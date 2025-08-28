Love at First Sit

The story below is a preview from our September/October 2025 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

Two Roanoke businesses feature made-to-order, made-in-America sofas where you can decide every detail.

× Expand Courtesy of Better Sofas

Call it a couch, say it’s a sofa — this substantial piece of furniture is often the centerpiece of living spaces. It’s where we relax, entertain, maybe even nap. Choosing the right one for your room is a balancing act of size, style and budget, and a purchase you want to get right.

Have you ever bought a sofa, for comfort or for looks, only to realize you’ve made a mistake? I have — twice. The first couch, purchased locally from a chain, was giant and squashy, beloved by family and pets alike, but it annoyed me with its sloppy, sagging cushions and overstuffed presence. The second sofa, ordered from a reputable brand for its sleek midcentury modern lines and stiff, un-squishable cushions, was instantly loathed by family and forbidden to pets. I soon came to hate it too, as I discovered its so-called performance fabric was a stain and fur magnet.

While looking for a happy medium, I discovered that Roanoke has custom furniture makers. I had assumed that bespoke sofas were the exclusive provenance of the well-heeled, but for a price comparable to those you see in certain home catalogs and stores, you can have a sofa tailor-made to your specifications.

Better Sofas, housed in an unassuming warehouse off Peters Creek near the train tracks, is a surprise for the uninitiated. Inside, the spacious showroom is arranged by style, progressing from traditional to modern. Sourced from 22 upholstery brands and all manufactured in North Carolina (plus one in Virginia), it can seem overwhelming at first sight, and that’s before you discover all of the options beyond length and fabric.

Expand Courtesy of Better Sofas

How tall should the back be? How wide should the armrests be? What shape for those armrests? How deep do you want the seat cushions? How many seat cushions? How many back cushions? What kind of cushion fill, frame, stitching? What style and color legs? Do you want an apartment sofa, a sectional sofa, a sleeper sofa?

That’s where Colby Rorer comes in. A self-described “furniture nerd,” he views furnishings as art, similar to paintings on the walls. His father, Jeff Rorer, founded Mostly Sofas in the 1990s, while Colby cut his teeth working for an interior designer and then another furniture store in the 2000s. In 2013, the duo opened Better Sofas, originally at another location, which they soon outgrew.

Rorer says their formula is simple. “Display certain pieces in a gallery to show what is possible for you as a consumer. That’s why we had to have such a large space — so much doesn’t work on a guessing platform.” Better Sofa’s collection is the result of extensive research. “What’s field studied, what’s tested and will last and how can I apply that to the client’s lifestyle,” he explains.

For the client who isn’t sure where to begin, he starts with style. After deciding on traditional vs transitional, contemporary vs modern, casual vs formal, they talk design specifics.

Size and scale matter. Rorer says the most important thing to know about your space is the measurements. “If you have a smaller area, a 68-inch ‘apartment sofa’ with shallower seat depth and a slim arm style can maximize seating while saving space,” he notes. To visually enlarge smaller spaces, he recommends sofas with visible legs instead of a skirted base, and sofas with lower backs, which won’t loom or divide an area.

For rooms with more space, Rorer suggests “floating” furniture in the room versus putting it all against walls, and following the “three-foot rule” of allowing 36 inches around furnishings to avoid overcrowding.

Once you’ve got your sizing and, as Rorer puts it, “the bones of the piece,” talk about lifestyle and fabric. If choosing leather, he notes that natural leathers will patina over time, whereas protected (aka treated) leather will retain a similar look for years.

Once all the decisions are made, the sofa is hand-crafted and will often be ready inside of a month, though some pieces require up to eight weeks.

Want to learn more about how to choose the perfect custom sofa at Better Sofas—from sizing and style to fabric selection—and discover how Txtur can help complete your ideal living space with complementary decor? Check out the latest issue, now on newsstands, or see it for free in our digital guide linked below!

The story above is a preview from our September/October 2025 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!