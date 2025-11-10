Your 2026 Dining Awards

Your 2026 Dining Awards winners can’t wait to serve up your next amazing meal.

The results are in, and they’re as flavorful as a perfectly mixed cocktail. This summer, thousands of readers cast their votes in our annual dining poll at TheRoanoker.com, rallying behind the local favorites that keep our dining scene thriving. From hidden gems to can’t-miss newcomers, every ballot was a nod to the places that bring us comfort, joy and plenty of delicious memories.

Just like a great bartender knows how to balance every pour, our readers have blended together a list that truly captures the spirit of Roanoke’s food scene. This year, in partnership with Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge, we took a fresh approach — separating winners by region, including Roanoke City, Roanoke County, Salem, Botetourt County and Franklin County — to better highlight the standout spots in each area. Of course, we know there are countless other places to explore, and we love keeping an eye out for both old favorites and fresh discoveries.

Thanks to all of you for celebrating the best our region has to offer — and to the restaurants and staff who keep us full, happy and always coming back for more. Congratulations!

Roanoke City

Best Overall Restaurant

  • Platinum: Sidecar
  • Gold: The River and Rail Restaurant
  • Silver: bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar

Best Overall Restaurant Staff

  • Platinum: Martin’s Downtown Bar & Grill
  • Gold: The River and Rail Restaurant (tie)
  • Gold: Sidecar (tie)

Top Chef

  • Platinum: Nate Sloan, bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar
  • Gold: Brandon Stinnett, The Hangry Bulldog
  • Silver: Brad Deaton, Sidecar

Best Downtown Roanoke City Restaurant

  • Platinum: Sidecar
  • Gold: Martin’s Downtown Bar & Grill (tie)
  • Gold: The Hangry Bulldog (tie)

Best Roanoke City Restaurant (Outside Downtown)

  • Platinum: bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar
  • Gold: The River and Rail Restaurant
  • Silver: Montano’s International Gourmet

Best New Restaurant (opened in the last 18 months)

  • Platinum: Jaybird Tavern
  • Gold: Show Pony
  • Silver: Taco Riendo

Best Appetizers / Small Plates

  • Platinum: bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar
  • Gold: Sidecar
  • Silver: The Vault at Liberty Trust

Best Salads

  • Platinum: Montano’s International Gourmet
  • Gold: Martin’s Downtown Bar & Grill
  • Silver: bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar

Best Biscuits

  • Platinum: Scratch Biscuit Co.
  • Gold: Scrambled
  • Silver: Crumbles

Best Brunch

  • Platinum: The Regency Room at Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center
  • Gold: Scrambled
  • Silver: bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar (tie)
  • Silver: Billy’s (tie)

Best Barbecue

  • Platinum: Mama Jean’s BBQ
  • Gold: The Hangry Bulldog
  • Silver: Village Grill

Best Wings

  • Platinum: AllSports Café
  • Gold: Jaybird Tavern
  • Silver: The Hangry Bulldog

Best Burgers

  • Platinum: Martin’s Downtown Bar & Grill
  • Gold: The Hangry Bulldog
  • Silver: Village Grill

Best Pizza

  • Platinum: Jaybird Tavern
  • Gold: Bobby’s Hot & Cheesy
  • Silver: Grace’s Pizza

Best Steakhouse

  • Platinum: Frankie Rowland’s Steakhouse
  • Gold: Billy’s
  • Silver: Great 611 Steakhouse

Best Sandwiches

  • Platinum: The Hangry Bulldog
  • Gold: Montano’s International Gourmet
  • Silver: Macado’s

Best Seafood

  • Platinum: Montano’s International Gourmet
  • Gold: Six & Sky
  • Silver: Billy’s

Best Sushi

  • Platinum: Wasabi’s
  • Gold: Taste of Asia
  • Silver: The Maridor

Best Vegetarian Menu

  • Platinum: bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar
  • Gold: Evie’s Bistro and Bakery
  • Silver: Taaza Indian Cuisine

Best Vegan Menu

  • Platinum: bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar
  • Gold: Taaza Indian Cuisine
  • Silver: Green Leaf Vegan Kitchen (tie)
  • Silver: Queen’s Vegan Café (tie)

Best Allergen-friendly options (gluten-free, dairy-free, nut-free)

  • Platinum: bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar
  • Gold: Jaybird Tavern
  • Silver: Blue Cow Ice Cream Co.

Best International Restaurant

  • Platinum: Montano’s International Gourmet
  • Gold: Taaza Indian Cuisine
  • Silver: Viet Sub

Best Chinese Restaurant

  • Platinum: Red Palace
  • Gold: Wok n Roll Kitchen
  • Silver: Hibachi Guys Restaurant (tie)
  • Silver: Taste of Asia (tie)

Best Japanese Restaurant

  • Platinum: Wasabi’s
  • Gold: Kabuki Japanese Steakhouse
  • Silver: Hibachi Guys Restaurant

Best Thai Restaurant

  • Platinum: City Corner 2
  • Gold: Thai Continental
  • Silver: Taste of Asia

Best Vietnamese Restaurant

  • Platinum: Viet Sub
  • Gold: Pho Viet Nam
  • Silver: Pho Saigon

Best Indian Restaurant

  • Platinum: Taaza Indian Cuisine
  • Gold: Nawab

Best Italian Restaurant

  • Platinum: Fortunato
  • Gold: Grace’s Pizza

Best Mexican Restaurant

  • Platinum: Tacos Rojas
  • Gold: Pancho Mexican Restaurant Towers
  • Silver: Pueblo Chico (tie)
  • Silver: Alejandro’s Mexican Grill (tie)

Best Bakery

  • Platinum: Bread Craft
  • Gold: Evie’s Bistro and Bakery
  • Silver: On the Rise

Best Desserts

  • Platinum: Evie’s Bistro and Bakery
  • Gold: Bread Craft
  • Silver: bloom Restaurant &
  • Wine Bar (tie)
  • Silver: Bubblecake (tie)

Best Candy / Chocolates Shop

  • Platinum: chocolatepaper
  • Gold: The Candy Store
  • Silver: Sugar Magnolia

Best Ice Cream Shop

  • Platinum: Blue Cow Ice Cream Co.
  • Gold: Pop’s
  • Silver: Sugar Magnolia

Best Shaved Ice

Best Local Coffee Shop

  • Platinum: Sweet Donkey
  • Gold: RND
  • Silver: Mill Mountain Coffee & Tea

Best Local Craft Beer Selection (Restaurant)

  • Platinum: Wasena Tap Room
  • Gold: Martin’s Downtown Bar & Grill
  • Silver: Twisted Track Brewpub

Best Brewery

  • Platinum: Big Lick Brewing Company
  • Gold: Twisted Track Brewpub (tie)
  • Gold: Gold:en Cactus (tie)

Most Creative Cocktails

  • Platinum: Sidecar
  • Gold: Lucky
  • Silver: The River and Rail Restaurant

Best Mocktails

  • Platinum: The River and Rail Restaurant
  • Gold: Sidecar
  • Silver: Lucky

Best Wine List

  • Platinum: The River and Rail Restaurant
  • Gold: Montano’s International Gourmet
  • Silver: Sidecar

Best Happy Hour Deals

  • Platinum: Martin’s Downtown Bar & Grill
  • Gold: Sidecar
  • Silver: bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar

Bar Where Everyone Knows Your Name

  • Platinum: Martin’s Downtown Bar & Grill
  • Gold: Fork in the Market
  • Silver: Community Inn

Top Bartender

  • Platinum: Brittany Browning, Martin’s Downtown Bar & Grill
  • Gold: Rachel Kidd, Sidecar
  • Silver: Kelly Cassell, Montano’s International Gourmet

Restaurant with the Best Live Entertainment

  • Platinum: Martin’s Downtown Bar & Grill
  • Gold: Montano’s International Gourmet
  • Silver: Village Grill

Most Diverse Menu

  • Platinum: Montano’s International Gourmet
  • Gold: The Hangry Bulldog
  • Silver: bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar (tie)
  • Silver: Sidecar (tie)

Best Pet-friendly Patio

  • Platinum: Village Grill
  • Gold: Big Lick Brewing Company
  • Silver: Scrambled

Best Fine Dining

  • Platinum: Sidecar
  • Gold: Alexander’s
  • Silver: The River and Rail Restaurant

Hidden Gem

  • Platinum: Jaybird Tavern
  • Gold: Show Pony
  • Silver: Viet Sub (tie)
  • Silver: Stock (tie)

Best Family-friendly Restaurant

  • Platinum: The Hangry Bulldog
  • Gold: Village Grill
  • Silver: Montano’s International Gourmet (tie)
  • Silver: Scrambled (tie)
  • Silver: Taco Riendo (tie)

Best Breakfast Menu

  • Platinum: Scrambled
  • Gold: Scratch Biscuit Co.
  • Silver: Ernie’s on the Market

Best Place for Lunch

  • Platinum: The Hangry Bulldog
  • Gold: Crystal Spring Grocery Co.
  • Silver: Martin’s Downtown Bar & Grill

Best Date-Night Spot

  • Platinum: Sidecar
  • Gold: bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar
  • Silver: The River and Rail Restaurant (tie)
  • Silver: Six & Sky (tie)

Best Outdoor Dining

  • Platinum: Six & Sky
  • Gold: Village Grill
  • Silver: Fork in the Alley

Best Meal with a View

  • Platinum: Six & Sky
  • Gold: The Pine Room at Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center
  • Silver: Blue Cow Ice Cream Co.

Best Restaurant that Gives Back to the Community

  • Platinum: bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar
  • Gold: Village Grill
  • Silver: Martin’s Downtown Bar & Grill

Best for Watching the Game

  • Platinum: 202 Social House (tie)
  • Platinum: Village Grill (tie)
  • Gold: AllSports Café (tie)
  • Gold: Jaybird Tavern (tie)

Best for a Private Party / Celebration

  • Platinum: Montano’s International Gourmet
  • Gold: bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar
  • Silver: Billy’s

Best Food Truck

  • Platinum: The Rad Shack
  • Gold: Mama Jean’s BBQ
  • Silver: Eatza Pizza

Best Takeout / Curbside Service

  • Platinum: Martin’s Downtown Bar & Grill
  • Gold: Mama Jean’s BBQ
  • Silver: Scratch Biscuit Co.

Best Late-Night Eats

  • Platinum: Texas Tavern
  • Gold: Martin’s Downtown Bar & Grill
  • Silver: Show Pony

Restaurant With Can’t-Miss Daily Specials

  • Platinum: Martin’s Downtown Bar & Grill
  • Gold: Montano’s International Gourmet
  • Silver: Show Pony (tie)
  • Silver: Mama Jean’s BBQ (tie)
  • Silver: Village Grill (tie)

Roanoke County

Best Overall Restaurant

  • Platinum: Pok-E-Joe’s
  • Gold: Treehouse Tavern
  • Silver: Remini’s

Best Overall Restaurant Staff

  • Platinum: Pok-E-Joe’s
  • Gold: Treehouse Tavern
  • Silver: Luigi’s Gourmet Italian Restaurant (tie)
  • Silver: Hollywood’s (tie)

Top Chef

  • Platinum: Scott Mertz, Treehouse Tavern
  • Gold: Michael Scotto, Sal’s Italian Restaurant
  • Silver: Charles Brisett, Hunting Hills Country Club (tie)
  • Silver: Juninho Rocha, Luigi’s Gourmet Italian Restaurant (tie)

Best Vinton Restaurant

  • Platinum: Pok-E-Joe’s
  • Gold: Dogwood Restaurant
  • Silver: Pollard 107 South

Best 460 / Bonsack area Restaurant

  • Platinum: Sal’s Italian Restaurant
  • Gold: Cafe Asia 

Best Hollins / North County Restaurant

  • Platinum: Hollywood’s Restaurant
  • Gold: Lew’s
  • Silver: Harbor Inn

Best Appetizers / Small Plates

  • Platinum: Pok-E-Joe’s
  • Gold: Treehouse Tavern
  • Silver: 419 West

Best Salads

  • Platinum: Pok-E-Joe’s
  • Gold: Treehouse Tavern
  • Silver: Hollywood’s

Best Biscuits

  • Platinum: Pok-E-Joe’s
  • Gold: Treehouse Tavern
  • Silver: Dogwood Restaurant

Best Brunch

  • Platinum: Pok-E-Joe’s
  • Gold: Treehouse Tavern
  • Silver: Our Daily Bread

Best Barbecue

  • Platinum: Pok-E-Joe’s
  • Gold: Treehouse Tavern
  • Silver: Wildwood Smokehouse

Best Wings

  • Platinum: Pok-E-Joe’s
  • Gold: Treehouse Tavern
  • Silver: Lew’s

Best Burgers

  • Platinum: Pok-E-Joe’s
  • Gold: Treehouse Tavern
  • Silver: Burger in the Square

Best Pizza

  • Platinum: Treehouse Tavern
  • Gold: New York Pizza
  • Silver: Sal’s Italian Restaurant

Best Steakhouse

  • Platinum: Pok-E-Joe’s
  • Gold: OTH Chophouse

Best Sandwiches

  • Platinum: Pok-E-Joe’s
  • Gold: Treehouse Tavern
  • Silver: Macado’s

Best Seafood

  • Platinum: Harbor Inn (tie)
  • Platinum: Sal’s Italian Restaurant (tie)
  • Gold: Don Camaron Seafood Restaurant

Best Sushi

  • Platinum: Ben Gui
  • Gold: Café Asia
  • Silver: Sakura 9

Best Allergen-friendly options (gluten-free, dairy-free, nut-free)

  • Platinum: Pok-E-Joe’s
  • Gold: Treehouse Tavern
  • Silver: Our Daily Bread

Best International Restaurant

  • Platinum: Café Asia 2
  • Gold: Sal’s Italian Restaurant
  • Silver: Café Asia (tie)
  • Silver: Luigi’s Gourmet Italian Restaurant (tie)

Best Chinese Restaurant

  • Platinum: Szechuan
  • Gold: Café Asia 2
  • Silver: Café Asia

Best Japanese Restaurant

  • Platinum: Ichiban Japanese Steakhouse
  • Gold: Kabuki
  • Silver: Sakura 9 (tie)
  • Silver: Café Asia (tie)
  • Silver: Café Asia 2 (tie)

Best Vietnamese Restaurant

  • Platinum: It’s Pho Time
  • Gold: Cafe Asia 2

Best Italian Restaurant

  • Platinum: Sal’s Italian Restaurant
  • Gold: Remini’s
  • Silver: Luigi’s Gourmet Italian Restaurant

Best Mexican Restaurant

  • Platinum: Pancho
  • Gold: Tacos Rojas (tie)
  • Gold: El Rodeo (tie)

Best Bakery

  • Platinum: Our Daily Bread
  • Gold: Full Moon Bakery

Best Desserts

  • Platinum: Pok-E-Joe’s
  • Gold: Hollywood’s (tie)
  • Gold: Our Daily Bread (tie)

Best Ice Cream Shop

  • Platinum: Downhome Creamery
  • Gold: Katie’s Ice Cream & Chocolates
  • Silver: Kippy’s Kustard

Best Local Coffee Shop

  • Platinum: RND Vinton
  • Gold: Mill Mountain Coffee & Tea
  • Silver: Altar Coffee

Best Local Craft Beer Selection (Restaurant)

  • Platinum: Pok-E-Joe’s
  • Gold: Treehouse Tavern
  • Silver: Pollard 107 South

Best Brewery

  • Platinum: Twin Creeks Brewing Co.

Most Creative Cocktails

  • Platinum: Pok-E-Joe’s
  • Gold: Pollard 107 South (tie)
  • Gold: Treehouse Tavern (tie)

Best Happy Hour Deals

  • Platinum: Pok-E-Joe’s
  • Gold: 419 West
  • Silver: Treehouse Tavern

Bar Where Everyone Knows Your Name

  • Platinum: Pok-E-Joe’s
  • Gold: Treehouse Tavern
  • Silver: Pollard 107 South (tie)
  • Silver: Luigi’s Gourmet Italian Restaurant (tie)

Top Bartender

  • Platinum: Jordan Newman, Pok-E-Joe’s
  • Gold: Bri Harrison, Treehouse Tavern
  • Silver: Adam Markham, Twin Creeks (tie)
  • Silver: Rochelle Sibitzky, Treehouse Tavern (tie)

Restaurant with the Best Live Entertainment

  • Platinum: Pok-E-Joe’s
  • Gold: Treehouse Tavern
  • Silver: Twin Creeks Brewpub

Most Diverse Menu

  • Platinum: Treehouse Tavern
  • Gold: Pok-E-Joe’s
  • Silver: Café Asia 2

Best Pet-friendly Patio

  • Platinum: Treehouse Tavern
  • Gold: Pok-E-Joe’s
  • Silver: Pollard 107 South

Best Fine Dining

  • Platinum: Luigi’s Gourmet Italian Restaurant
  • Gold: OTH Chophouse (tie)
  • Gold: Sal’s Italian Restaurant (tie)

Hidden Gem

  • Platinum: Treehouse Tavern
  • Gold: Pok-E-Joe’s
  • Silver: Luigi’s Gourmet Italian Restaurant

Best Family-friendly Restaurant

  • Platinum: Pok-E-Joe’s
  • Gold: Treehouse Tavern
  • Silver: Dogwood (tie)
  • Silver: Sal’s Italian Restaurant (tie)

Best Breakfast Menu

  • Platinum: Pok-E-Joe’s
  • Gold: Our Daily Bread
  • Silver: Dogwood Restaurant

Best Place for Lunch

  • Platinum: Pok-E-Joe’s
  • Gold: Treehouse Tavern
  • Silver: Dogwood Restaurant

Best Date-Night Spot

  • Platinum: Pok-E-Joe’s
  • Gold: Treehouse Tavern
  • Silver: Luigi’s Gourmet Italian Restaurant (tie)
  • Silver: 419 West (tie)

Best Outdoor Dining

  • Platinum: Treehouse Tavern
  • Gold: Pok-E-Joe’s
  • Silver: Pollard 107 South

Best Meal with a View

  • Platinum: Treehouse Tavern
  • Gold: OTH Chophouse

Best Restaurant that Gives Back to the Community

  • Platinum: Pok-E-Joe’s
  • Gold: Treehouse Tavern

Best for Watching the Game

  • Platinum: Pok-E-Joe’s
  • Gold: Treehouse Tavern
  • Silver: Brambleton Deli

Best for a Private Party / Celebration

  • Platinum: Pok-E-Joe’s
  • Gold: Treehouse Tavern
  • Silver: Luigi’s Gourmet Italian Restaurant (tie)
  • Silver: 419 West (tie)

Best Food Truck

  • Platinum: Mountain Grille Food Truck
  • Gold: Get Glazed

Best Takeout / Curbside Service

  • Platinum: Pok-E-Joe’s
  • Gold: Treehouse Tavern

Best Late-Night Eats

  • Platinum: Pok-E-Joe’s
  • Gold: Macado’s

Restaurant With Can’t-Miss Daily Specials

  • Platinum: Pok-E-Joe’s
  • Gold: Treehouse Tavern

Salem

Best Overall Restaurant

  • Platinum: Brood Restaurant and Bar
  • Gold: Papa’s Pizza
  • Silver: Mac & Bob’s

Best Overall Restaurant Staff

  • Platinum: Brood Restaurant and Bar
  • Gold: Mac & Bob’s
  • Silver: Papa’s Pizza

Top Chef

  • Platinum: Ted Polfelt, Brood Restaurant and Bar
  • Gold: Vincenzo Di Giovanni, Papa’s Pizza (tie)
  • Silver: Carlos Rios, Gusto’s Pizza Salem (tie)

Best New Restaurant (opened in the last 18 months)

  • Platinum: Garcia’s Bistro
  • Gold: Hanging Rock Tavern

Best Appetizers / Small Plates

  • Platinum: Brood Restaurant and Bar
  • Gold: Mac & Bob’s
  • Silver: All Sports Café (tie)
  • Silver: Stave and Cork (tie)

Best Salads

  • Platinum: Mac & Bob’s
  • Gold: Brood Restaurant and Bar
  • Silver: Mamma Maria’s

Best Biscuits

  • Platinum: Chip & Jo’s
  • Gold: Corbin’s Confections

Best Brunch

  • Platinum: Brood Restaurant and Bar
  • Gold: Garcia’s Bistro (tie)
  • Gold: Chip & Jo’s (tie)

Best Barbecue

  • Platinum: Hanging Rock Tavern
  • Silver: Smokin’ Nick’s Barbecue

Best Wings

  • Platinum: AllSports Café
  • Gold: Mac & Bob’s (tie)
  • Gold: Papa’s Pizza (tie)

Best Burgers

  • Platinum: Mac & Bob’s
  • Gold: Angelle’s Diner
  • Silver: Allsports Café

Best Pizza

  • Platinum: Papa’s Pizza
  • Gold: Gusto’s Pizza
  • Silver: Frank’s Pizza

Best Steakhouse

  • Platinum: Frankie Rowland’s Steakhouse
  • Gold: Brood Restaurant and Bar

Best Sandwiches

  • Platinum: Mac & Bob’s
  • Gold: Joe’s Deli
  • Silver: Macado’s

Best Seafood

  • Platinum: Awful Arthur’s (tie)
  • Platinum: Brood Restaurant and Bar (tie)
  • Gold: Mamma Maria’s

Best Allergen-friendly options (gluten-free, dairy-free, nut-free)

  • Platinum: Brood Restaurant and Bar
  • Gold: Corbin’s Confection’s
  • Silver: Papa’s Pizza

Best Chinese Restaurant

  • Platinum: Szechuan
  • Gold: China Wok

Best Japanese Restaurant

  • Platinum: Sakura
  • Gold: Hibachi Express

Best Italian Restaurant

  • Platinum: Mamma Maria’s
  • Gold: Papa’s Pizza
  • Silver: Lydia’s Italian Kitchen

Best Mexican Restaurant

  • Platinum: El Rodeo
  • Gold: Alejandro’s Mexican Grill
  • Silver: Garcia’s Bistro

Best Bakery

  • Platinum: Corbin’s Confections
  • Gold: Apperson Café

Best Desserts

  • Platinum: Brood Restaurant and Bar
  • Gold: Corbin’s Confections
  • Silver: Mamma Maria’s

Best Ice Cream Shop

  • Platinum: Salem Ice Cream Parlor
  • Gold: Lucky Cat Café

Best Local Coffee Shop

  • Platinum: Mill Mountain Coffee & Tea
  • Gold: Bean Bliss Coffee Bar (tie)
  • Gold: Sycamore Station (tie)

Best Local Craft Beer Selection (Restaurant)

  • Platinum: Mac & Bob’s
  • Gold: Awful Arthur’s

Best Brewery

  • Platinum: Olde Salem Brewing Co.
  • Gold: Parkway Brewing Company

Most Creative Cocktails

  • Platinum: Brood Restaurant and Bar
  • Gold: Frankie Rowland’s Steakhouse
  • Silver: Macado’s

Best Wine List

  • Platinum: Brood Restaurant and Bar (tie)
  • Platinum: Stave & Cork (tie)
  • Gold: Frankie Rowland’s Steakhouse

Bar Where Everyone Knows Your Name

  • Platinum: Mac & Bob’s
  • Gold: Brood Restaurant and Bar
  • Silver: Stave & Cork

Top Bartender

  • Platinum: Steve Cadora, Brood Restaurant and Bar
  • Gold: David Hudson, Stave and Cork
  • Silver: Jackson Garst, Brood Restaurant and Bar

Most Diverse Menu

  • Platinum: Garcia’s Bistro
  • Gold: Brood Restaurant and Bar
  • Silver: Mac & Bob’s

Best Fine Dining

  • Platinum: Brood Restaurant and Bar
  • Gold: Frankie Rowland’s
  • Silver: Mamma Maria’s

Best Place for Lunch

  • Platinum: Mac & Bob’s
  • Gold: Garcia’s Bistro
  • Silver: Joe’s Deli (tie)
  • Silver: Mamma Maria’s (tie)

Hidden Gem

  • Platinum: Brood Restaurant and Bar
  • Gold: Garcia’s Bistro
  • Silver: Stave & Cork (tie)
  • Silver: Chip & Jo’s (tie)

Best Family-friendly Restaurant

  • Platinum: Mac & Bob’s
  • Gold: Hanging Rock Tavern (tie)
  • Gold: Mamma Maria’s (tie)
  • Gold: Chip & Jo’s (tie)

Best Breakfast Menu

  • Platinum: Chip & Jo’s
  • Gold: Garcia’s Bistro
  • Silver: Angelle’s Diner

Best Date-Night Spot

  • Platinum: Brood Restaurant and Bar
  • Gold: Stave & Cork

Best Outdoor Dining

  • Platinum: Mac & Bob’s
  • Gold: Brood Restaurant and Bar
  • Silver: Macado’s

Best Restaurant that Gives Back to the Community

  • Platinum: Mac & Bob’s
  • Gold: Brood Restaurant and Bar (tie)
  • Gold: Mamma Maria’s (tie)

Best for Watching the Game

  • Platinum: Mac & Bob’s
  • Gold: Allsports Café
  • Silver: Macado’s

Best for a Private Party / Celebration

  • Platinum: Brood Restaurant and Bar
  • Gold: Mac & Bob’s

Best Takeout / Curbside Service

  • Platinum: Papa’s Pizza
  • Gold: Mac & Bob’s (tie)
  • Gold: Mama Jean’s (tie)

Restaurant With Can’t-Miss Daily Specials

  • Platinum: Brood Restaurant and Bar
  • Gold: Mac & Bob’s (tie)
  • Gold: Papa’s Pizza (tie)

Botetourt County

Best Overall Restaurant

  • Platinum: Foot of the Mountain Cafe
  • Gold: Tizzone Wood-Fired Kitchen & Wine Bar
  • Silver: 1772 Rooftop on Main

Best Overall Restaurant Staff

  • Platinum: Foot of the Mountain Cafe
  • Gold: 1772 Rooftop on Main (tie)
  • Gold: Tizzone Wood-Fired Kitchen & Wine Bar (tie)

Top Chef

  • Platinum: Brian Williams, Foot of the Mountain Cafe
  • Gold: Ben Higginbotham, 1772 Rooftop on Main
  • Silver: Jay Dalton, Foot of the Mountain Cafe

Best New Restaurant (opened in the last 18 months)

  • Platinum: Crooked Shoreline
  • Gold: Ichiban Japanese Steakhouse
  • Silver: Mrs. B’s Restaurant and Bar (tie)
  • Silver: The Fishin’ Pig (tie)

Best Appetizers / Small Plates

  • Platinum: Foot of the Mountain Cafe
  • Gold: 1772 Rooftop on Main (tie)
  • Gold: Tizzone Wood-Fired Kitchen & Wine Bar (tie)

Best Salads

  • Platinum: Town Center Tap House
  • Gold: Foot of the Mountain Cafe
  • Silver: 1772 Rooftop on Main

Best Biscuits

  • Platinum: North Star
  • Gold: 1772 Rooftop on Main (tie)
  • Gold: Donnie D’s Bagels & Deli (tie)

Best Brunch

  • Platinum: 1772 Rooftop on Main
  • Gold: Donnie D’s Bagels & Deli

Best Barbecue

  • Platinum: Three Li’l Pigs  
  • Gold: Foot of the Mountain Cafe

Best Wings

  • Platinum: Foot of the Mountain Cafe
  • Gold: Three Li’l Pigs

Best Burgers

  • Platinum: Foot of the Mountain Cafe
  • Gold: Town Center Tap House
  • Silver: 1772 Rooftop on Main

Best Pizza

  • Platinum: Tizzone Wood-Fired Kitchen & Wine Bar
  • Gold: Lil’ Cucci’s 

Best Steakhouse

  • Platinum: Foot of the Mountain Cafe
  • Gold: 1772 Rooftop on Main (tie)
  • Gold: Tizzone Wood-Fired Kitchen & Wine Bar (tie)

Best Sandwiches

  • Platinum: Foot of the Mountain Cafe
  • Gold: Town Center Tap House
  • Silver: 1772 Rooftop on Main (tie)
  • Silver: Donnie D’s Bagels & Deli (tie)
  • Silver: Heritage Family Market (tie)

Best Seafood

  • Platinum: Foot of the Mountain Cafe
  • Gold: Crooked Shoreline
  • Silver: 1772 Rooftop on Main (tie)
  • Silver: Tizzone Wood-Fired Kitchen & Wine Bar (tie)

Best Sushi

  • Platinum: Ichiban Japanese Steakhouse

Best Allergen-friendly options (gluten-free, dairy-free, nut-free)

  • Platinum: Tizzone Wood-Fired Kitchen & Wine Bar
  • Gold: Foot of the Mountain Cafe (tie)
  • Gold: Mrs. B’s Restaurant and Bar (tie)

Best International Restaurant

  • Platinum: 1772 Rooftop on Main (tie)
  • Platinum: Yo Mian (tie)
  • Gold: Lil’ Cucci’s Pizzeria

Best Chinese Restaurant

  • Platinum: Yo-Mian
  • Gold: Best Wok (tie)
  • Gold: Ichiban Japanese Steakhouse (tie)

Best Japanese Restaurant

  • Platinum: Ichiban Japanese Steakhouse
  • Gold: Yo-Mian

Best Thai Restaurant

  • Platinum: Nakhon Thai Cuisine

Best Italian Restaurant

  • Platinum: Tizzone Wood-Fired Kitchen & Wine Bar
  • Gold: Italian Bella Pizza (tie)
  • Gold: Lil’ Cucci’s Pizzeria (tie)

Best Mexican Restaurant

  • Platinum: Pancho Mexican Restaurant
  • Gold: Rodeo Chico

Best Bakery

  • Platinum: Little Green Hive (tie)
  • Platinum: Nick of Thyme
  • Bakery & Catering (tie)
  • Platinum: The Pie Shoppe (tie)

Best Desserts

  • Platinum: Foot of the Mountain Café
  • Gold: Tizzone Wood-Fired Kitchen & Wine Bar
  • Silver: The Pie Shoppe (tie)
  • Silver: 1772 Rooftop on Main (tie)

Best Ice Cream Shop

  • Platinum: Moo Moo’s Delights (tie)
  • Platinum: James River Drip (tie)

Best Local Coffee Shop

  • Platinum: Little Green Hive
  • Gold: Mill Mountain Coffee and Tea (tie)
  • Gold: One Love Coffee House (tie)

Best Local Craft Beer Selection (Restaurant)

  • Platinum: Town Center Tap House

Best Brewery

  • Platinum: A Few Old Goats Brewing

Most Creative Cocktails

  • Platinum: 1772 Rooftop on Main
  • Gold: Foot of the Mountain Cafe (tie)
  • Gold: Tizzone Wood-Fired Kitchen & Wine Bar (tie)

Best Mocktails

  • Platinum: 1772 Rooftop on Main (tie)
  • Platinum: Foot of the Mountain Cafe (tie)

Best Wine List

  • Platinum: Tizzone Wood-Fired Kitchen & Wine Bar
  • Gold: 1772 Rooftop on Main
  • Silver: Crooked Shoreline (tie)
  • Silver: Foot of the Mountain Cafe (tie)

Best Happy

  • Hour Deals
  • Platinum: Foot of the Mountain Café
  • Gold: Town Center Tap House

Bar Where Everyone Knows Your Name

  • Platinum: Foot of the Mountain Café
  • Gold: 1772 Rooftop on Main
  • Silver: Crooked Shoreline (tie)
  • Silver: Town Center Tap House (tie)

Top Bartender

  • Platinum: Nina Williams, Foot of the Mountain Cafe
  • Gold: Thaddeus Malone, 1772 Rooftop on Main
  • Silver: Jay Dalton, Foot of the Mountain Cafe

Restaurant with the Best Live Entertainment

  • Platinum: Crooked Shoreline
  • Gold: Three Li’l Pigs (tie)
  • Gold: Foot of the Mountain Cafe (tie)
  • Gold: Rodeo Chico (tie)

Most Diverse Menu

  • Platinum: Foot of the Mountain Cafe
  • Gold: 1772 Rooftop on Main (tie)
  • Gold: Ichiban Japanese Steakhouse (tie)

Best Pet-friendly Patio

  • Platinum: Foot of the Mountain Cafe
  • Gold: Town Center Tap House

Best Fine Dining

  • Platinum: Tizzone Wood-Fired Kitchen & Wine Bar
  • Gold: 1772 Rooftop on Main (tie)
  • Gold: Foot of the Mountain Cafe (tie)

Hidden Gem

  • Platinum: Foot of the Mountain Cafe
  • Gold: 1772 Rooftop on Main

Best Family-friendly Restaurant

  • Platinum: Foot of the Mountain Cafe
  • Gold: Town Center Tap House
  • Silver: Three Li’l Pigs

Best Breakfast Menu

  • Platinum: Angelle’s Diner
  • Gold: Donnie D’s Bagels & Deli (tie)
  • Gold: North Star (tie)

Best Place for Lunch

  • Platinum: Foot of the Mountain Cafe
  • Gold: Town Center Tap House
  • Silver: 1772 Rooftop on Main (tie)
  • Silver: Donnie D’s Bagels & Deli (tie)

Best Date-Night Spot

  • Platinum: 1772 Rooftop on Main
  • Gold: Foot of the Mountain Cafe (tie)
  • Gold: Tizzone Wood-Fired Kitchen & Wine Bar (tie)

Best Outdoor Dining

  • Platinum: Foot of the Mountain Cafe
  • Gold: 1772 Rooftop on Main
  • Silver: Three Li’l Pigs

Best Meal with a View

  • Platinum: Foot of the Mountain Cafe
  • Gold: 1772 Rooftop on Main
  • Silver: Rodeo Chico

Best Restaurant that Gives Back to the Community

  • Platinum: Foot of the Mountain Cafe (tie)
  • Platinum: Town Center Tap House (tie)
  • Gold: Three Li’l Pigs (tie)
  • Gold: Tizzone Wood-Fired Kitchen & Wine Bar (tie)

Best for Watching the Game

  • Platinum: Town Center Tap House
  • Gold: Foot of the Mountain Cafe
  • Silver: Crooked Shoreline

Best for a Private Party / Celebration

  • Platinum: Foot of the Mountain Cafe
  • Gold: 1772 Rooftop on Main (tie)
  • Gold: Tizzone Wood-Fired Kitchen & Wine Bar (tie)

Best Takeout / Curbside Service

  • Platinum: Foot of the Mountain Cafe
  • Gold: Pancho Mexican Restaurant (tie)
  • Gold: Three Li’l Pigs (tie)
  • Gold: Yo Mian (tie)

Best Late-Night Eats

  • Platinum: Crooked Shoreline (tie)
  • Platinum: Foot of the Mountain Cafe (tie)
  • Platinum: Town Center Tap House (tie)

Restaurant With Can’t-Miss Daily Specials

  • Platinum: Foot of the Mountain Cafe
  • Gold: Three Li’l Pigs (tie)
  • Gold: Town Center Tap House (tie)

Franklin County

Best Overall Restaurant

  • Platinum: Napoli Cowboy
  • Gold: Ippy’s Restaurant (tie)
  • Gold: The Porch & Voodoo Lounge (tie)

Best Overall Restaurant Staff

  • Platinum: Napoli Cowboy
  • Gold: The Porch & Voodoo Lounge (tie)
  • Gold: The Crooked Road and Co. (tie)

Top Chef

  • Platinum: John Schopp, The Porch & Voodoo Lounge
  • Gold: Agnes Proctor, The Crooked Road and Co. (tie)
  • Gold: Brad Eames, Napoli by the Lake (tie)

Best Rocky Mount Restaurant

  • Platinum: Rocky Mount Smokehouse (tie)
  • Platinum: The Porch & Voodoo Lounge (tie)
  • Gold: Anastasia’s Speakeasy (tie)
  • Gold: Ippy’s Restaurant (tie)
  • Gold: Jose’s Mexican Grill (tie)
  • Gold: The Crooked Road and Co. (tie)

Best New Restaurant (opened in the last 18 months)

  • Platinum: The Porch & Voodoo Lounge
  • Gold: The Crooked Road and Co.
  • Silver: Jose’s Mexican Grill

Best Appetizers / Small Plates

  • Platinum: Olde Towne Social House (tie)
  • Platinum: The Porch & Voodoo Lounge (tie)
  • Platinum: Napoli Cowboy (tie)

Best Salads

  • Platinum: Ippy’s Restaurant

Best Biscuits

  • Platinum: The Crooked Road and Co.
  • Gold: Napoli Cowboy (tie)
  • Gold: Rocky Mount Smokehouse (tie)
  • Gold: Ruth’s Place (tie)

Best Brunch

  • Platinum: The Crooked Road and Co.

Best Barbecue

  • Platinum: Rocky Mount Smokehouse

Best Wings

  • Platinum: Rocky Mount Smokehouse
  • Gold: Rocky Mount Burger Company

Best Burgers

  • Platinum: Rocky Mount Burger Company
  • Gold: Mango’s Bar & Grill (tie)
  • Gold: Rocky Mount Smokehouse (tie)

Best Pizza

  • Platinum: The Porch & Voodoo Lounge
  • Gold: Frank’s Pizza (tie)
  • Gold: Hema’s Italian Restaurant (tie)

Best Steakhouse

  • Platinum: Ippy’s Restaurant

Best Sandwiches

  • Platinum: The Whole Bean Coffeehouse

Best Seafood

  • Platinum: Bull Docks (tie)
  • Platinum: Ippy’s Restaurant (tie)
  • Platinum: Mama Sarah’s (tie)
  • Platinum: Napoli by the Lake (tie)
  • Platinum: The Copper Kettle Co. (tie)

Best Sushi

  • Platinum: Edo Grill and Sushi

Best Allergen-friendly options (gluten-free, dairy-free, nut-free)

  • Platinum: Napoli Cowboy (tie)
  • Platinum: The Copper Kettle Co. (tie)
  • Platinum: The Porch & Voodoo Lounge (tie)
  • Platinum: The Whole Bean Coffeehouse (tie)

Best International Restaurant

  • Platinum: Napoli Cowboy

Best Chinese Restaurant

  • Platinum: Teriyaki House

Best Japanese Restaurant

  • Platinum: Edo Grill and Sushi
  • Gold: New Yamazato

Best Italian Restaurant

  • Platinum: Hema’s Italian Restaurant
  • Gold: Napoli Cowboy

Best Mexican Restaurant

  • Platinum: Jose’s Mexican Grill
  • Gold: Cancun Mexican Resturant (tie)
  • Gold: El Rodeo (tie)

Best Bakery

  • Platinum: Get Baked (tie)
  • Platinum: Smith Mountain Lake Coffee House (tie)
  • Platinum: The Bagel & I (tie)
  • Platinum: The Whole Bean Coffeehouse (tie)

Best Ice Cream Shop

  • Platinum: Homestead Creamery

Best Local Coffee Shop

  • Platinum: The Whole Bean Coffeehouse
  • Gold: Smith Mountain Lake Coffee House

Best Local Craft Beer Selection (Restaurant)

  • Platinum: Mango’s Bar & Grill
  • Gold: Alley Cat (tie)
  • Gold: Napoli by the Lake (tie)
  • Gold: Rocky Mount Smokehouse (tie)

Best Brewery

  • Platinum: Living Proof Beer Company

Most Creative Cocktails

  • Platinum: Anastasia’s Speakeasy
  • Gold: The Porch and Voodoo Lounge

Best Wine List

  • Platinum: Olde Towne Social House
  • Gold: Ippy’s Restaurant (tie)
  • Gold: Napoli by the Lake (tie)
  • Gold: The Copper Kettle Co. (tie)

Best Happy Hour Deals

  • Platinum: Ippy’s Restaurant (tie)
  • Platinum: Mango’s Bar & Grill (tie)
  • Platinum: Napoli Cowboy (tie)

Bar Where Everyone Knows Your Name

  • Platinum: Napoli Cowboy
  • Gold: Alley Cat (tie)
  • Gold: Anastasia’s Speakeasy (tie)
  • Gold: Mango’s Bar & Grill (tie)
  • Gold: Rocky Mount Smokehouse (tie)

Top Bartender

  • Platinum: Angela Shurfield, Mango’s Bar & Grill (tie)
  • Platinum: Marley Hughes, Rocky Mount Smokehouse (tie)
  • Platinum: Michael Weiss, Napoli by the Lake (tie)
  • Platinum: Sharon, Napoli Cowboy (tie)

Restaurant with the Best Live Entertainment

  • Platinum: Mango’s Bar & Grill
  • Gold: Rocky Mount Smokehouse
  • Silver: Alley Cat

Best Pet-friendly Patio

  • Platinum: Rocky Mount Smokehouse
  • Gold: Mango’s Bar & Grill (tie)
  • Gold: Napoli Cowboy (tie)
  • Gold: The Porch & Voodoo Lounge (tie)

Best Fine Dining

  • Platinum: Ippy’s Restaurant (tie)
  • Platinum: Napoli by the Lake (tie)
  • Gold: The Copper Kettle Co.

Best Family-friendly Restaurant

  • Platinum: Rocky Mount Smokehouse

Best Breakfast Menu

  • Platinum: The Crooked Road and Co.

Best Place for Lunch

  • Platinum: Rocky Mount Burger Company (tie)
  • Platinum: Rocky Mount Smokehouse (tie)

Best Date-Night Spot

  • Platinum: Anastasia’s Speakeasy (tie)
  • Platinum: Ippy’s Restaurant (tie)

Best Outdoor Dining

  • Platinum: Rocky Mount Smokehouse (tie)
  • Platinum: The Copper Kettle Co. (tie)
  • Gold: Napoli Cowboy (tie)
  • Gold: The Porch & Voodoo Lounge (tie)

Best Meal with a View

  • Platinum: Napoli by the Lake
  • Gold: The Copper Kettle Co.
  • Silver: Magnum Point Marina

Best for Watching the Game

  • Platinum: Rocky Mount Smokehouse
  • Gold: Napoli Cowboy (tie)
  • Gold: The Copper Kettle Co. (tie)

Best for a Private Party / Celebration

  • Platinum: Ippy’s Restaurant
  • Gold: Magnum Point Marina (tie)
  • Gold: Napoli Cowboy (tie)
  • Gold: Olde Towne Social House (tie)
  • Gold: The Copper Kettle Co. (tie)

Best Takeout / Curbside Service

  • Platinum: Napoli Cowboy (tie)
  • Platinum: The Blackwater Cafe (tie)

Best Late-Night Eats

  • Platinum: Mango’s Bar & Grill (tie)
  • Platinum: Napoli Cowboy (tie)

Restaurant With Can’t-Miss Daily Specials

  • Platinum: Ruth’s Place
  • Gold: Napoli Cowboy (tie)
  • Gold: Rocky Mount Smokehouse (tie)
  • Gold: The Copper Kettle Co. (tie)
  • Gold: The Hub (tie)