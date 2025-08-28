Blank Slate Built to Last

The story below is a preview from our September/October 2025 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

The Aldridges purposefully purchased a home that needed renovating so that Kathy could design it to reflect their family history-using durable colors and finishes that will last.

× Expand Taylor Reschka Burl wood has a unique, swirling grain pattern, and is often used in high-end furniture. This stunning burl wood desk is from Madewell.

When Kathy and John Aldridge decided to upsize their home, Kathy wanted to design the space exactly to her taste. The Aldridges got their wish in 2012 when they bought a home that required a full revamping. Kathy treated the home as a canvas, renovating in waves over the years. The result is a home whose finishes and design — and the family legacy preserved within — will stand the test of time.

Getting Started

This home had been empty for two years and was in foreclosure, providing the blank slate Kathy wanted. But it also needed work to become functional.

The Aldridges first ripped up the white carpet, installed hardwood floors and new windows and redid the HVAC system. Year after year, they “whittled away” at the remaining work, completing two projects each year as their kids grew up. Kathy exclusively managed the design while Steve Morris of Classical Designs completed all the structural work.

As she worked, Kathy remained focused on the guiding principle of designing everything classically and using long-lasting materials. She didn’t want to chase trends and redo projects every few years. She also knew that a home in which everything is new could feel impersonal, like a model home, so she prominently displayed their family history with each upgrade.

× 1 of 3 Expand Taylor Reschka Kathy selected Classic Grey from Benjamin Moore to repaint the whole first floor and upstairs. While this is a neutral color that designers use a lot, Kathy warns that the name is misleading because it’s more of a warm off-white color. × 2 of 3 Expand Taylor Reschka In cabinet lighting over the built-ins keeps the shelves from looking dark. × 3 of 3 Expand Taylor Reschka The buffet table, also called a sideboard is from Made Goods. Kathy says, “We had one like that in our retail store, and I always really loved it.” Prev Next

Working at Magnolia

Kathy started working for Magnolia Furnishings in 2021, which gave her other people to bounce ideas off of when she needed to. If she got stuck on making a design choice, her colleagues gave her their input on what was right for the space.

Another benefit of working for Magnolia is that Kathy has access to vendors that only work with designers and don’t sell to the general public. With so many options, Kathy was able to find just the right furnishings for each room.

Expand Taylor Reschka Kathy had the runner on the stairs installed for the pets and so that she and John have cushioning in case they slip.

Family Room

Kathy thought the original orange-hued bricks of the family room fireplace had a “heavy look,” so Steve painted the brick crisp white. He installed calacatta gold quartz cladding that’s made to look like marble, as quartz is more durable and cost-effective. He added built-in shelves next to the fireplace to display family photographs and inherited family treasures.

Kathy and John then redid the floors. They stained natural wood and covered the floors with a matte finish that’s typically only used in commercial applications. Commercial finishes are made to handle higher traffic, so they are resistant to wear.

“The right materials are so important for the longevity of your home,” Kathy emphasizes. The Aldridges have three dogs, two of which weigh 70 pounds, but the floors show no pawprints or scratch marks. Kathy also purchased wool area rugs for the family room and elsewhere for longevity, as wool is very strong and long-lasting.

A picture of Mason’s Knob by local artist Susan Whiteside hangs near the fireplace, a complement to the view of the mountain the Aldridges enjoy from their eat-in kitchen. The landscape is now a part of their family history. Kathy says they take pictures of the mountain “all the time” and that they “bought the painting because we [they] wanted a piece of art that meant something special and specific to us [them].”

Expand Taylor Reschka The slip covers for the chairs are custom made by a local seamstress.

Study

While the rest of the downstairs and the bedrooms upstairs are gray, Kathy customized a blue base from a historical Benjamin Moore color palette for the study. This aligns to Kathy’s desire to not have to redo things, as historical colors are timeless and unlikely to go out of fashion.

Built-in bookshelves display a Shakespeare set from the 1800s that her parents gave her when she graduated college and memorabilia from when her father was a pilot for Piedmont Airlines. A bookshelf light with down lighting illuminates the family history.

John’s family history is also present; his mom was secretary to the city manager of Roanoke, and her desk sign sits atop a burl wood desk. Kathy coordinated other natural elements with the burl wood — drapes with pomegranates and a mirror with love birds on top — to complete the classic, naturalistic vibe of the room.

Dining Room

