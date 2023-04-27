Floral Fun

The story below is a preview from our May/June 2023 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

Style your home bouquets like a pro with these great tips.

April showers bring May flowers, and a number of occasions that call for them: graduations and Mother’s Day, not to mention the beginning of wedding season. It’s the time for centerpieces and decorations, and while a florist or floral designer is the most guaranteed way to make your arrangements stand out, it simply isn’t always in the budget.

As someone who loves to arrange flowers at home, I’ve developed a short list of rules that work well:

Always use clean, sharp scissors to trim the stems.

Change the water and trim the stems every two days or so.

Don’t put any leaves below the water line or crowd the vase with too many plants.

Cut the stems to make the flowers all different heights so you can see every bloom.

Keep away from cats, who will mangle everything and then throw them up on your nice rug when you aren’t looking.

We reached out to an expert for more tips, tricks and tools of the trade. Mary Jo Thompson is the owner and Master Designer of Gloriosa, an event design company specializing in natural and organic floral creations for the past 15 years in Roanoke.

She helped provide some insight into the top questions for anyone looking to DIY their own bouquet, from which flowers last the longest to what’s in those little flower food packets that come with your grocery store bunches. Read on to get some inspiration to make your own flower magic!

This interview has been edited for clarity.

Let’s start with some cut flowers 101. What does a person need to make an arrangement of cut flowers, and how long should they expect it to last?

Mary Jo Thompson, owner and Master Designer of Gloriosa

A vase arrangement of flowers in water should last 7-10 days depending on the location in your home. They should not be put in a sunny window, near AC or a heat vent. A clear vase is the best one for cut flowers because you can tell if the water is dirty and immediately recut and change water. A sharp, clean pair of scissors or floral knife is good for cutting and any vessel that is clean and waterproof will work.

What are the rules for someone who has never selected and arranged flowers in a vessel before? What flowers are best for beginners?

Alstroemeria are the easiest to arrange and last the longest. It is best not to have too many different varieties when just starting to learn flower arranging. Also, a vase with an indented design will help with easier arranging.

What are the best cut flowers in your opinion, which last the longest, hold their shape and don’t fall down, have the best scent?

One of the best cut flowers to purchase would be Charmelia Alstroemeria. It is a hybrid that comes in pink and white, and has a vase life of approximately three weeks. They don’t have a scent. Peonies, lilies and garden roses are some of the most fragrant blooms and will last if cared for properly.

When making an arrangement, what are your go-to tricks, tips and tools?

Okay, so as a designer, I utilize a very complex tool called a chenille stem (a pipe cleaner). I use this to tie up my design before I place it in water. My go-to tip is to arrange your flowers in your hand and not a vase. Once you have the front design complete, turn it around or tie it up. Turn it around and add blooms to the back of the design. Now, trim the stems to fit your vessel. Always cut the stems longer. Place in your vase, adjust and you can leave the tie intact or remove depending on the shape of the vase.

What are some good flowers that go well together? Are there any you would avoid grouping together?

I love combining unexpected floral blooms. I love textures and a variety of shapes. So designing with taller blooms like stock, larkspur or delphinium and roses, tulips, ranunculus and hydrangeas along with berries like hypericum gives a design a lot of interest. Adding in fresh or dried pussy willow or curly willow adds drama too. Using locally sourced flowers provides beautiful textures, unique varieties and amazing colors. I use these as much as possible and belong to a local Cooperative of Flower Farms.

What are some year-round flowers?

Flowers all have optimum growing season. That being said, each flower has their growing season in various parts of the world. This has broadened our availability of all flowers. California and the West Coast has one of the longest growing seasons in the U.S. Some of the flowers that are available year round are roses, carnations, mums, daisies, hydrangeas, larkspur, lilies, stock, orchids and callas.

What are the star flowers for each season and is there anything around in the winter?

