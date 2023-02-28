How Does Your Garden Grow?

The story below is a preview from our March/April 2023 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

Gardening is a year-round adventure — especially with our expert tips on the what and when.

When the days start to lengthen and the temperatures inch up along with the first of the crocuses and the grape hyacinths, you know spring is here. And with it comes the fever: to clean house, to start a garden or just to dust off those long winter blues and get outside in the sunshine.

If you’re anything like me, you might be gripped with the desire to finally really go for it in your garden – this is the year, you tell yourself, when you’ll actually start that vegetable patch. Your Pinterest newsfeed is suddenly a sea of trellis blueprints and companion garden illustrations, projects like green bean tents that, until twelve minutes prior you’d never heard of but for which you now feel a great, ferocious passion. “A vertical squash trellis,” you tell your family, “is just what we need this summer. It’ll be easy!”

But then, after a weekend spending an unbelievable amount of money on seed packets and little wooden stake labels and slabs of dense, stinky mulch, the project seems to stall out. It’s suddenly late June and you’re haphazardly spreading a packet of zinnia seeds too close together onto some hastily cleared soil and hoping for the best.

Having the enthusiasm but lacking a plan (and, you know, general knowledge about gardening) is often what gets me into trouble. So this year I’ve consulted with the experts, including LEAP’s Community Gardens Manager, Hannah Patrick. (See her advice in our checklist in green.)

First of all, know your zone! Roanoke is in Zone 7, meaning the USDA classified hardiness zone that tells us what categories of plants are capable of growing according to our climate. The great news is that our zone is a pretty friendly place for plants. Our winters are generally pretty mellow with lowest temperatures not sticking around for long enough stretches to kill everything off, and our summers are relatively mild and damp. It also means that some cooler weather garden plants (like beets, broccoli and carrots) can be planted out as early as February, and that reblooming plants (like those zinnias we count on for the years we aren’t as prepared!) will produce all the way through the first frost in October or November.

If you’ve got the bug and are looking to start something today, here’s our handy, quick guide checklist for the year to help you start and keep a garden you can be proud of.

Regular, year-round tasks:

Turn your compost pile (or start one!) “Most people turn their pile every two weeks or even once a month."

Weed or clear debris from your beds.

Rake up leaves and clean up dead parts of plants, pruning spent flowers. “I like to encourage people to rake the leaves out of their lawn, but leave them on their property as mulch in their garden beds or around the bases of trees. 'Leave the leaves!' is a popular saying, because they are an important habitat for beneficial insects. So are the hollow stems of perennial flowers and shrubs, so when pruning in the fall or winter, I encourage people to leave at least 18 inches of the dead stalk as habitat for beneficial insect larvae."

Update your garden journal or calendar for future reference.

March

Indoor planting season is here! Start your transplants:

Veg: beets, broccoli, cauliflower, brussel sprouts, cabbages, tomatoes and peppers are good to start in seed trays. Flowers: Anemones, asters, clematis, cosmos, gardenias, marigolds, nasturtium, zinnias Herbs: Basil, chives, dill, mint, thyme

Prepare your soil: clean up any dead debris and add compost. “A rule of thumb for when to clean up in spring to avoid disturbing beneficial insects is when the daytime temperatures are consistently about 50 degrees. That can be hard as we see warmer winters, but mid-March is a good time in our climate to start the spring clean in the garden.”

Direct sow peas as weather permits.

Plant bare root plants like fruit trees, roses and asparagus.

Shrubs and perennials available at garden stores can also be planted outside.

Prune perennials before new growth appears.

April

Compost your garden! “When preparing the soil in the spring, some gardeners will till or use a broadfork to loosen and aerate the soil. Aerating your soil is important, but whenever you disturb the soil it brings weed seeds to the surface to germinate. I prefer to broadfork the soil, then water it and allow weed seeds to germinate. I’ll then place a tarp over the bed for 2 weeks to kill off the weeds. Finally, remove the tarp and add compost to the top layer of your bed - it will act both as added fertility and a mulch to suppress future weeds.”

Begin outdoor sowing and transplanting any seedlings that you started indoors. “Plant things that can tolerate temperatures below 40 degrees– your early spring veggies like kale, collards, lettuce, onions, cabbage, broccoli, etc. Hold off on transplanting your summer vegetables (tomatoes, peppers, eggplant, basil, squash, cucumber) until around Mother’s Day, or when temperatures no longer dip below 40 at night. You CAN start hardening them off during the day in April, which means putting them outside for a few hours at a time to be exposed to wind and direct sunlight. This will strengthen the plant and improve its tolerance to the often harsh and unpredictable weather of spring.”

Thin out seedlings into the recommended spacing distance as they grow.

Start tomato seeds indoors.

Sow tender annuals like zinnias and geranium indoors.

Plant hardy annuals like marigolds and sweet pea outside.

Plant dahlias (you can start tubers in a pot if you’re worried about frost).

May