Satisfying a Community Craving

One couple’s desire for a tight-knit neighborhood drove them to make hyperlocal moves until they found their perfect place in Grandin, which they renovated with CIRCLE Design Studios.

× Expand Kip Dawkins Most items in the home are curated from estates and second-hand stores, including the dining room table and chairs. Theresa Dorlini’s philosophy is, “If you have things you love, we’ll make it work.” Amanda notes that “You need a designer to make it work in a way that doesn’t look hodgepodge.”

Ben and Amanda Ostrander have satisfied a primal human need in the location of their home: the need for a strong community. Thanks to renovating with CIRCLE Design Studios, they’re happily settled in a place that supports their social needs. Having lived in over 15 houses together, they believe this house may finally be their forever home.

Organizing Priorities

Expand Kip Dawkins Theresa Dorlini called repurposing these bricks the “biggest reward” of this renovation.

The Ostranders moved to Roanoke from Washington, D.C., in 2015, where their daily life didn’t foster a strong community. Since then, they have moved four times within Roanoke. Three of those moves have been within Grandin as they pinpointed their perfect spot within that community.

One of their primary considerations when moving to Virginia was balancing their desire to be in the thick of Grandin life, with optimal walkability, while also enjoying family life. Their first Grandin home was walkable, but “you were sweaty by the time you got there,” Amanda explains.

This prompted them to move twice more, once right under the Roanoke star and once again in Grandin, before settling on their current home. They’re now on a block in Grandin where the streets are quieter, with mature trees and a more relaxed vibe without sacrificing location.

The Ostranders can now walk everywhere while remaining cool. They relish easy access to the co-op, Grandin farmers market, library, post office and to the greenway. They have three elementary schools within walking distance and are able to walk their daughter, Adrienne, to her first grade classroom each morning.

As they walk, they make friends they couldn’t have made living in D.C. Amanda explains, “I like knowing my mailman here in Roanoke. When I lived in D.C., I never knew who my mailman even was. We craved community when we moved here, and now we have it.”

Bringing the Vision to Life with CIRCLE

× 1 of 4 Expand Kip Dawkins The kitchen cabinets are from Adams Custom Cabinets Inc. in Danville, VA. The countertops are from Stone Dynamics in Martinsville, VA. × 2 of 4 Expand Kip Dawkins × 3 of 4 Expand Kip Dawkins × 4 of 4 Expand Kip Dawkins Prev Next

The fact that the home was perfectly located doesn’t mean it was move-in ready. Before the renovation, the Ostranders knew “it needed everything.” It even needed to be restructured, as it was built as a single-family home in the 1920s but later converted to a duplex. The first order of business was to convert the space back to a single-family home.

Choosing a contractor for the renovation wasn’t hard, as Ben and Amanda had already been friends with the owners of CIRCLE design for a few years and recommended them to others for renovations.

The team at CIRCLE did not disappoint.

Amanda gushes that Theresa Dorlini, the owner, principal interior designer and creative director, and John Dorlini, the owner and principal architect, “are wonderful at what they do” and masterfully combined the vision she and Ben individually had by “turning it into one thing.”

Expand Kip Dawkins Ben and Amanda’s daughter, Adrienne, told them, “I want blue everywhere!” when they moved into this home. CIRCLE honored this request by even painting the ceiling blue.

Ben and Amanda wanted their home to be “sweet, warm, a blend of timeless and old world charm with modern updates.” They knew they didn’t want to be “trendy,” as trends come and go, and that it had to support family life.

To achieve a family-functional home that looked the way the Ostranders imagined, CIRCLE first moved the kitchen from being tucked away in a back addition. They relocated it to a traditional placement on the lower level of the home, in a space that was a second living room before the renovation.

CIRCLE also redid the floor plan, as the original plan was cramped with rooms that weren’t the size that most homeowners are used to today. This opened the home up and gave it a lighter, more airy feeling.

CIRCLE then “stripped away years of add-ons and anything that didn’t appear original to the house,” sanded the floors down to their original wood and put a coat of polyurethane on top.

While John and Theresa did the heavy lifting for converting the space into a single family home, Amanda enjoyed putting in some sweat equity herself. After putting their daughter to bed many nights, she stripped “about eight coats of paint” off the pocket doors of the living room. As she worked, she entertained herself by listening to true crime podcasts, an evening activity she describes as “therapeutic.”

When it was time to decorate, Theresa incorporated things that the Ostranders already owned and loved. Amanda explains that Theresa supports you using what you have “so you’re not starting from scratch.” Theresa then incorporated Ben and Amanda’s personal style through light fixtures, hardware and decorative tile to pull the look together.

