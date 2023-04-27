Technological Integrations

The story below is a preview from our May/June 2023 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

One Hardy property underwent thoughtful yet practical upgrades that adapted the couple’s knowledge into a truly unique home.

When Giovanna Hewitt and Chuck Roylston decided they wanted to relocate to a mountain property, they had a few ideas about what they were looking for. Since they both work from home, they’d need the right ratio of work to living spaces, and while they wanted some land and to be away from the main roads, they still wanted proximity to town.

Finding the balance became the theme of the Hardy property they purchased and renovated in 2021. TBS Construction helped execute thoughtful yet practical upgrades that enhanced the best aspects of the home and incorporated some of the couple’s knowledge and ideas to create something truly unique.

The bulk of the remodel took place in the great room. The former owner ran her medical billing business in the finished attic, which was accessible only through the second-floor bedroom. Giovanna loved the ready-to-use office space but not the awkward entry.

TBS removed almost all of the second-floor bedroom space, creating a two story vaulted great room below. The ceiling received a tongue and groove stained wood to accentuate the space. The staircase, which was previously quite steep, was completely rebuilt to a more comfortable and code-compliant rise. The cable railing added to the stairs and balcony created an open, loft-like vibe, though it necessitated a new front door that could open freely within the new dimensions.

“We went with a more modern look,” Giovanna says.

It was Giovanna who had some rather unusual and technologically innovative plans for the home, some of which were a first for the crew at TBS.

Taylor Reschka Horton Automatics: Giovanna, VP of Sales for Horton, always wanted an automatic sliding door, now installed in the garage to laundry; and existing windows and French doors were replaced by Horton manual sliding doors with break-out feature. This allowed for special size, almost full view and black aluminum finish. Installed by Advanced Door Service - Roanoke.

“TBS was really wonderfully flexible,” Giovanna says. As the VP of Sales for Horton Automatics, the creators of the first automatic sliding doors, she had a number of ideas for some technological components she wanted in the home, with her sights set on one feature in particular.

“I always wanted to have automatic doors in my house,” she says.

The three manual sliding doors they added to the house are a remarkable feature, and the installation process was a new challenge for TBS. Typically used in storefronts or for ICU units due to their highly functional breakout feature, it is rare to find this style of door in a residential building.

Lew Hewitt (Giovanna’s father) and Dee Horton set out to design these doors in the mid-1950s when they noticed that swing doors were causing trouble for storefronts in windy Corpus Christi, Texas. The invention revolutionized pedestrian access to businesses, and Horton Automatics has been designing, manufacturing, and selling their automatic and manual sliding doors since 1960.

Giovanna and Chuck ordered the custom doors through Horton, opting for a dark bronze aluminum trim that matched the new stair railing. They replaced two sets of front windows and some French doors in the back. When closed, the doors appear as floor-to-ceiling glass windows, maximizing the mountain views and expanding the great room even further. Open, the doors create an ideal indoor-outdoor flow for easy entertaining, or simply to enjoy the mild and pleasant seasons of the area.

Watching Giovanna engage the breakout feature makes it appear as if she is opening the house’s entire facade. The couple dream of creating a screened-in outdoor deck one day to further enjoy their favorite element of the home.

