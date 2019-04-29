Small Budget, Big Changes

The story below is from our May/June 2019 issue. For the full issue Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!

Try these 10 easy ways to improve your home right now.

You’re itching to rip out your dated kitchen, and that Pepto-Bismol pink bathroom has you dreaming of white subway tile. Planning for big changes requires equally big budgets, but there are things you can do right now to radically change your home, with little cost and effort.

1. Declutter

Research shows that tackling your mess can make you feel less anxious and more creative. Take it room by room, and set a timer—you’ll be amazed what you can accomplish in 30 minutes. Have supplies close by when you start—a donation box, trash bag and recycle bin will make the task easier. Once you’ve edited down, corral toys, books or magazines in smart storage. “Buy three of the same thing, whether that’s baskets or bins,” says interior designer Emily Mangus. “It’s a design trick that things look good in multiples.” Mangus likes woven baskets, which lend texture and style while also camouflaging contents for an orderly look. A massive clean out is great, but keep things tidy by continually evaluating your stuff. Magazines over a year old? Recycle bin. Toys that your kids have outgrown? Designate those for donation or give to a friend with younger kids.

Do it now: Clean off one shelf or sift through one junk drawer. The accomplishment will give your brain the small boost it needs to brave bigger projects.

2. Spruce up your front door

If your door paint is chipping or the dog has worn the finish over the years with his paws, this is a ho-hum first impression. Painting your front door is an easy do-it-yourself job that can bump up your curb appeal in a few hours. If your house is brick or white, your options are endless. A cherry red or deep evergreen are classic choices, while an energetic yellow or regal purple make a statement. This look has gained popularity in recent years, but is classic—glossy front doors in a kaleidoscope of color are a staple in cities like New Orleans and Charleston. Another designer trick is to paint the door a shade lighter or darker than the shutters for some understated dimension. “If the shutters are black, you could go with a slate gray,” suggests Mangus, who is currently favoring neutral front doors. She says an older wooden front door with some character but years of paint can be stripped and stained for another neutral option. While color is up to you, be sure to buy outdoor grade paint or stain so it lasts.

Do it now: Visit the paint store and buy samples of the colors you are considering. Paint them on posterboard and look at them against your house in morning, afternoon and evening light before making a commitment.

3. Swap out a light fixture

“Updating the foyer light and chandelier in your dining room can change the whole feel of your house,” says Jessica Durham, who owns Magnolia, a high-end furniture, lighting and accessories store. “I go into lovely homes that have builder-grade fixtures.” Builders, to keep budgets contained, often opt for inexpensive lighting fixtures that are sometimes out of proportion—usually too small. The reigning style now is to go as big as you can in these spaces, says Mangus, allowing for clearance in a foyer for a tall person to walk underneath. In a dining room, be sure the fixture height doesn’t block guests’ conversations. If you want a gold dining room fixture, don’t fret that it doesn’t match the rest of your lighting, say Mangus and Durham, as mixing metals is on-trend. If your budget is tiny, Mangus suggests finding a great basket or an oversized Chinese paper lantern and adding a pendant cord kit, which you can find at a hardware store or online. Hire a licensed electrician to convert it for you and you’ll have a unique conversation piece. “Lighting provides a great chance to showcase your personal style,” says Durham.

Do it now: Set a budget for a new fixture, and browse online or at local shops for ideas. Magnolia, Present Thyme, Ferguson Enterprises, and Williams Lighting all have many options on display.

4. Go for a natural fiber rug

Picking out a rug can be tricky—and expensive. Because many varieties of handmade, oriental and wool rugs are pricey, many homeowners choose a rug that is too small to anchor a room in order to save money. Durham and Mangus advise that the rug should be large enough for at least the front feet of all furniture pieces to fit comfortably, or it looks awkward. An easy solution? A natural fiber rug works in almost any room, blending seamlessly with the existing decor and color scheme. “Natural fiber rugs are a go-to for me—they are budget-friendly and don’t dominate a space,” says Durham. If you already have a smaller rug, you can layer the natural fiber rug underneath, which is an on-trend look that shows no danger of fading. Durham advises that there are different levels of quality in natural fiber rugs, and that she likes sisal for its durability. “There are also sisal or jute rugs that are blended together with wool,” Durham mentions. “These are still affordable, but offer a softer feel that some people like better.”

Do it now: Take a fresh look at your rugs. Is one too small for the space? Move it to another room or layer a natural fiber underneath it. If you can’t afford a new rug now, go for a bare floor look in warmer months.

5. Add in plants

Color and texture make a room more interesting, and plants have both. While faux plants can work well in low light or on a high shelf, the real thing always looks better, says Mangus. There are many plant species that are low maintenance and can be good starter plants. Succulents, for example, do well in bright, indirect sunlight with infrequent watering, so don’t need a lot of care. Herbs are great for cooks, and do best in bright sunlight. Have a kitchen window with a southern exposure? A row of herbs like sage, thyme and mint on the windowsill are a nice addition and provide a soft counterpoint to the hard surfaces and right angles in the space. Tall plants, like the fiddle leaf fig, elephant’s ear and rubber tree are great in corners with adequate sunlight, and make a big impact for a small investment. Dress up these big plants in a basket from a home goods store, and you’ve got an attractive and affordable container.

Do it now: Go to a nursery and talk with an expert about what plants would work in your home. Buy a starter plant and give your green thumb a try.

