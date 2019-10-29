Your Favorite Restaurants: Our 2020 Dining Awards

The story below is from our November/December 2019 issue. For the full story Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!
This list of winners is the result of thousands of hungry voters casting their ballots online at TheRoanoker.com in the summer of 2019. Thanks to all who took the time to let us know their favorite local spots in the region. Bon appetit!
Best Overall Restaurant
- Platinum, Local Roots: A Farm-to-Table Restaurant
- Gold, The River & Rail Restaurant
- Silver, Mac & Bob's Restaurant
Best New Restaurant (opened in last 18 months)
- Platinum, Bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar
- Gold, FarmBurguesa
- Silver, Los Amigos Bar & Grill
Top Chef
- Platinum, Aaron Deal, The River & Rail Restaurant
- Gold, Matthew Lintz, Local Roots: A Farm-to-Table Restaurant
- Silver, Stephen DeMarco, The Regency Room at The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center
Best Overall Staff
- Platinum , Local Roots: A Farm-to-Table Restaurant
- Gold, The River & Rail Restaurant
- Silver, The Regency Room at The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center
Best Fine Dining
- Platinum, The Regency Room at The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center
- Gold, Carlos Brazilian International Cuisine
- Silver, Frankie Rowland's Steakhouse
Food Trend You Love
- Platinum, Farm to Table
- Gold, Food Trucks (TIE)
- Gold, Small Plates/Tapas (TIE)
Hidden Gem
- Platinum, Texas Tavern
- Gold, FarmBurguesa
- Silver, 2nd Helpings Cafe
Best Appetizers & Small Plates
- Platinum, Local Roots: A Farm-to-Table Restaurant
- Gold, The River & Rail Restaurant
- Silver, Blue Apron Restaurant and Red Rooster Bar
Best Salads
- Platinum, Mac & Bob’s Restaurant
- Gold, Montano’s International Restaurant
- Silver, Local Roots: A Farm-to-Table Restaurant
Best Biscuits
- Platinum, Scratch Biscuit Company
- Gold, The Roanoker Restaurant
- Silver, Scrambled
Best Brunch
- Platinum, The Regency Room at The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center
- Gold, The River & Rail Restaurant
- Silver, Local Roots: A Farm-to-Table Restaurant
Best Barbecue
- Platinum, Three Li’l Pigs Barbeque
- Gold, Wildwood Smokehouse
- Silver, West Salem Barbecue
Best Barbecue (Chain/Franchise)
- Platinum, Mission BBQ
Best Farm-To-Table Menu
- Platinum, Local Roots: A Farm-to-Table Restaurant
- Gold, The River & Rail Restaurant
- Silver, Bent Mountain Bistro
Best Outdoor Dining
- Platinum, Mac & Bob’s Restaurant
- Gold, The Quarter (tie)
- Gold, Village Grill (tie)
Best Pet-Friendly Patio
- Platinum, Wasena City Tap Room & Grill
- Gold, The Green Goat
- Silver, Village Grill
Best Wings
- Platinum, AllSports Café
- Gold, Lews Restaurant
- Silver, Mac & Bob's Restaurant
Best Fried Chicken
- Platinum, The Homeplace Restaurant
- Gold, The Roanoker Restaurant
- Silver, Lucky Restaurant
Best Burgers
- Platinum, Burger in the Square
- Gold, FarmBurguesa
- Silver, Texas Tavern
Best Burgers (Chain/Franchise)
- Platinum, Jack Brown’s
Best Pizza
- Platinum, New York Pizza
- Gold, Grace’s Place Pizzeria
- Silver, Benny Marconi's
Best Steaks
- Platinum, Frankie Rowland’s Steakhouse
- Gold, The Great 611 Steak Company
- Silver, Billy’s (TIE)
- Silver, The Regency Room at The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center (TIE)
Best Tacos
- Platinum, Tuco’s Taqueria Garaje
- Gold, Alejandro’s Mexican Grill
- Silver, Tacos Rojas
Best Chili
- Platinum, Texas Tavern
- Gold, Roanoke Weiner Stand
- Silver, Martin's Downtown Bar & Grill (TIE)
- Silver, Angelle's Diner (TIE)
Best Sandwiches
- Platinum, Macado's
- Gold, New Yorker Deli
- Silver, Brambleton Deli
