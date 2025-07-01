Eco-Friendly Updates for Year-Round Comfort

The story below is a preview from our July/August 2025 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

Thoughtful, cost-effective changes were the key to unlocking the latent possibilities of this Southwest Roanoke home.

× Expand Taylor Reschka Karen chose the tile, flooring, paint colors, etc., by looking at examples online, watching HGTV for inspiration and picking what appealed to her.

When they moved inland from the coast, John and Karen fell in love with the location of their Southwest home. Thanks to a renovation with Building Specialists, Inc., they’ve also now also fallen in love with the look and feel of it. A series of small, budget-conscious changes have made a big impact in revealing its hidden potential.

Perks of Location and Lower-Level Living

John and Karen moved to Roanoke from Chesapeake in 2021 to be closer to their kids, who stayed in the area after attending college.

After choosing Roanoke, they settled on the Southwest neighborhood because of its walkability and pleasant social interactions. Karen explains, “Many people walk in the area, and people are always saying hello as they pass on the street. I love having sidewalks.”

Karen’s job influenced their decision to purchase this particular home within Southwest. As a nurse practitioner who has done home health, she has seen many people who can’t get up and down stairs because of a medical condition.

Karen didn’t want to ever have to convert her living room into a bedroom as she and John age, so comfortable lower-level living was a must-have. This home already had a first floor with two bedrooms and a bathroom. They’ve made potential first floor living even more comfortable with this renovation.

Choosing to Work with Building Specialists, Inc.

While John and Karen loved some elements of the home, they also wanted to make improvements. They had been remodeling it since 2021 when they moved in. They completed one project after another, including knocking out a wall, installing ceiling lights, installing new drains and building a garage. They also replaced the plumbing, electrical wiring, paneling and a dropped ceiling. They completed all these projects with a company other than Building Specialists, Inc., or BSI.

These other projects gave Karen and John experiences that they could compare to working with BSI.

Expand Taylor Reschka Electrical lines originally went across the backyard. John and Karen contracted the electrical company to bury the wires so they can enjoy a clear view of the backyard.

Their conclusion?

“We’ve been very happy with BSI. It’s been a very good experience,” Karen says.

Karen and John attribute the tidy timeline of this renovation to the professional expertise of Camden Walters, the project superintendent. This renovation took only five months to complete. Many of the smaller, less-involved projects that they completed before contracting with BSI took almost the same amount of time.

Karen and John believe this is because Walters did a great job coordinating everything, including when different tradesmen had to work on things at the same time. Walters continuously coordinated getting someone into the house to complete work without large, unnecessary lags between different projects.

John and Karen also believe that hiring BSI to oversee everything made more financial sense. Karen explains, “BSI had good communication and advocated with subcontractors to remove asbestos quickly and get fair prices.” Karen and John wouldn’t have known how to determine fair pricing on their own.

Energy Efficient Heating and Cooling

