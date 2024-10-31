Festive DIY Decor

The story below is a preview from our November/December 2024 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

Get creative with family-friendly holiday projects that bring joy and warmth to your home.

Ever since the pandemic, a growing consensus online declares that the moment Spooky Season has ended, it’s game on for all holiday decor – and why not? It’s cold outside and the days have become shorter, and all those twinkle lights are downright practical when it’s dark at 4 p.m.

Maybe you’ve joined the ranks of the early birds determined to make your holiday cheer last as long as possible, or maybe you’re a holdout who likes to savor the special feeling of a short and sweet season – whatever your preferences, storefronts and online ads go full throttle with enticing deals by Labor Day. But some years, it’s just not in the budget to add all the ornaments, wreathes, linens, dinnerware, figurines, lights, garlands, throw pillows and blankets that catch your eye. Pre-season goods can be expensive (and you might have presents to buy on top of it!). If you are patient and able to stand the wait, you can build up your holiday decor in January for deep discounts over the years.

But what if you want to deck the halls right now?

The great news is that there are a ton of DIYs out there that are high impact, low effort and easy enough for non-crafters and even kids to do. And since the holidays are all about gatherings, these are the perfect activities that you and your guests can enjoy – whether you want to start in between trick or treaters or wait for a Christmas Eve DIY blowout.

So while you’re waiting on the post-season sales to add to your holiday collection, these are my favorite holiday DIYs that are inexpensive, easily accessible and fun, so you can make your home merry and bright for however long you like to enjoy your holiday season.

Greenery

Gather stray branches of pine on walks or from the bottom of your own tree. I’ve also gone to tree lots and asked for the scraps they remove when they clean up purchases for customers – the spare branches are usually lying around on the ground and no one minds if you scavenge a bit! Trim and bundle the branches for small, scented “mini tree” bouquets that you can keep around the house. Jars, pitchers and vases all work well for this! Play with the scale depending on what you have (a bundle of tiny trimmings or an armful of boughs look equally as charming) and you can even decorate them with ornaments or lights. I also love the elegant, nostalgic simplicity of a single branch in a blue mason jar wrapped in bakers twine or red ribbon.

Use a tension rod in a doorway for a renter-friendly garland hack. Simply drape and layer your garland over the rod until you can’t see it anymore, adding twinkle lights, ribbons, ornaments or anything else you like. If you need to secure anything, use ribbon, twist ties or floral wire to tie your components in place. Then, push the rod to the top of the doorway, making sure the tension is tight enough to hold the garland for the season.

Pine isn’t the only greenery that signals holiday cheer — holly, eucalyptus and even magnolia leaves will all create a beautiful atmosphere in any room. Use holly sprigs to brighten up table tops or to tuck into picture frames around the house. Eucalyptus brings a gorgeous blue accent to any floral arrangement and multiple stems bundled in a pitcher look as good as they smell. Magnolia leaves are a striking alternative to fir and pine garlands or wreaths and can also be bundled in vases with ribbon. The best part about all of these greens? They last all season long, very minimal care or water required! (Just beware the radiator proximity, which might dry them out prematurely!)

Paper

One of the best ways to achieve a crafty look for any and all skill levels is with a classic paper chain. I recommend cardstock, though almost any paper can work – even brown grocery bags! (Tissue paper and newspaper are not great for this, because they will tear and lose their shape easily.) Simply cut a strip of paper and connect its ends into a ring using a stapler, tape or a glue dot. Then cut another strip of paper and loop it through the first ring before repeating the process. You can make the chain as long or as short as you like, and you can use colored paper to create a pattern or all white printer paper to make a snowy landscape across your home. I love using paper chains as garlands on my tree, or hanging them from the center of the ceiling (like on a fan or light fixture) out to the edges and corners of the room to create a circus tent-like effect.

If you want to be truly classic then paper snowflakes is the way to go – all you need is printer paper and scissors. You can find tons of easy instructions online, but I recommend experimenting and seeing what happens. The basic rule of thumb is to start with a square and fold it diagonally two to three times, then cut shapes out of the edges. When you unfold the paper, you will have a snowflake! Make large snowflakes or small ones and string them up in a garland or hang them from the ceiling. Tape them to your windows or walls, or put them on your tree. If you want to get really fancy, you can even use an X-Acto knife to cut very fine shapes and patterns into your creations.

Tissue paper flowers are the favorite on Pinterest, but they can be a bit fussy for beginners or children. (If you’re so inclined, a quick online search will pull up tons of great tutorials!) For a more accessible variation that you can try with a mixed group of people, I love a tissue paper pom pom. All you need is tissue paper in your color preferences, tape and fishing line. Take three sheets of paper in a stack and make an accordion fold on the shorter side – start at the end and make a two-inch fold, then flip the stack and make a two-inch fold going the other direction, until you’ve compressed the entire stack into a long folded up two-inch strip. Secure the center of the stack with tape and then cut the ends into a rounded or pointed shape (experiment!). Tie some fishing line around the center. Then carefully unfold the entire stack, fluffing out each layer as you gently pull it apart. Depending on the size and the shape of the ends, these can end up looking like big puffs, clouds or even stars!

