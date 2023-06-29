Festive Outdoor Gatherings

The story below is a preview from our July/August 2023 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

Formal or informal, planned or impromptu, your backyard gatherings have never been so much fun — or looked so good!

Summer is the season of getting together, the heat and the late light encouraging us to linger just a little longer, to have just one more drink, to wave over your neighbor to join you. The fragrance of summer blooms and the sleepy magic of passing fireflies create a natural ambience that begs for a little music and maybe a string of twinkle lights or two. Whether you’re throwing a backyard barbecue, a kid’s pool party or just gathering some friends for an impromptu get-together, it doesn’t have to cost an arm and a leg to transform your own yard, porch or deck into something special.

START WITH WHAT YOU HAVE

Nothing irritates me more than how-to articles that tell you that you just need to buy a bunch of stuff. That is not very hard, nor very creative, but also sometimes you just don’t have outdoor party supplies in the budget.

The great news is you probably already have almost everything you need to create a lovely and festive space to enjoy a summer gathering. So let’s start with the basics:

CLEAN OUT THE SPACE

Scrub, weed, power wash and toss any dirt, garden overgrowth or general outdoor detritus that’s collected over the season. (If you let Fido out back on his own, you should probably do a lawn scan for whatever he’s left back there as well!)

Wipe down all furniture, getting the bird poop and pollen off of anything you plan for people to sit on or eat off of. Start with a space that is as clean and clear as possible.

TAKE STOCK

From a functional standpoint, most gatherings only require a few needs to be met: places for people to sit, places to put food and drinks and places to put trash. That’s it! (We’ll talk decorations and activities later).

Places to sit: chairs are the obvious choice (don’t be afraid to raid your home for kitchen and dining chairs or even any stools you might have), but unless you’re having a formal sit down meal, you probably won’t want to clog up your space with bulky seating. Consider throwing down some quilts, rugs, picnic blankets (or even canvas drop cloths!) for casual, easy places where people can lounge. Toss some throw pillows (from your couch and beds – why not? If they have removable cases you can wash, even better!) to make the areas even more inviting and comfortable.

Places to put food and drinks: picnic tables, card tables, even folding TV dinner trays can all work. If possible, you can even move your dining room table right out onto the lawn – don’t overlook any furniture in your house that’s easy to move and clean!

More places to put food and drinks: Disposable plates, cups and cutlery is great for very large crowds and kids, but having a non-themed set of plastic or melamine tableware is a great thing to have in your summertime arsenal. Or for an elevated option, use the real deal! If you’re nervous about breaking any of your everyday dishware and glasses, hit up some thrift shops to collect a mishmash of dishes that can be your outdoor party set.

Places to put trash: so sure, you can set out some trash bins or bags and call it a day, and honestly, no judgment! But if you want to skip the eyesore, try some big wicker baskets (which you can find at thrift stores for cheap) lined with bags. This is one of those small, quick ways you can take a utilitarian element and make it festive. Which brings us to decorating.

