachi Guys Restaurant
Best Thai Restaurant
- Platinum: City Corner 2
- Gold: Thai Continental
- Silver: Taste of Asia
Best Vietnamese Restaurant
- Platinum: Viet Sub
- Gold: Pho Viet Nam
- Silver: Pho Saigon
Best Indian Restaurant
- Platinum: Taaza Indian Cuisine
- Gold: Nawab
Best Italian Restaurant
- Platinum: Fortunato
- Gold: Grace’s Pizza
Best Mexican Restaurant
- Platinum: Tacos Rojas
- Gold: Pancho Mexican Restaurant Towers
- Silver: Pueblo Chico (tie)
- Silver: Alejandro’s Mexican Grill (tie)
Best Bakery
- Platinum: Bread Craft
- Gold: Evie’s Bistro and Bakery
- Silver: On the Rise
Best Desserts
- Platinum: Evie’s Bistro and Bakery
- Gold: Bread Craft
- Silver: bloom Restaurant &
- Wine Bar (tie)
- Silver: Bubblecake (tie)
Best Candy / Chocolates Shop
- Platinum: chocolatepaper
- Gold: The Candy Store
- Silver: Sugar Magnolia
Best Ice Cream Shop
- Platinum: Blue Cow Ice Cream Co.
- Gold: Pop’s
- Silver: Sugar Magnolia
Best Shaved Ice
- Platinum: The Rad Shack
- Gold: Hang 10
Best Local Coffee Shop
- Platinum: Sweet Donkey
- Gold: RND
- Silver: Mill Mountain Coffee & Tea
Best Local Craft Beer Selection (Restaurant)
- Platinum: Wasena Tap Room
- Gold: Martin’s Downtown Bar & Grill
- Silver: Twisted Track Brewpub
Best Brewery
- Platinum: Big Lick Brewing Company
- Gold: Twisted Track Brewpub (tie)
- Gold: Gold:en Cactus (tie)
Most Creative Cocktails
- Platinum: Sidecar
- Gold: Lucky
- Silver: The River and Rail Restaurant
Best Mocktails
- Platinum: The River and Rail Restaurant
- Gold: Sidecar
- Silver: Lucky
Best Wine List
- Platinum: The River and Rail Restaurant
- Gold: Montano’s International Gourmet
- Silver: Sidecar
Best Happy Hour Deals
- Platinum: Martin’s Downtown Bar & Grill
- Gold: Sidecar
- Silver: bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar
Bar Where Everyone Knows Your Name
- Platinum: Martin’s Downtown Bar & Grill
- Gold: Fork in the Market
- Silver: Community Inn
Top Bartender
- Platinum: Brittany Browning, Martin’s Downtown Bar & Grill
- Gold: Rachel Kidd, Sidecar
- Silver: Kelly Cassell, Montano’s International Gourmet
Restaurant with the Best Live Entertainment
- Platinum: Martin’s Downtown Bar & Grill
- Gold: Montano’s International Gourmet
- Silver: Village Grill
Most Diverse Menu
- Platinum: Montano’s International Gourmet
- Gold: The Hangry Bulldog
- Silver: bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar (tie)
- Silver: Sidecar (tie)
Best Pet-friendly Patio
- Platinum: Village Grill
- Gold: Big Lick Brewing Company
- Silver: Scrambled
Best Fine Dining
- Platinum: Sidecar
- Gold: Alexander’s
- Silver: The River and Rail Restaurant
Hidden Gem
- Platinum: Jaybird Tavern
- Gold: Show Pony
- Silver: Viet Sub (tie)
- Silver: Stock (tie)
Best Family-friendly Restaurant
- Platinum: The Hangry Bulldog
- Gold: Village Grill
- Silver: Montano’s International Gourmet (tie)
- Silver: Scrambled (tie)
- Silver: Taco Riendo (tie)
Best Breakfast Menu
- Platinum: Scrambled
- Gold: Scratch Biscuit Co.
- Silver: Ernie’s on the Market
Best Place for Lunch
- Platinum: The Hangry Bulldog
- Gold: Crystal Spring Grocery Co.
- Silver: Martin’s Downtown Bar & Grill
Best Date-Night Spot
- Platinum: Sidecar
- Gold: bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar
- Silver: The River and Rail Restaurant (tie)
- Silver: Six & Sky (tie)
Best Outdoor Dining
- Platinum: Six & Sky
- Gold: Village Grill
- Silver: Fork in the Alley
Best Meal with a View
- Platinum: Six & Sky
- Gold: The Pine Room at Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center
- Silver: Blue Cow Ice Cream Co.
Best Restaurant that Gives Back to the Community
- Platinum: bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar
- Gold: Village Grill
- Silver: Martin’s Downtown Bar & Grill
Best for Watching the Game
- Platinum: 202 Social House (tie)
- Platinum: Village Grill (tie)
- Gold: AllSports Café (tie)
- Gold: Jaybird Tavern (tie)
Best for a Private Party / Celebration
- Platinum: Montano’s International Gourmet
- Gold: bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar
- Silver: Billy’s
Best Food Truck
- Platinum: The Rad Shack
- Gold: Mama Jean’s BBQ
- Silver: Eatza Pizza
Best Takeout / Curbside Service
- Platinum: Martin’s Downtown Bar & Grill
- Gold: Mama Jean’s BBQ
- Silver: Scratch Biscuit Co.
Best Late-Night Eats
- Platinum: Texas Tavern
- Gold: Martin’s Downtown Bar & Grill
- Silver: Show Pony
Restaurant With Can’t-Miss Daily Specials
- Platinum: Martin’s Downtown Bar & Grill
- Gold: Montano’s International Gourmet
- Silver: Show Pony (tie)
- Silver: Mama Jean’s BBQ (tie)
- Silver: Village Grill (tie)
Roanoke County
Best Overall Restaurant
- Platinum: Pok-E-Joe’s
- Gold: Treehouse Tavern
- Silver: Remini’s
Best Overall Restaurant Staff
- Platinum: Pok-E-Joe’s
- Gold: Treehouse Tavern
- Silver: Luigi’s Gourmet Italian Restaurant (tie)
- Silver: Hollywood’s (tie)
Top Chef
- Platinum: Scott Mertz, Treehouse Tavern
- Gold: Michael Scotto, Sal’s Italian Restaurant
- Silver: Charles Brisett, Hunting Hills Country Club (tie)
- Silver: Juninho Rocha, Luigi’s Gourmet Italian Restaurant (tie)
Best Vinton Restaurant
- Platinum: Pok-E-Joe’s
- Gold: Dogwood Restaurant
- Silver: Pollard 107 South
Best 460 / Bonsack area Restaurant
- Platinum: Sal’s Italian Restaurant
- Gold: Cafe Asia
Best Hollins / North County Restaurant
- Platinum: Hollywood’s Restaurant
- Gold: Lew’s
- Silver: Harbor Inn
Best Appetizers / Small Plates
- Platinum: Pok-E-Joe’s
- Gold: Treehouse Tavern
- Silver: 419 West
Best Salads
- Platinum: Pok-E-Joe’s
- Gold: Treehouse Tavern
- Silver: Hollywood’s
Best Biscuits
- Platinum: Pok-E-Joe’s
- Gold: Treehouse Tavern
- Silver: Dogwood Restaurant
Best Brunch
- Platinum: Pok-E-Joe’s
- Gold: Treehouse Tavern
- Silver: Our Daily Bread
Best Barbecue
- Platinum: Pok-E-Joe’s
- Gold: Treehouse Tavern
- Silver: Wildwood Smokehouse
Best Wings
- Platinum: Pok-E-Joe’s
- Gold: Treehouse Tavern
- Silver: Lew’s
Best Burgers
- Platinum: Pok-E-Joe’s
- Gold: Treehouse Tavern
- Silver: Burger in the Square
Best Pizza
- Platinum: Treehouse Tavern
- Gold: New York Pizza
- Silver: Sal’s Italian Restaurant
Best Steakhouse
- Platinum: Pok-E-Joe’s
- Gold: OTH Chophouse
Best Sandwiches
- Platinum: Pok-E-Joe’s
- Gold: Treehouse Tavern
- Silver: Macado’s
Best Seafood
- Platinum: Harbor Inn (tie)
- Platinum: Sal’s Italian Restaurant (tie)
- Gold: Don Camaron Seafood Restaurant
Best Sushi
- Platinum: Ben Gui
- Gold: Café Asia
- Silver: Sakura 9
Best Allergen-friendly options (gluten-free, dairy-free, nut-free)
- Platinum: Pok-E-Joe’s
- Gold: Treehouse Tavern
- Silver: Our Daily Bread
Best International Restaurant
- Platinum: Café Asia 2
- Gold: Sal’s Italian Restaurant
- Silver: Café Asia (tie)
- Silver: Luigi’s Gourmet Italian Restaurant (tie)
Best Chinese Restaurant
- Platinum: Szechuan
- Gold: Café Asia 2
- Silver: Café Asia
Best Japanese Restaurant
- Platinum: Ichiban Japanese Steakhouse
- Gold: Kabuki
- Silver: Sakura 9 (tie)
- Silver: Café Asia (tie)
- Silver: Café Asia 2 (tie)
Best Vietnamese Restaurant
- Platinum: It’s Pho Time
- Gold: Cafe Asia 2
Best Italian Restaurant
- Platinum: Sal’s Italian Restaurant
- Gold: Remini’s
- Silver: Luigi’s Gourmet Italian Restaurant
Best Mexican Restaurant
- Platinum: Pancho
- Gold: Tacos Rojas (tie)
- Gold: El Rodeo (tie)
Best Bakery
- Platinum: Our Daily Bread
- Gold: Full Moon Bakery
Best Desserts
- Platinum: Pok-E-Joe’s
- Gold: Hollywood’s (tie)
- Gold: Our Daily Bread (tie)
Best Ice Cream Shop
- Platinum: Downhome Creamery
- Gold: Katie’s Ice Cream & Chocolates
- Silver: Kippy’s Kustard
Best Local Coffee Shop
- Platinum: RND Vinton
- Gold: Mill Mountain Coffee & Tea
- Silver: Altar Coffee
Best Local Craft Beer Selection (Restaurant)
- Platinum: Pok-E-Joe’s
- Gold: Treehouse Tavern
- Silver: Pollard 107 South
Best Brewery
- Platinum: Twin Creeks Brewing Co.
Most Creative Cocktails
- Platinum: Pok-E-Joe’s
- Gold: Pollard 107 South (tie)
- Gold: Treehouse Tavern (tie)
Best Happy Hour Deals
- Platinum: Pok-E-Joe’s
- Gold: 419 West
- Silver: Treehouse Tavern
Bar Where Everyone Knows Your Name
- Platinum: Pok-E-Joe’s
- Gold: Treehouse Tavern
- Silver: Pollard 107 South (tie)
- Silver: Luigi’s Gourmet Italian Restaurant (tie)
Top Bartender
- Platinum: Jordan Newman, Pok-E-Joe’s
- Gold: Bri Harrison, Treehouse Tavern
- Silver: Adam Markham, Twin Creeks (tie)
- Silver: Rochelle Sibitzky, Treehouse Tavern (tie)
Restaurant with the Best Live Entertainment
- Platinum: Pok-E-Joe’s
- Gold: Treehouse Tavern
- Silver: Twin Creeks Brewpub
Most Diverse Menu
- Platinum: Treehouse Tavern
- Gold: Pok-E-Joe’s
- Silver: Café Asia 2
Best Pet-friendly Patio
- Platinum: Treehouse Tavern
- Gold: Pok-E-Joe’s
- Silver: Pollard 107 South
Best Fine Dining
- Platinum: Luigi’s Gourmet Italian Restaurant
- Gold: OTH Chophouse (tie)
- Gold: Sal’s Italian Restaurant (tie)
Hidden Gem
- Platinum: Treehouse Tavern
- Gold: Pok-E-Joe’s
- Silver: Luigi’s Gourmet Italian Restaurant
Best Family-friendly Restaurant
- Platinum: Pok-E-Joe’s
- Gold: Treehouse Tavern
- Silver: Dogwood (tie)
- Silver: Sal’s Italian Restaurant (tie)
Best Breakfast Menu
- Platinum: Pok-E-Joe’s
- Gold: Our Daily Bread
- Silver: Dogwood Restaurant
Best Place for Lunch
- Platinum: Pok-E-Joe’s
- Gold: Treehouse Tavern
- Silver: Dogwood Restaurant
Best Date-Night Spot
- Platinum: Pok-E-Joe’s
- Gold: Treehouse Tavern
- Silver: Luigi’s Gourmet Italian Restaurant (tie)
- Silver: 419 West (tie)
Best Outdoor Dining
- Platinum: Treehouse Tavern
- Gold: Pok-E-Joe’s
- Silver: Pollard 107 South
Best Meal with a View
- Platinum: Treehouse Tavern
- Gold: OTH Chophouse
Best Restaurant that Gives Back to the Community
- Platinum: Pok-E-Joe’s
- Gold: Treehouse Tavern
Best for Watching the Game
- Platinum: Pok-E-Joe’s
- Gold: Treehouse Tavern
- Silver: Brambleton Deli
Best for a Private Party / Celebration
- Platinum: Pok-E-Joe’s
- Gold: Treehouse Tavern
- Silver: Luigi’s Gourmet Italian Restaurant (tie)
- Silver: 419 West (tie)
Best Food Truck
- Platinum: Mountain Grille Food Truck
- Gold: Get Glazed
Best Takeout / Curbside Service
- Platinum: Pok-E-Joe’s
- Gold: Treehouse Tavern
Best Late-Night Eats
- Platinum: Pok-E-Joe’s
- Gold: Macado’s
Restaurant With Can’t-Miss Daily Specials
- Platinum: Pok-E-Joe’s
- Gold: Treehouse Tavern
Salem
Best Overall Restaurant
- Platinum: Brood Restaurant and Bar
- Gold: Papa’s Pizza
- Silver: Mac & Bob’s
Best Overall Restaurant Staff
- Platinum: Brood Restaurant and Bar
- Gold: Mac & Bob’s
- Silver: Papa’s Pizza
Top Chef
- Platinum: Ted Polfelt, Brood Restaurant and Bar
- Gold: Vincenzo Di Giovanni, Papa’s Pizza (tie)
- Silver: Carlos Rios, Gusto’s Pizza Salem (tie)
Best New Restaurant (opened in the last 18 months)
- Platinum: Garcia’s Bistro
- Gold: Hanging Rock Tavern
Best Appetizers / Small Plates
- Platinum: Brood Restaurant and Bar
- Gold: Mac & Bob’s
- Silver: All Sports Café (tie)
- Silver: Stave and Cork (tie)
Best Salads
- Platinum: Mac & Bob’s
- Gold: Brood Restaurant and Bar
- Silver: Mamma Maria’s
Best Biscuits
- Platinum: Chip & Jo’s
- Gold: Corbin’s Confections
Best Brunch
- Platinum: Brood Restaurant and Bar
- Gold: Garcia’s Bistro (tie)
- Gold: Chip & Jo’s (tie)
Best Barbecue
- Platinum: Hanging Rock Tavern
- Silver: Smokin’ Nick’s Barbecue
Best Wings
- Platinum: AllSports Café
- Gold: Mac & Bob’s (tie)
- Gold: Papa’s Pizza (tie)
Best Burgers
- Platinum: Mac & Bob’s
- Gold: Angelle’s Diner
- Silver: Allsports Café
Best Pizza
- Platinum: Papa’s Pizza
- Gold: Gusto’s Pizza
- Silver: Frank’s Pizza
Best Steakhouse
- Platinum: Frankie Rowland’s Steakhouse
- Gold: Brood Restaurant and Bar
Best Sandwiches
- Platinum: Mac & Bob’s
- Gold: Joe’s Deli
- Silver: Macado’s
Best Seafood
- Platinum: Awful Arthur’s (tie)
- Platinum: Brood Restaurant and Bar (tie)
- Gold: Mamma Maria’s
Best Allergen-friendly options (gluten-free, dairy-free, nut-free)
- Platinum: Brood Restaurant and Bar
- Gold: Corbin’s Confection’s
- Silver: Papa’s Pizza
Best Chinese Restaurant
- Platinum: Szechuan
- Gold: China Wok
Best Japanese Restaurant
- Platinum: Sakura
- Gold: Hibachi Express
Best Italian Restaurant
- Platinum: Mamma Maria’s
- Gold: Papa’s Pizza
- Silver: Lydia’s Italian Kitchen
Best Mexican Restaurant
- Platinum: El Rodeo
- Gold: Alejandro’s Mexican Grill
- Silver: Garcia’s Bistro
Best Bakery
- Platinum: Corbin’s Confections
- Gold: Apperson Café
Best Desserts
- Platinum: Brood Restaurant and Bar
- Gold: Corbin’s Confections
- Silver: Mamma Maria’s
Best Ice Cream Shop
- Platinum: Salem Ice Cream Parlor
- Gold: Lucky Cat Café
Best Local Coffee Shop
- Platinum: Mill Mountain Coffee & Tea
- Gold: Bean Bliss Coffee Bar (tie)
- Gold: Sycamore Station (tie)
Best Local Craft Beer Selection (Restaurant)
- Platinum: Mac & Bob’s
- Gold: Awful Arthur’s
Best Brewery
- Platinum: Olde Salem Brewing Co.
- Gold: Parkway Brewing Company
Most Creative Cocktails
- Platinum: Brood Restaurant and Bar
- Gold: Frankie Rowland’s Steakhouse
- Silver: Macado’s
Best Wine List
- Platinum: Brood Restaurant and Bar (tie)
- Platinum: Stave & Cork (tie)
- Gold: Frankie Rowland’s Steakhouse
Bar Where Everyone Knows Your Name
- Platinum: Mac & Bob’s
- Gold: Brood Restaurant and Bar
- Silver: Stave & Cork
Top Bartender
- Platinum: Steve Cadora, Brood Restaurant and Bar
- Gold: David Hudson, Stave and Cork
- Silver: Jackson Garst, Brood Restaurant and Bar
Most Diverse Menu
- Platinum: Garcia’s Bistro
- Gold: Brood Restaurant and Bar
- Silver: Mac & Bob’s
Best Fine Dining
- Platinum: Brood Restaurant and Bar
- Gold: Frankie Rowland’s
- Silver: Mamma Maria’s
Best Place for Lunch
- Platinum: Mac & Bob’s
- Gold: Garcia’s Bistro
- Silver: Joe’s Deli (tie)
- Silver: Mamma Maria’s (tie)
Hidden Gem
- Platinum: Brood Restaurant and Bar
- Gold: Garcia’s Bistro
- Silver: Stave & Cork (tie)
- Silver: Chip & Jo’s (tie)
Best Family-friendly Restaurant
- Platinum: Mac & Bob’s
- Gold: Hanging Rock Tavern (tie)
- Gold: Mamma Maria’s (tie)
- Gold: Chip & Jo’s (tie)
Best Breakfast Menu
- Platinum: Chip & Jo’s
- Gold: Garcia’s Bistro
- Silver: Angelle’s Diner
Best Date-Night Spot
- Platinum: Brood Restaurant and Bar
- Gold: Stave & Cork
Best Outdoor Dining
- Platinum: Mac & Bob’s
- Gold: Brood Restaurant and Bar
- Silver: Macado’s
Best Restaurant that Gives Back to the Community
- Platinum: Mac & Bob’s
- Gold: Brood Restaurant and Bar (tie)
- Gold: Mamma Maria’s (tie)
Best for Watching the Game
- Platinum: Mac & Bob’s
- Gold: Allsports Café
- Silver: Macado’s
Best for a Private Party / Celebration
- Platinum: Brood Restaurant and Bar
- Gold: Mac & Bob’s
Best Takeout / Curbside Service
- Platinum: Papa’s Pizza
- Gold: Mac & Bob’s (tie)
- Gold: Mama Jean’s (tie)
Restaurant With Can’t-Miss Daily Specials
- Platinum: Brood Restaurant and Bar
- Gold: Mac & Bob’s (tie)
- Gold: Papa’s Pizza (tie)
Botetourt County
Best Overall Restaurant
- Platinum: Foot of the Mountain Cafe
- Gold: Tizzone Wood-Fired Kitchen & Wine Bar
- Silver: 1772 Rooftop on Main
Best Overall Restaurant Staff
- Platinum: Foot of the Mountain Cafe
- Gold: 1772 Rooftop on Main (tie)
- Gold: Tizzone Wood-Fired Kitchen & Wine Bar (tie)
Top Chef
- Platinum: Brian Williams, Foot of the Mountain Cafe
- Gold: Ben Higginbotham, 1772 Rooftop on Main
- Silver: Jay Dalton, Foot of the Mountain Cafe
Best New Restaurant (opened in the last 18 months)
- Platinum: Crooked Shoreline
- Gold: Ichiban Japanese Steakhouse
- Silver: Mrs. B’s Restaurant and Bar (tie)
- Silver: The Fishin’ Pig (tie)
Best Appetizers / Small Plates
- Platinum: Foot of the Mountain Cafe
- Gold: 1772 Rooftop on Main (tie)
- Gold: Tizzone Wood-Fired Kitchen & Wine Bar (tie)
Best Salads
- Platinum: Town Center Tap House
- Gold: Foot of the Mountain Cafe
- Silver: 1772 Rooftop on Main
Best Biscuits
- Platinum: North Star
- Gold: 1772 Rooftop on Main (tie)
- Gold: Donnie D’s Bagels & Deli (tie)
Best Brunch
- Platinum: 1772 Rooftop on Main
- Gold: Donnie D’s Bagels & Deli
Best Barbecue
- Platinum: Three Li’l Pigs
- Gold: Foot of the Mountain Cafe
Best Wings
- Platinum: Foot of the Mountain Cafe
- Gold: Three Li’l Pigs
Best Burgers
- Platinum: Foot of the Mountain Cafe
- Gold: Town Center Tap House
- Silver: 1772 Rooftop on Main
Best Pizza
- Platinum: Tizzone Wood-Fired Kitchen & Wine Bar
- Gold: Lil’ Cucci’s
Best Steakhouse
- Platinum: Foot of the Mountain Cafe
- Gold: 1772 Rooftop on Main (tie)
- Gold: Tizzone Wood-Fired Kitchen & Wine Bar (tie)
Best Sandwiches
- Platinum: Foot of the Mountain Cafe
- Gold: Town Center Tap House
- Silver: 1772 Rooftop on Main (tie)
- Silver: Donnie D’s Bagels & Deli (tie)
- Silver: Heritage Family Market (tie)
Best Seafood
- Platinum: Foot of the Mountain Cafe
- Gold: Crooked Shoreline
- Silver: 1772 Rooftop on Main (tie)
- Silver: Tizzone Wood-Fired Kitchen & Wine Bar (tie)
Best Sushi
- Platinum: Ichiban Japanese Steakhouse
Best Allergen-friendly options (gluten-free, dairy-free, nut-free)
- Platinum: Tizzone Wood-Fired Kitchen & Wine Bar
- Gold: Foot of the Mountain Cafe (tie)
- Gold: Mrs. B’s Restaurant and Bar (tie)
Best International Restaurant
- Platinum: 1772 Rooftop on Main (tie)
- Platinum: Yo Mian (tie)
- Gold: Lil’ Cucci’s Pizzeria
Best Chinese Restaurant
- Platinum: Yo-Mian
- Gold: Best Wok (tie)
- Gold: Ichiban Japanese Steakhouse (tie)
Best Japanese Restaurant
- Platinum: Ichiban Japanese Steakhouse
- Gold: Yo-Mian
Best Thai Restaurant
- Platinum: Nakhon Thai Cuisine
Best Italian Restaurant
- Platinum: Tizzone Wood-Fired Kitchen & Wine Bar
- Gold: Italian Bella Pizza (tie)
- Gold: Lil’ Cucci’s Pizzeria (tie)
Best Mexican Restaurant
- Platinum: Pancho Mexican Restaurant
- Gold: Rodeo Chico
Best Bakery
- Platinum: Little Green Hive (tie)
- Platinum: Nick of Thyme
- Bakery & Catering (tie)
- Platinum: The Pie Shoppe (tie)
Best Desserts
- Platinum: Foot of the Mountain Café
- Gold: Tizzone Wood-Fired Kitchen & Wine Bar
- Silver: The Pie Shoppe (tie)
- Silver: 1772 Rooftop on Main (tie)
Best Ice Cream Shop
- Platinum: Moo Moo’s Delights (tie)
- Platinum: James River Drip (tie)
Best Local Coffee Shop
- Platinum: Little Green Hive
- Gold: Mill Mountain Coffee and Tea (tie)
- Gold: One Love Coffee House (tie)
Best Local Craft Beer Selection (Restaurant)
- Platinum: Town Center Tap House
Best Brewery
- Platinum: A Few Old Goats Brewing
Most Creative Cocktails
- Platinum: 1772 Rooftop on Main
- Gold: Foot of the Mountain Cafe (tie)
- Gold: Tizzone Wood-Fired Kitchen & Wine Bar (tie)
Best Mocktails
- Platinum: 1772 Rooftop on Main (tie)
- Platinum: Foot of the Mountain Cafe (tie)
Best Wine List
- Platinum: Tizzone Wood-Fired Kitchen & Wine Bar
- Gold: 1772 Rooftop on Main
- Silver: Crooked Shoreline (tie)
- Silver: Foot of the Mountain Cafe (tie)
Best Happy
- Hour Deals
- Platinum: Foot of the Mountain Café
- Gold: Town Center Tap House
Bar Where Everyone Knows Your Name
- Platinum: Foot of the Mountain Café
- Gold: 1772 Rooftop on Main
- Silver: Crooked Shoreline (tie)
- Silver: Town Center Tap House (tie)
Top Bartender
- Platinum: Nina Williams, Foot of the Mountain Cafe
- Gold: Thaddeus Malone, 1772 Rooftop on Main
- Silver: Jay Dalton, Foot of the Mountain Cafe
Restaurant with the Best Live Entertainment
- Platinum: Crooked Shoreline
- Gold: Three Li’l Pigs (tie)
- Gold: Foot of the Mountain Cafe (tie)
- Gold: Rodeo Chico (tie)
Most Diverse Menu
- Platinum: Foot of the Mountain Cafe
- Gold: 1772 Rooftop on Main (tie)
- Gold: Ichiban Japanese Steakhouse (tie)
Best Pet-friendly Patio
- Platinum: Foot of the Mountain Cafe
- Gold: Town Center Tap House
Best Fine Dining
- Platinum: Tizzone Wood-Fired Kitchen & Wine Bar
- Gold: 1772 Rooftop on Main (tie)
- Gold: Foot of the Mountain Cafe (tie)
Hidden Gem
- Platinum: Foot of the Mountain Cafe
- Gold: 1772 Rooftop on Main
Best Family-friendly Restaurant
- Platinum: Foot of the Mountain Cafe
- Gold: Town Center Tap House
- Silver: Three Li’l Pigs
Best Breakfast Menu
- Platinum: Angelle’s Diner
- Gold: Donnie D’s Bagels & Deli (tie)
- Gold: North Star (tie)
Best Place for Lunch
- Platinum: Foot of the Mountain Cafe
- Gold: Town Center Tap House
- Silver: 1772 Rooftop on Main (tie)
- Silver: Donnie D’s Bagels & Deli (tie)
Best Date-Night Spot
- Platinum: 1772 Rooftop on Main
- Gold: Foot of the Mountain Cafe (tie)
- Gold: Tizzone Wood-Fired Kitchen & Wine Bar (tie)
Best Outdoor Dining
- Platinum: Foot of the Mountain Cafe
- Gold: 1772 Rooftop on Main
- Silver: Three Li’l Pigs
Best Meal with a View
- Platinum: Foot of the Mountain Cafe
- Gold: 1772 Rooftop on Main
- Silver: Rodeo Chico
Best Restaurant that Gives Back to the Community
- Platinum: Foot of the Mountain Cafe (tie)
- Platinum: Town Center Tap House (tie)
- Gold: Three Li’l Pigs (tie)
- Gold: Tizzone Wood-Fired Kitchen & Wine Bar (tie)
Best for Watching the Game
- Platinum: Town Center Tap House
- Gold: Foot of the Mountain Cafe
- Silver: Crooked Shoreline
Best for a Private Party / Celebration
- Platinum: Foot of the Mountain Cafe
- Gold: 1772 Rooftop on Main (tie)
- Gold: Tizzone Wood-Fired Kitchen & Wine Bar (tie)
Best Takeout / Curbside Service
- Platinum: Foot of the Mountain Cafe
- Gold: Pancho Mexican Restaurant (tie)
- Gold: Three Li’l Pigs (tie)
- Gold: Yo Mian (tie)
Best Late-Night Eats
- Platinum: Crooked Shoreline (tie)
- Platinum: Foot of the Mountain Cafe (tie)
- Platinum: Town Center Tap House (tie)
Restaurant With Can’t-Miss Daily Specials
- Platinum: Foot of the Mountain Cafe
- Gold: Three Li’l Pigs (tie)
- Gold: Town Center Tap House (tie)
Franklin County
Best Overall Restaurant
- Platinum: Napoli Cowboy
- Gold: Ippy’s Restaurant (tie)
- Gold: The Porch & Voodoo Lounge (tie)
Best Overall Restaurant Staff
- Platinum: Napoli Cowboy
- Gold: The Porch & Voodoo Lounge (tie)
- Gold: The Crooked Road and Co. (tie)
Top Chef
- Platinum: John Schopp, The Porch & Voodoo Lounge
- Gold: Agnes Proctor, The Crooked Road and Co. (tie)
- Gold: Brad Eames, Napoli by the Lake (tie)
Best Rocky Mount Restaurant
- Platinum: Rocky Mount Smokehouse (tie)
- Platinum: The Porch & Voodoo Lounge (tie)
- Gold: Anastasia’s Speakeasy (tie)
- Gold: Ippy’s Restaurant (tie)
- Gold: Jose’s Mexican Grill (tie)
- Gold: The Crooked Road and Co. (tie)
Best New Restaurant (opened in the last 18 months)
- Platinum: The Porch & Voodoo Lounge
- Gold: The Crooked Road and Co.
- Silver: Jose’s Mexican Grill
Best Appetizers / Small Plates
- Platinum: Olde Towne Social House (tie)
- Platinum: The Porch & Voodoo Lounge (tie)
- Platinum: Napoli Cowboy (tie)
Best Salads
- Platinum: Ippy’s Restaurant
Best Biscuits
- Platinum: The Crooked Road and Co.
- Gold: Napoli Cowboy (tie)
- Gold: Rocky Mount Smokehouse (tie)
- Gold: Ruth’s Place (tie)
Best Brunch
- Platinum: The Crooked Road and Co.
Best Barbecue
- Platinum: Rocky Mount Smokehouse
Best Wings
- Platinum: Rocky Mount Smokehouse
- Gold: Rocky Mount Burger Company
Best Burgers
- Platinum: Rocky Mount Burger Company
- Gold: Mango’s Bar & Grill (tie)
- Gold: Rocky Mount Smokehouse (tie)
Best Pizza
- Platinum: The Porch & Voodoo Lounge
- Gold: Frank’s Pizza (tie)
- Gold: Hema’s Italian Restaurant (tie)
Best Steakhouse
- Platinum: Ippy’s Restaurant
Best Sandwiches
- Platinum: The Whole Bean Coffeehouse
Best Seafood
- Platinum: Bull Docks (tie)
- Platinum: Ippy’s Restaurant (tie)
- Platinum: Mama Sarah’s (tie)
- Platinum: Napoli by the Lake (tie)
- Platinum: The Copper Kettle Co. (tie)
Best Sushi
- Platinum: Edo Grill and Sushi
Best Allergen-friendly options (gluten-free, dairy-free, nut-free)
- Platinum: Napoli Cowboy (tie)
- Platinum: The Copper Kettle Co. (tie)
- Platinum: The Porch & Voodoo Lounge (tie)
- Platinum: The Whole Bean Coffeehouse (tie)
Best International Restaurant
- Platinum: Napoli Cowboy
Best Chinese Restaurant
- Platinum: Teriyaki House
Best Japanese Restaurant
- Platinum: Edo Grill and Sushi
- Gold: New Yamazato
Best Italian Restaurant
- Platinum: Hema’s Italian Restaurant
- Gold: Napoli Cowboy
Best Mexican Restaurant
- Platinum: Jose’s Mexican Grill
- Gold: Cancun Mexican Resturant (tie)
- Gold: El Rodeo (tie)
Best Bakery
- Platinum: Get Baked (tie)
- Platinum: Smith Mountain Lake Coffee House (tie)
- Platinum: The Bagel & I (tie)
- Platinum: The Whole Bean Coffeehouse (tie)
Best Ice Cream Shop
- Platinum: Homestead Creamery
Best Local Coffee Shop
- Platinum: The Whole Bean Coffeehouse
- Gold: Smith Mountain Lake Coffee House
Best Local Craft Beer Selection (Restaurant)
- Platinum: Mango’s Bar & Grill
- Gold: Alley Cat (tie)
- Gold: Napoli by the Lake (tie)
- Gold: Rocky Mount Smokehouse (tie)
Best Brewery
- Platinum: Living Proof Beer Company
Most Creative Cocktails
- Platinum: Anastasia’s Speakeasy
- Gold: The Porch and Voodoo Lounge
Best Wine List
- Platinum: Olde Towne Social House
- Gold: Ippy’s Restaurant (tie)
- Gold: Napoli by the Lake (tie)
- Gold: The Copper Kettle Co. (tie)
Best Happy Hour Deals
- Platinum: Ippy’s Restaurant (tie)
- Platinum: Mango’s Bar & Grill (tie)
- Platinum: Napoli Cowboy (tie)
Bar Where Everyone Knows Your Name
- Platinum: Napoli Cowboy
- Gold: Alley Cat (tie)
- Gold: Anastasia’s Speakeasy (tie)
- Gold: Mango’s Bar & Grill (tie)
- Gold: Rocky Mount Smokehouse (tie)
Top Bartender
- Platinum: Angela Shurfield, Mango’s Bar & Grill (tie)
- Platinum: Marley Hughes, Rocky Mount Smokehouse (tie)
- Platinum: Michael Weiss, Napoli by the Lake (tie)
- Platinum: Sharon, Napoli Cowboy (tie)
Restaurant with the Best Live Entertainment
- Platinum: Mango’s Bar & Grill
- Gold: Rocky Mount Smokehouse
- Silver: Alley Cat
Best Pet-friendly Patio
- Platinum: Rocky Mount Smokehouse
- Gold: Mango’s Bar & Grill (tie)
- Gold: Napoli Cowboy (tie)
- Gold: The Porch & Voodoo Lounge (tie)
Best Fine Dining
- Platinum: Ippy’s Restaurant (tie)
- Platinum: Napoli by the Lake (tie)
- Gold: The Copper Kettle Co.
Best Family-friendly Restaurant
- Platinum: Rocky Mount Smokehouse
Best Breakfast Menu
- Platinum: The Crooked Road and Co.
Best Place for Lunch
- Platinum: Rocky Mount Burger Company (tie)
- Platinum: Rocky Mount Smokehouse (tie)
Best Date-Night Spot
- Platinum: Anastasia’s Speakeasy (tie)
- Platinum: Ippy’s Restaurant (tie)
Best Outdoor Dining
- Platinum: Rocky Mount Smokehouse (tie)
- Platinum: The Copper Kettle Co. (tie)
- Gold: Napoli Cowboy (tie)
- Gold: The Porch & Voodoo Lounge (tie)
Best Meal with a View
- Platinum: Napoli by the Lake
- Gold: The Copper Kettle Co.
- Silver: Magnum Point Marina
Best for Watching the Game
- Platinum: Rocky Mount Smokehouse
- Gold: Napoli Cowboy (tie)
- Gold: The Copper Kettle Co. (tie)
Best for a Private Party / Celebration
- Platinum: Ippy’s Restaurant
- Gold: Magnum Point Marina (tie)
- Gold: Napoli Cowboy (tie)
- Gold: Olde Towne Social House (tie)
- Gold: The Copper Kettle Co. (tie)
Best Takeout / Curbside Service
- Platinum: Napoli Cowboy (tie)
- Platinum: The Blackwater Cafe (tie)
Best Late-Night Eats
- Platinum: Mango’s Bar & Grill (tie)
- Platinum: Napoli Cowboy (tie)
Restaurant With Can’t-Miss Daily Specials
- Platinum: Ruth’s Place
- Gold: Napoli Cowboy (tie)
- Gold: Rocky Mount Smokehouse (tie)
- Gold: The Copper Kettle Co. (tie)
- Gold: The Hub (tie)