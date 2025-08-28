Fast, Cheap or Good

The story below is a preview from our September/October 2025 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

Whenever we have someone over for the first time, I often find myself in the kind of deep-cleaning mode that only seems to activate when I’m seeing my house through the imagined lens of a stranger. In what starts as a run-of-the-mill attempt to vacuum the living room, one-too-many Lego pieces on the floor prompts a full-scale toy clearout. This snowballs into rearranging half the furniture downstairs and deciding I don’t have enough lighting. But lamps seem to be available in two categories: cheap but ugly, and cute but expensive. The ones I like cost as much as the rug in our dining room — which I remember is washable, so I decide right then is the perfect time to pick it up and throw it in the laundry. Seeing the room half-arranged and the floor empty, I wonder if maybe it might be better to actually flip the living and dining rooms completely, just to breathe some life into the space.

When my husband finds me an hour before our guests arrive, I’m surrounded by piles of books, baskets, shoes and toys, sweating and crying about what a wreck our house is. My husband is confused. Didn’t I just… create this mess? But what I’m actually upset about is the gap between what I want our home to look like and how it actually is — and how my attempts to bridge that gap in this last-minute, frenzied attack with no time, budget or plan somehow failed to produce positive results.

Normally, I’m pretty happy with our home. As long as we keep things tidy-ish and clean, I am largely pleased by the blend of functionality and aesthetics we have cobbled together over the years. We are a family that collects things, with many beloved items displayed or actively in use in every room. We have a young child and two dogs, plus all the ephemera that comes with them. So while this means that our spaces are cozy and busy, it also means that it doesn’t take much to tip the scale into “overwhelming disaster.”

Still, this doesn’t typically get to me unless I know someone else is going to see it. It’s about so much more than just whether there’s a mess or not. Our homes, like our clothes, say something about who we are. They send a message through a hundred visual cues about our priorities and our preferences. So when you find yourself unable to create a visual message that aligns with what you’re hoping to project, feelings of panic and despair can creep in, sometimes coming together in a spiral of urgency that might spur a bunch of hasty purchases or the ill-advised room shuffling I have been known to attempt.

There’s something about showing others your home for the first time that ignites the desire to make sure that whatever it is they are seeing aligns with what it is you want them to know about you. So what’s stopping us from creating a space that’s exactly what we want from the start?

The three most common roadblocks are time, budgets and taste — or, as the old adage goes, wanting something to be fast, cheap and good. In business, the conventional belief is that you can’t have all three at once, and you have to pick two.

This can feel true about our homes, too. High costs are an obvious barrier for most of us (see the lighting section of any home goods brand), but it isn’t always the hardest one to overcome. Even when money is no object, people often run up against the issue of not knowing what it is they like, want or need — in other words, not completely knowing their own style or taste preferences. And then time sneaks up and sabotages us at every turn, whether from the sense of urgency we might feel to “finish” our homes by a certain deadline, or to buy items during a flash sale or simply from our own impatience with how long it can take to properly design and decorate the home of our dreams.

If you have struggled with any of these feelings about your home, you are not alone! Here are some ways that you can approach the challenge of creating your dream spaces at home without maxing out your credit cards in a panic purchase or ending up in a heap under everything you own moments before guests arrive.

Wishlists & Shoestring Budgets

One of the fastest ways to kill my spirit happens once I’ve decided on a vision before I know that the cost is far beyond my price range. And home decor is one of the areas where this happens most.

Furniture, lighting, rugs, window treatments — everything I like seems to cost as much as a month-long vacation in the south of France. More times than I can count, I’ve found myself scouring the internet for a cheaper version of the bobbin picture frames or the sculptural floor lamp I saw on Pinterest, only to learn that they just don’t exist in my budget.

I am a fairly practical and frugal person, but I am also impatient. So while the answer here for anyone who really has their heart set on something too expensive is to plan a budget to save up and buy it, I almost never go this route. Instead, I get as creative as I can with what is already available to me.

