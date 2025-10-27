Slow & Steady

The story below is a preview from our November/December 2025 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

After leaving city life behind, a couple designed a home that blends traditional style with natural light, open spaces and stunning views.

× Expand Taylor Reschka Guy knew he wanted to showcase the views in building this home. He says, “Growing up in Long Island, it was all about the water. In Floyd, it’s all about the views.”

Guy and Sandy Riccardi moved from Long Island to Virginia in 2006. Time, once their most precious commodity, became leisurely after the move. Guy collaborated with contractors and designers — slowly and thoughtfully — to build this home. The perfect land paired with a stunning hybrid home design capitalizes on Floyd’s views.

A Trader Makes a Winning Trade

As a young professional, Guy Riccardi thrived on Wall Street, where the difference between success and failure was often speed. As information passed by, Guy made lucrative lightning-quick trades. He has prospered in his career for over 50 years.

Guy assumed that his firstborn daughter would grow up to work on Wall Street like he did. But after college she moved to Woolwine, and Guy and Sandy longed for more space.

Consequently, after years of trading stocks, Guy traded New York for Virginia. In 2006, he and Sandy sold their city apartment and their home in the Hamptons. Guy muses, “I spent my whole life thinking my firstborn would follow in my footsteps... but instead, I followed her down here.”

Time to Slow Down

Floyd offered a peaceful change of pace for the Riccardis. Their first Christmas, Sandy was afraid that mailing multiple packages at the post office would annoy other customers or the window clerk. But as she rested them on the counter, the clerk said, “Don’t worry. Everyone gets a turn. Take your time.” Sandy sighed with relief.

This pace of this build mirrored the pace of Floyd. Guy and Sandy rented an apartment in Roanoke and then bought a log house in Floyd to avoid time pressure in building.

Expand Taylor Reschka Randall advised Guy to put a tray ceiling in the living room to avoid a stark white ceiling that would have looked like a “bowling alley.” Guy was grateful for Randall’s vision.

Guy started drawing his ideas for the home on graph paper and assembling a construction team in 2014. Guy worked with many people on this project, but most closely with Randall Neely of Joran’s Interiors and Noah Byler of OmniBuild and Kingfisher LLC. Randall was the interior designer, and Noah was the project manager and design and implementation consultant.

The Benefits of Working with Joran’s Interiors

Guy calls Randall’s thoughts and ideas “priceless” and credits him with making the home functional and beautiful. For example, Randall pointed out that the stove should face out towards the living room so that Sandy can socialize with guests while cooking. Then he built it into a hybrid bar/island with wood in the back and a stone front. Custom cabinet wood tops it, and recessed lighting highlights the stone texture.

When it was time to choose countertops, Guy planned on doing it himself. Randall anticipated that he might need help and met him at the store.

Guy was grateful for Randall’s foresight, as the number of choices overwhelmed him. Guy says, “Randall looked at the countertops, and within an hour, boom boom, finds the perfect one. I could spend money confidently knowing that Randall had the whole vision for the house. And it only cost me 50 or 100 bucks in a consulting fee.”

× 1 of 4 Expand Taylor Reschka Randall selected a kitchen backsplash with a lacquered glass look that reflects carefully selected lighting. This interplay of light coordinates with the light reflected by the art over the stairway. The crushed glass in the wall art catches the light. × 2 of 4 Expand Taylor Reschka × 3 of 4 Expand Taylor Reschka Guy calls the style “transitional” because it incorporates older and more traditional furniture with modern touches. × 4 of 4 Expand Taylor Reschka The exterior of the home is hardie board, which doesn’t need any maintenance as wood does. Prev Next

Embracing Hybrid Biophilic Design

As construction progressed, Randall’s keen design eye created visual interest. Guy and Sandy initially preferred traditional design because that’s what they were accustomed to in the Hamptons. But Randall wanted to push Guy to consider something different and honor Guy’s desire for the home to be “open and light and alive.”

Expand Taylor Reschka Tucked away behind the master bedroom and bathroom is a dressing room, which is Sandy’s favorite room.

Randall did this by showing he understood Guy’s preferences, presenting him with things he knew Guy would like and then saying, “But let’s consider something else too.”

As Guy warmed up to Randall’s avant-garde design ideas, Randall combined the Riccardi’s traditional preferences with biophilic design elements. Biophilic design brings natural components inside of a home to make it inviting, enhance well-being and connect people with nature.

Randall also incorporated what Guy describes as Sandy’s love of “bling bling” into the design scheme. In the master bedroom small wall ornaments made of mirrors reflect light while transparent glass bedside tables, crystal door handles and curtain holders let light stream through. The counters of the bathroom vanities sparkle like crushed crystals.

Randall believes collaboration was the key to the finished product, as combining ideas created something unique. He says, “Client designer interaction like this is magic because you’re inspiring each other.”

Now Guy laughs about the times he doubted Randall’s vision. He says, “Many times I started off hesitant, but then ended up loving it. I’ve learned my lesson to wait until the whole room is done.”

Million Dollar Views

