Your Favorite Restaurants: Our 2020 Dining Awards

The story below is from our November/December 2019 issue. For the full story Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!

This list of winners is the result of thousands of hungry voters casting their ballots online at TheRoanoker.com in the summer of 2019. Thanks to all who took the time to let us know their favorite local spots in the region. Bon appetit!

Best Overall Restaurant

Platinum, Local Roots: A Farm-to-Table Restaurant

Local Roots: A Farm-to-Table Restaurant Gold, The River & Rail Restaurant

The River & Rail Restaurant Silver, Mac & Bob's Restaurant

Best New Restaurant (opened in last 18 months)

Platinum, Bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar

Bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar Gold, FarmBurguesa

FarmBurguesa Silver, Los Amigos Bar & Grill

Top Chef

Platinum, Aaron Deal, The River & Rail Restaurant

Aaron Deal, The River & Rail Restaurant Gold, Matthew Lintz, Local Roots: A Farm-to-Table Restaurant

Matthew Lintz, Local Roots: A Farm-to-Table Restaurant Silver, Stephen DeMarco, The Regency Room at The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center

Best Overall Staff

Platinum , Local Roots: A Farm-to-Table Restaurant

Local Roots: A Farm-to-Table Restaurant Gold, The River & Rail Restaurant

The River & Rail Restaurant Silver, The Regency Room at The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center

Best Fine Dining

Platinum, The Regency Room at The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center

The Regency Room at The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center Gold, Carlos Brazilian International Cuisine

Carlos Brazilian International Cuisine Silver, Frankie Rowland's Steakhouse

Food Trend You Love

Platinum , Farm to Table

, Farm to Table Gold, Food Trucks (TIE)

Food Trucks (TIE) Gold, Small Plates/Tapas (TIE)

Hidden Gem

Platinum, Texas Tavern

Texas Tavern Gold, FarmBurguesa

FarmBurguesa Silver, 2nd Helpings Cafe

Best Appetizers & Small Plates

Platinum, Local Roots: A Farm-to-Table Restaurant

Local Roots: A Farm-to-Table Restaurant Gold, The River & Rail Restaurant

The River & Rail Restaurant Silver, Blue Apron Restaurant and Red Rooster Bar

Best Salads

Platinum, Mac & Bob’s Restaurant

Mac & Bob’s Restaurant Gold, Montano’s International Restaurant

Montano’s International Restaurant Silver, Local Roots: A Farm-to-Table Restaurant

Best Biscuits

Platinum, Scratch Biscuit Company

Scratch Biscuit Company Gold, The Roanoker Restaurant

The Roanoker Restaurant Silver, Scrambled

Best Brunch

Platinum, The Regency Room at The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center

The Regency Room at The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center Gold, The River & Rail Restaurant

The River & Rail Restaurant Silver, Local Roots: A Farm-to-Table Restaurant

Best Barbecue

Platinum, Three Li’l Pigs Barbeque

Three Li’l Pigs Barbeque Gold, Wildwood Smokehouse

Wildwood Smokehouse Silver, West Salem Barbecue

Best Barbecue (Chain/Franchise)

Platinum, Mission BBQ

Best Farm-To-Table Menu

Platinum, Local Roots: A Farm-to-Table Restaurant

Local Roots: A Farm-to-Table Restaurant Gold, The River & Rail Restaurant

The River & Rail Restaurant Silver, Bent Mountain Bistro

Best Outdoor Dining

Platinum, Mac & Bob’s Restaurant

Mac & Bob’s Restaurant Gold, The Quarter (tie)

The Quarter (tie) Gold, Village Grill (tie)

Best Pet-Friendly Patio

Platinum, Wasena City Tap Room & Grill

Wasena City Tap Room & Grill Gold, The Green Goat

The Green Goat Silver, Village Grill

Best Wings

Platinum, AllSports Café

AllSports Café Gold, Lews Restaurant

Lews Restaurant Silver, Mac & Bob's Restaurant

Best Fried Chicken

Platinum, The Homeplace Restaurant

The Homeplace Restaurant Gold, The Roanoker Restaurant

The Roanoker Restaurant Silver, Lucky Restaurant

Best Burgers

Platinum, Burger in the Square

Burger in the Square Gold, FarmBurguesa

FarmBurguesa Silver, Texas Tavern

Best Burgers (Chain/Franchise)

Platinum, Jack Brown’s

Best Pizza

Platinum, New York Pizza

New York Pizza Gold, Grace’s Place Pizzeria

Grace’s Place Pizzeria Silver, Benny Marconi's

Best Steaks

Platinum, Frankie Rowland’s Steakhouse

Frankie Rowland’s Steakhouse Gold, The Great 611 Steak Company

The Great 611 Steak Company Silver, Billy’s (TIE)

Billy’s (TIE) Silver, The Regency Room at The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center (TIE)

Best Tacos

Platinum, Tuco’s Taqueria Garaje

Tuco’s Taqueria Garaje Gold, Alejandro’s Mexican Grill

Alejandro’s Mexican Grill Silver, Tacos Rojas

Best Chili

Platinum, Texas Tavern

Texas Tavern Gold, Roanoke Weiner Stand

Roanoke Weiner Stand Silver, Martin's Downtown Bar & Grill (TIE)

Martin's Downtown Bar & Grill (TIE) Silver, Angelle's Diner (TIE)

Best Sandwiches

Platinum, Macado's

Macado's Gold, New Yorker Deli

New Yorker Deli Silver, Brambleton Deli

... for the full list of winners and more from our November/December 2019 issue, Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!