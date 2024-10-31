Joyful Japandi Renovation

The story below is a preview from our November/December 2024 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

A minimalist Japandi-style renovation allows its owner to rest and recharge every day at home.

× Expand Kip Dawkins Simplicity; natural elements such as wood, stone and bamboo; comfort and sustainability are defining features of Japandi style.

After years of work-related travel, one homeowner has the perfect space for relaxation. Thanks to Circle Design Studio, Gina Mar’s home in Hunting Hills is now Japandi design, a blend of Scandinavian and Japanese interior design rooted in minimalism. Mar’s exuberance for the home and the team that executed the renovation is almost palpable, as the design updates perfectly suit her lifestyle.

Developing Design Preference

When Mar joined the military as an army dentist, she didn’t know her experiences would influence a future home renovation.

Mar explains, “I developed minimalism tendencies partly because of the military. When you’re moving all the time, you have the opportunity to curate what you own. With each move, I asked myself, ‘Should I donate this, throw it away or keep it?’ I still keep that mindset even though I’m settled now. I go through my closet every year and discard things I haven’t worn. I also have a rule that I discard something if I make a new purchase.”

This tendency to curate her own possessions has served her well, as being unencumbered by excess is the defining feature of Japandi style. As a dentist who specializes in root canals, she also needs a place to unwind after work and finds the style “very calming.”

Choosing to Work with Circle

As Mar researched contractors, she discovered that Circle Design Studio had renovated other homes with Japanese design influences. This Asian design flair made her think they’d be a good fit for her.

When John and Theresa Dorlini, the owners of Circle, visited the home, they took time to ask questions about what Mar liked and what she didn’t. They were very clear about making the house hers, not influencing Mar with their own preferences.

Mar initially wanted to redo the kitchen, fireplace and front walkway. But through creativity and thinking outside the box, Mar got more than she anticipated out of the renovation while still staying under budget.

Cost-Saving Initiatives

Expand Kip Dawkins Tile is made in batches, and if you don’t order enough and have to reorder, the batches might be slightly different colors. This was one of the things that made Mar think, “I have no idea how much tile to order,” and convinced her she needed to hire a contractor even though her aunt is an architect.

During the renovation, Mar wanted to correct some DIY projects from previous homeowners. One of these was a discrepancy in the dining room door frame of about five inches. A father-son duo, George Vega Sr. and Jr., was able to help.

Replacing the door was beyond the budget, but George Vega Sr. was able to instead add pieces of trim to make everything flush. George Sr. wrestled with the trim for a while, but the result is a seamless correction of the misalignment. Mar beams, “Their commitment to quality and attention to detail were outstanding.”

One of Mar’s other pain points before the renovation was the fireplace. Mar disliked the “dingy, brown stone that felt very ‘70s,” but tearing out the fireplace would have been costly and potentially decreased the home value.

Theresa consequently came up with the idea of whitewashing the stone instead. George Jr. grabbed a paintbrush and applied the paint, resulting in grayish stones and deemphasized spacing between them. George Jr. then painted the metal of the fireplace matte black for a crisp look.

Other aesthetic changes include replacing the original black railing around the stairs with clear glass and installing ceiling beams that look like wood (but are actually foam) in the vaulted ceilings. These further aligned the look of the home with Japandi design principles.

Pragmatic Changes

As principal architect, John made structural changes to improve how the space is organized and utilized. He noticed Mar didn’t have a coat closet near the front door, so he added one.

He also added a powder room off the front hallway. Before the renovation, guests had to walk through the master bedroom to use the master bathroom, as that was the only bathroom on that level of the house. When John first suggested it, Mar didn’t think it was a big deal, but now she’s grateful for his foresight. Mar notes that “Guests are a lot happier — and it feels much less awkward — that they can use the bathroom without going through my room.”

Circle also renovated the main bathroom to give Mar a soaking tub and separate shower with bamboo tile underneath. When redoing the tub, Circle moved the faucet to the outer corner of the tub rather than leaving it connected to the wall. Because the team thought ahead in this way, Mar can replace the faucet at any time without having to tear into the wall if any plumbing issues arise.

The other big win for Mar is her new double sink in the bathroom, so that she and her partner can have their own.

Outside of the bathroom, Circle turned what was just an indent in the wall into a proper linen nook.

Kitchen for Family

