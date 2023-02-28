Spring Refresh

The story below is a preview from our March/April 2023 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

These easy, budget-friendly ideas are a great way to make your space feel new again — just in time for open windows and fresh air!

Spring is the season of renewal, a time for growth and change in the natural world around us. This energy can often inspire us to alter our own surroundings, starting with the rooms we sleep, eat and live in. Making small changes to your home with high impact results doesn’t have to cost you thousands of dollars or months of time. We consulted with local design expert Tera Janelle to create an inspirational list of doable, budget-friendly tasks that instantly refresh any space.

Change out your art & photos (or have them reframed)

We only have so much wall space, so if you’re anything like me you might find that your collection of favorite photos and artwork has outgrown your home’s hanging spaces. So change them out! Think of your walls as galleries, rather than permanent fixtures: Swap out the photos in the current spots if you don’t want to worry about rearranging (and creating new holes) in the walls. Or take your art on tour! Move pieces from room to room to change up the look and feel of each space. If you really love a piece, consider having it professionally framed– the right combination of matting and frame can transform even a poster print into a powerful focal point.

Tera’s Tip: “Spring brings a fresh wave of antique markets, estate sales and gallery shows! It is a great time to hunt for new pieces to add to your collection, or to sell or donate those you have grown tired of. Looking for affordable art? We love to hunt for old books with beautiful imagery and frame the prints. Botanicals, landscapes and Audobon images are favorites.”

Rearrange your furniture.

If you can’t afford a full redesign, consider doing the furniture shuffle. Shifting large pieces like bed frames and sofas can make you see the room in a new light. In common areas, think about how the space is actually used, and adjust accordingly: Do you tend to take your Zoom meetings in the kitchen where the light is better, or do you prefer to work on the sofa? Do you have the living room centered around the TV, even though you prefer to spend the evenings reading by the fire? Adjust your furniture to reflect the way you actually use the space. Or if you can– consider switching around rooms! Dining rooms and living rooms in foursquare homes can often be swapped, giving your space a whole new perspective.

Tera’s Tip: “Start from scratch. One of the best ways to visualize a room’s new potential is to empty everything out and bring things back in one by one. Often we are so accustomed to seeing things in one spot in our own home, it can be difficult to imagine them anywhere else in the room. A blank slate can unlock new potential, and bonus, it makes it easier to tackle a deep spring cleaning.”

Upgrade your storage.

Storage is a necessary component that is often a visual bummer to most homes. If you’re anything like me, you might have accumulated a strange mix of shelves, bins, baskets and plastic containers that don’t exactly spark joy. Treat yourself to an upgrade! Start by assessing what you have that needs to be stored (books, clothes, formal dinnerware, outdoor hobby equipment, kids stuff) and the location you’d love to keep it (garage, basement, living areas). Next, ask yourself if the stuff is the kind of thing that needs to be displayed, or if you’d like to look at it more often. Are they easy to stack or showcase? Sounds like a candidate for open shelving! If it’s stuff that isn’t used as often or realistically is the kind of thing you prefer to dump out of sight, you are looking for cabinets, drawers or cute containers. Do not be lured by the siren song of carefully-styled open shelves if you are not excited about keeping the stuff you put there dusted, clean and organized.

Tera’s Tip: “Don’t forget the labels when storing items in closed bins and baskets. If you do not want to spend the time making your own labels, Etsy has great options that can be fully customized.”

