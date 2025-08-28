Modern Home, Family Vibes

The story below is a preview from our September/October 2025 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

A local designer transforms a South Roanoke County contemporary house into a family sanctuary.

Abby and Brian Hostetler were searching for a home that could suit their family for the long term, and they fell for a 1970s sprawling contemporary rancher in south Roanoke County. The home had custom touches and a liveable layout but needed to be updated and expanded to suit the family of five, as the Hostetlers’ three active middle and high school aged boys have friend hangouts at home, and their mom and dad enjoy hosting family and friends.

× 1 of 3 Expand Taylor Reschka The family room is warm and inviting with personal touches on the gallery wall. The picture window was modernized with black trim, highlighting the view. × 2 of 3 Expand Taylor Reschka The staircase is a feature of the renovated basement, with modern cable railings. × 3 of 3 Expand Taylor Reschka A gaming area is a highlight for the couple’s three teen boys. Prev Next

“It’s more modern in architecture than any home we’ve had before, and I think you should lean into the home’s style rather than work against it,” notes Abby. “We’ve been here for four years and have gradually acquired pieces that fit the aesthetic.”

Expand Taylor Reschka Abby and her beloved French Bulldog, Weesie.

Furnishing the home intentionally over time has resulted in a space that is warm and personal, with a unifying palette throughout of neutrals punctuated with shades of blues, terracotta orange and mustard yellow. The walls are a clean white and speckled with art, mementos and family photos, and the trim is greige, which complements the natural stone featured both inside and outside the home. Black accents, such as the trim on the large picture window in the cathedral family room, which overlooks the wooded front yard, create dramatic contrast.

“When the window trim was white, your eye focused on the trim–black trim recedes and you focus on the view,” Abby says.

While other potential buyers may have bypassed the property because of a small primary bedroom and bath or an outdated basement, Abby, who helps her clients design livable, beautiful spaces through her company, Enhance, only saw potential. She knew the addition of a primary bedroom suite would create the space the family needed, while balancing the home’s exterior to create an outdoor space for three-season enjoyment. But the planned addition took a backseat to other challenges that came up soon after the moving van pulled out of the driveway.

The basement moves to the top of the list

Expand Taylor Reschka A bar area is great for entertaining on game days, when the Hostetlers root for the Hokies.

Three weeks after the Hostetlers moved in, the septic tank failed — causing flooding in the basement that necessitated a full-on tear-out and remodel. Abby turned the disaster into opportunity by designing a space that better addressed the family’s needs.

“Brian works primarily from home, and we needed a home office, so we created one in the basement that can be closed off for privacy,” says Abby.

The remainder of the basement is open, with a game area, complete with air hockey and table tennis, and a TV zone where the couple’s teens can play video games or gather with friends after school. A custom height table and stools behind the couch allow kids to snack and watch, and was built by Abby’s father, who does custom woodworking. The updated full bathroom is stylish and current with all new fixtures and finishes, and a wet bar completes the space. Brian and Abby wanted a standout staircase, as it cuts through the middle of the basement, and opted for a cable rail system which lends a touch of industrial cool. An exposed brick wall in the basement complements the look.

As many homeowners know, when it rains — it often pours. After the basement was finished, the driveway and a retaining wall needed attention, and costly tree work was necessary to ensure safety. But in November of 2022, the couple finally broke ground on the 600-square-foot new bedroom, bathroom and closet that Abby designed as a dream retreat for the busy couple.

No detail left to chance in primary suite

